Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 5 TSX Stocks to Buy for a Calm, Boring, Winning Portfolio

5 TSX Stocks to Buy for a Calm, Boring, Winning Portfolio

Learn why boring stocks can be your best investment. Discover how steady companies can enhance your portfolio’s performance.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Stable and Long-term Investment Picks: Key TSX stocks like Descartes Systems, Loblaw, and CT REIT are recommended for a stable core portfolio due to their resilience, steady growth, and reliable dividends, even amidst economic fluctuations.
  • Diversification with Dividends and ETFs: Cogeco Communications offers a solid dividend yield with growth potential, while the iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF provides diversified exposure to the tech sector with balanced risk management, making them advantageous for a well-rounded, boring yet successful portfolio.
10 stocks we like better than Descartes Systems Group

Some of the most successful portfolios are the most boring ones. Famous investor George Soros said, “If investing is entertaining, if you’re having fun, you’re probably not making any money. Good investing is boring.” There is no secret or insider trading needed. Just the most obvious stocks sitting in your portfolio, doing the most obvious dip and rally alongside the market.

resting in a hammock with eyes closed

Source: Getty Images

Five TSX stocks to buy for a winning portfolio

Companies that have stable businesses, regular cash flows, and manageable debt are a good pick for your core portfolio. Stocks can give returns in the form of capital gains and dividends. Even a stable business goes through economic ups and downs. But investing is knowing that the dip is an opportunity to buy.

Descartes Systems stock

Take the case of Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG), a supply chain management solutions provider. The company offers customs and compliance solutions, Global Trade Intelligence, e-commerce, route planning, inventory management, and all logistics solutions a company needs. Its stock has been declining since the 2025 US tariff war. However, the company continued to grow revenue and earnings through acquisitions and increased its net cash reserve throughout these 18 months. As we said before, businesses do take a fall from economic and industrial headwinds. But their fundamentals and preparedness to recover are what make them a stock to buy for a winning portfolio.

Loblaw stock

Loblaw (TSX:L) is the supermarket where Canadians come to buy food and medicine. It has adopted a sustainable retail store model. The grocery chain keeps opening new stores and achieving breakeven at a faster rate through data-driven insights. New store openings are neither aggressive nor too slow. Loblaw is leveraging its strengths of large footfall to help brands reach customers through advertising in Loblaw stores, on its e-commerce site, and through the PC Optimum loyalty program.

Loblaw keeps adapting to the changing retail trends. For instance, it earned from the “Buy Canadian” move in 2025 by stocking up Canadian alternatives to US products. This moving-with-the-trend approach helps Loblaw’s stock price double every five years. You may not find a story of unprecedented growth here, but slow and steady returns.

CT REIT

The two stocks we discussed so far can give calm growth in the long term. CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) can also give you assured monthly dividends. The business model is simple. Canadian Tire has stores all over Canada, and CT REIT is the subsidiary that buys, develops, and maintains the stores. The retailer gives a down payment to develop the store. CT REIT leases the store to the parent. Rent increases by 1.5% annually, and overall income increases as new stores get added.

You benefit from a 5.3% dividend yield, which grows by an average annual rate of 3%. The unit price also increases as more stores are added to CT REIT’s property portfolio.

Cogeco Communications stock

Another dividend stock worth owning is Cogeco Communications (TSX:CCA). The stock was volatile like other telecom stocks, but it has now established a price range that reflects the shift from an oligopoly market to a price-competitive market. This shift reduced Cogeco’s average revenue per user and the dividend growth. The market has priced in the reduction, and now the dividend yield is closer to 6% and dividend growth in the range of 6–8%. Its 30% dividend payout ratio makes it a relatively safer dividend stock, as the company has the flexibility to pay dividends even in a volatile market.

The XQQ ETF

The iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX:XQQ) is a cost-efficient way to get exposure to the US tech landscape from the comfort of the TSX. The ETF mirrors the Nasdaq 100 Index, which could see the entry of SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI in the next few months. If these stocks become the next trillion-dollar market cap, the XQQ ETF could surge by leaps and bounds. And if the AI bubble bursts, the ETF could limit the downside to 30–40% instead of 80–90% when investing in individual stocks.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cogeco Communications and Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

| Puja Tayal

Find out how a TFSA offers unlimited wealth generation and investment income potential even when contributions are limited.

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Stocks for Beginners

A Perfect TFSA Stock: A 6.9% Yield With Constant Paycheques

| Demetris Afxentiou

This TFSA stock offers a 6.9% yield, monthly payouts, and exposure to grocery-anchored real estate.

Read more »

drinker sniffs wine in a glass
Dividend Stocks

How Much Does a Typical 45-Year-Old Alberta Resident Have Saved in a TFSA?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A “small” TFSA at 45 is more normal than most Canadians think, and Manulife can help turn steady contributions into…

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Retirement

What the Average Canadian TFSA Looks Like at Age 50

| Demetris Afxentiou

See what the average Canadian TFSA at age 50 could look like, and how the right investments can build long-term…

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Yielding X% Canadians Can Own Even When Growth Falls Out of Favour

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When growth stocks wobble, Granite, SmartCentres, and BMO offer a simple 4.3% average yield mix built for steadier cash flow.

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Energy Stocks

Create the Perfect June TFSA With a 6.3% Monthly Payout

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Freehold Royalties could turn idle TFSA cash into tax-free monthly income, using a royalty model that collects energy cash flow…

Read more »

you're never too young or old to start investing in stocks
Dividend Stocks

Generational Wealth: 2 Canadian Stocks to Get You There

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Generational wealth can start with two long-term compounders like Brookfield and Constellation Software that think in decades, not headlines.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

The 6% Dividend Stock That Pays Every. Single. Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

This 6% dividend stock pays monthly and gives TFSA investors steady income through one of Canada’s largest retail REITs.

Read more »