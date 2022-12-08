Home » Investing » Invest $300 Each Month in This Dividend Stock to Actually Create a $1 Million Portfolio

Invest $300 Each Month in This Dividend Stock to Actually Create a $1 Million Portfolio

This dividend stock is the perfect option if you’re looking for solid returns and passive income to actually create a $1 million portfolio.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

If you’re looking to create a million-dollar portfolio for whatever reason, it can seem impossible to achieve. After all, only rich people can make $1 million, right? Wrong. You can achieve that goal with the right investment and the right dividend stock.

How much can you afford?

The reason I’m going with $300 per month is, it’s a reasonable amount based on an average salary. Right now, Canadians make an average of about $60,000 per year. That would mean you’re putting aside $3,600 per year towards your investments. That’s just 6% of your entire salary for the year all to make you more money.

Now, if you were to put aside $3,600 each year in the hopes of making $1 million, it’s going to take you forever — like, more than your lifetime, or 278 years away! If you have any hope of making $1 million, you need a solid dividend stock. By solid, I mean that dividends will continue to rise and shares will continue to climb for decades.

The dividend stock I’d choose

If you’re looking for all this, then you want a dividend stock like BCE (TSX:BCE). BCE stock is a strong choice for a number of reasons. First of all, it’s the largest of the telecommunications stocks, holding about 60% of the market as of writing. And yet, it continues to find ways to grow.

Much of this comes from the company’s focus on rolling out 5G and 5G+ along with fibre, with a record number of new clients coming in across its networks during the latest quarter. It’s also been identified as having the fastest internet speeds in Canada, certain to help even more growth come its way.

BCE stock has actually had an alright year and is now on par with where it was at the beginning of 2022. Yet it remains of fair value trading at 20.55 times earnings, with a solid dividend yield of 5.77% as of writing.

Bottom line

If you were to put that $3,600 into BCE stock, or $300 every month, you could then use the dividends from this dividend stock to reinvest in BCE stock as well. Year after year, you would be able to purchase more and more shares with those dividends. What’s more, the company has grown its dividend at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.52% and its shares by 9.6% in the last decade.

Shares OwnedAnnual Dividend Per ShareAnnual DividendDRIP ValueAnnual ContributionYear End Shares OwnedYear End Stock PriceNew Balance
57$3.67$209.04$3,830.27$3,600.00111.84$69.54$7,777.47
111.84$3.87$432.97$8,219.56$3,600.00164.87$76.22$12,566.19
164.87$4.09$673.77$13,253.63$3,600.00216.2$83.53$18,059.98
216.2$4.31$932.63$19,010.83$3,600.00265.91$91.55$24,344.59
265.91$4.55$1,210.84$25,578.20$3,600.00314.08$100.34$31,515.28
314.08$4.81$1,509.71$33,052.33$3,600.00360.79$109.98$39,677.79
360.79$5.07$1,830.66$41,540.37$3,600.00406.11$120.53$48,949.44
406.11$5.36$2,175.19$51,161.15$3,600.00450.1$132.10$59,460.30
450.1$5.65$2,544.87$62,046.30$3,600.00492.83$144.79$71,354.49
492.83$5.97$2,941.36$74,341.64$3,600.00534.34$158.69$84,791.67
534.34$6.30$3,366.43$88,208.55$3,600.00574.68$173.92$99,948.55
574.68$6.65$3,821.92$103,825.62$3,600.00613.91$190.62$117,020.68
613.91$7.02$4,309.79$121,390.36$3,600.00652.06$208.91$136,224.35
652.06$7.41$4,832.12$141,121.12$3,600.00689.17$228.97$157,798.66
689.17$7.82$5,391.07$163,259.19$3,600.00725.27$250.95$182,007.86
725.27$8.26$5,988.95$188,071.11$3,600.00760.4$275.04$209,143.86
760.4$8.72$6,628.18$215,851.23$3,600.00794.6$301.45$239,529.04
794.6$9.20$7,311.32$246,924.48$3,600.00827.88$330.39$273,519.27
827.88$9.71$8,041.09$281,649.44$3,600.00860.27$362.10$311,507.29
860.27$10.25$8,820.31$320,421.70$3,600.00891.81$396.86$353,926.40
891.81$10.82$9,652.00$363,677.56$3,600.00922.5$434.96$401,254.49
922.5$11.42$10,539.33$411,898.09$3,600.00952.38$476.72$454,018.52
952.38$12.06$11,485.65$465,613.59$3,600.00981.46$522.49$512,799.37
981.46$12.73$12,494.48$525,408.48$3,600.001009.77$572.64$578,237.22
1009.77$13.44$13,569.56$591,926.66$3,600.001037.31$627.62$651,037.43
1037.31$14.19$14,714.80$665,877.42$3,600.001064.12$687.87$731,977.02
1064.12$14.97$15,934.37$748,041.94$3,600.001090.21$753.90$821,911.73
1090.21$15.81$17,232.62$839,280.32$3,600.001115.58$826.28$921,783.84
1115.58$16.69$18,614.19$940,539.46$3,600.001140.27$905.60$1,032,630.71
1140.27$17.61$20,083.94$1,052,861.61$3,600.001164.28$992.54$1,155,594.15

By taking this strategy, it would take you just 30 years to reach $1.15 million! That’s over $1 million in your portfolio from a solid dividend stock, with solid growth behind and ahead of it.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

3 Utility Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some utility stocks are priced too low to overlook. Here are three stellar options that every investor should consider buying…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Rogers Stock Rose 10% in November: Is it a Buy Today?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Which is a better in the Canadian telecom sector: BCE or Rogers stock?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks Offering Big Income in a Bearish Market

| Puja Tayal

A bear market is the time to buy dividend stocks and lock in long-term income. Here are two stocks that…

Read more »

FREIGHT TRAIN
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Dividend Payers Are Outpacing the TSX

| Andrew Walker

Some leading TSX dividend stocks are outperforming the market. CN and ENB stock are two to watch.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Earn Tax-Free Income in 2023 to Supplement Your OAS and CPP Payouts

| Tony Dong

These two high-yielding ETFs can help retirees meet their retirement income needs.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Utility Stocks for Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Canadian utility stocks have fallen and you can pick up serious bargains for passive income and growth. Here are three…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for a TFSA

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks pay growing dividends with attractive yields.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Manulife Stock Rose 7% in November: Is it a Buy Today?

| Chris MacDonald

Should investors consider Manulife (TSX:MFC) stock amid surging inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical concerns?

Read more »