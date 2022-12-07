Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 7

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 7

Bank of Canada’s latest monetary policy move could keep the main TSX index highly volatile today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The stock market in Canada continued to fall for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, as investors remained concerned about a looming recession. The TSX Composite Index dived by 252 points, or 1.2%, in the last session to 19,990, closing below the key psychological level of 20,000 for the first time in three weeks. While stock market sectors like healthcare and technology witnessed sharp losses, weakness in commodity-linked stocks also dragged the market down due mainly to the ongoing selloff in commodity prices.

Notably, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices tanked to their lowest level in 2022 yesterday after the U.S. energy information administration, in its latest short-term energy outlook report, said that the crude oil production in 2023 is likely to remain slightly higher than expected.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Cannabis stocks like Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED), Cronos Group, and Tilray Brands plunged by more than 12% each on December 6, making them the worst-performing stocks on the TSX. These massive declines in cannabis stocks came after Marijuana Moment reported that U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized Democrats for trying to include marijuana banking reform in a large-scale defence bill.

It’s important to note that cannabis stocks have remained highly volatile in the last few months amid ongoing speculations about marijuana legalization at the federal level in the United States. With heightened volatility, shares of most cannabis companies have fallen sharply in 2022, led by Canopy Growth stock, which has lost more than 55% of its value on a year-to-date basis.

Fortuna Silver Mines was the only TSX Composite component that managed to climb more than 2% in the last session.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Algonquin Power & Utilities, Canadian Natural Resources, Manulife Financial, and TC Energy were the most active stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices were trading on a mixed note early Wednesday morning, pointing to a flat open today for the resource-heavy TSX index. You may want to keep a close eye on the Bank of Canada’s latest interest rate decision this morning, which could give further direction to stocks. Most experts expect the Canadian central bank to hike the key interest rate by 50 basis points this time.

On the corporate events front, companies like Descartes Systems, Dollarama, and North West Company are set to announce their latest quarterly results on December 7.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Descartes Systems Group, and North West. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Stocks to Buy for Fast-Growing Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

In this economy, you need a passive income that grows fast enough to beat inflation in any situation. These two…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Energy Stocks

Turn a TFSA Investment Into $274K by 2033

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The next decade should be strong for this clean energy stock, which is why I would choose it if investing…

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Energy Stocks

Here’s How Much You’d Actually Have to Invest to Get Hundreds in Monthly Dividend Income

| Andrew Button

Can you earn several hundred dollars of passive income each month from Enbridge stock?

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 6

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors may want to remain cautious ahead of the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision due on Wednesday.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Should You Be Buying Liquefied Natural Gas Stocks Right Now?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) is one of the top natural gas stocks long-term investors should consider buying in this…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Energy Stocks

3 CPP Changes Coming in 2023 – What to Invest Your Accounts In

| Andrew Button

CPP premiums are increasing next year. You can lower your overall tax burden by holding stocks like Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB)(NYin…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Suncor Stock Fell 7.4% in November: Is it a Buy Today?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Suncor (TSX:SU) is undervalued, but not appealing enough.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: Stocks to Watch on Monday, December 5

| Jitendra Parashar

Canadian stocks may remain volatile ahead of the Bank of Canada’s upcoming interest rate decision due on Wednesday.

Read more »