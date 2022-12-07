Home » Cryptocurrency » Hut 8 Fell 50% in November: Is it a Buy Today?

Hut 8 Fell 50% in November: Is it a Buy Today?

Despite a beaten-down stock price, Hut 8 (TSX:HUT) is most likely a sell at these current levels, given the company’s risk profile right now.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain

Image source: Getty Images

Hut 8 Mining (TSX:HUT) isn’t the traditional Canadian mining company many investors are used to. Rather, this firm is primarily involved in mining digital currencies and the gaming sector. As a Bitcoin mining company, this is a stock that’s seen some obvious headwinds of late.

Thus, it’s not surprising to see HUT stock down 50% in the month of November alone. The crypto sector is one with its fair share of headwinds (to say the least). Whether we’re talking about plunging valuations across the board, bankruptcies of key crypto exchanges, and regulatory risks, there’s plenty to be concerned about in this sector.

For HUT stock, there are some key factors investors should consider. Let’s dive into whether this growth stock is a buy today or a hard sell.

Fundamental underperformance is worrisome 

Even though the past few years have been difficult, the crypto market has seen some commendable highs and lows due to the pandemic and its aftermath. However, these fluctuations in the crypto market are more constant than anything out there. And with volatility comes risk, meaning many investors are steering clear of this asset class for now.

That said, Hut 8’s recent results haven’t been that bad, all things considered. While the company saw its revenue decrease significantly, down $18.6 million to only $31.7 million this past quarter, the company did increase its Bitcoin mined to 983 this past quarter — an increase of 8.5% year over year.

The problem is that Bitcoin’s price has dropped dramatically, leading to this revenue decline. Accordingly, like other mining operations with debt denominated in dollars and revenue denominated in Bitcoin, a further decline in the price of this digital asset could hurt the company’s longer-term prospects.

Hut 8 initiates mediation proceedings to settle dispute with Validus 

According to recent reports, a dispute between Hut 8 and its energy supplier Validus has raised eyebrows. Thus, in many respects, this ongoing dispute may be as much to blame for the company’s poor performance as Bitcoin’s deteriorating price.

This dispute results from allegations that there have been certain breaches on the terms of obligations in the power-purchase agreement between the third-party supplier and the company. 

Validus has thus suspended the power supply to Hut 8’s operations in North Bay. It has subsequently delivered a notice about an event of default. This notice asserts that Hut 8 has failed to make payments related to the power supply in the North Bay site, which Hut 8 has promptly denied. 

However, Hut 8 has suggested mediation proceedings to settle the dispute with Validus and has notified the latter about the same. Additionally, this company is also looking for alternatives to mitigate any damage due to this dispute through both organic and inorganic growth prospects. 

Bottom line 

Given the deterioration in fundamentals in the crypto space, alongside power-related issues for the company’s key operations, Hut 8 stock is one I think is worth avoiding right now. This is a company with simply too many risks. Sure, there’s the potential for a rally from here. However, it’s more likely that selling pressure will continue for this Bitcoin miner.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Cryptocurrency

gaming, tech
Investing

3 Best Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Unity Software, Roblox, and Matterport are my three best metaverse stocks to buy in 2022 and beyond.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

HIVE Blockchain Stock Fell 18% In October – Is It Time To Buy? 

| Puja Tayal

Hive Blockchain (TSXV:HIVE) stock is down with the crypto market but ready for a BTC rebound.

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy in October 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Ethereum and Solana are two of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world that are well poised to deliver substantial…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Cryptocurrency

2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy for Potential Recovery

| Adam Othman

The largest and most liquid cryptocurrencies may not always be the first to recover, and you may have to go…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

1 Digital Token Could Take Over the Top Cryptos

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One digital token could see an explosive breakout with a legal victory and concrete use case.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Cryptocurrency

Canadian Investors: Where to Put $100 Right Now

| Puja Tayal

If you have $100 to invest right now, here are two high-risk growth stocks that can grow your money fivefold…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Risk-Off Trades: Is the Sky Falling on Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Company?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The risk-off trade on cryptocurrencies continues in September 2022, and more interest rate hikes could lower the chances of a…

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Solana vs. Avalanche: Which Is the Better Bet?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why the Solana vs. Avalanche debate is such an interesting one, particularly for long-term investors looking for blue-chip cryptos.

Read more »