Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Manulife Stock Rose 7% in November: Is it a Buy Today?

Manulife Stock Rose 7% in November: Is it a Buy Today?

Should investors consider Manulife (TSX:MFC) stock amid surging inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical concerns?

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

In the face of various macro concerns such as surging inflation, rising interest rates, and a prolonged war in Europe, many investors may not be keen to put money to work in the financial sector. That said, there are certain pockets that may be worth considering. For those assessing Manulife (TSX:MFC) in this environment, the question of how investable this company is may be a difficult one to answer.

That’s because despite the overall bearish economic climate, this is a major insurance player that’s been on the rise. Manulife stock has surged 7% higher in November alone. That’s during a month when many of its peers saw less-favourable performance.

The question, however, is whether this performance can continue. Let’s dive into whether Manulife stock is a buy right now.

Manulife stock provides strong fundamentals

One of the reasons I’ve been bullish on Manulife stock for quite some time is this company’s valuation. Indeed, in the financial sector, there are plenty of great stocks trading at value levels worth considering. But Manulife’s valuation of only 6.5 times earnings is simply too cheap to ignore for income investors looking for a 5.5% yield.

Notably, these fundamentals are supported by strong earnings-per-share (EPS) growth, reflected in the company’s historical performance. Over the past three years, Manulife has managed to grow its earnings per share by 16% per year. This is quite a stunning rate of EPS growth. 

That said, there are clearly reasons why this stock remains depressed. The company’s revenue slump over the past year has hurt the allure of MFC stock among growth investors. However, this drop has been more than offset by surging EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) margins, which improved to 48% this past quarter.

Fundamentally speaking, there are few insurance companies with these kinds of metrics worth considering right now.

Earnings report did miss the mark 

With any bull case comes a bear case. And for those bearish on Manulife stock, there are plenty of reasons to steer clear.

The most notable reason why some investors may steer clear of Manulife is the company’s sensitivity to the macro environment. This sensitivity can be seen in rather underwhelming third-quarter earnings numbers, which saw the company miss on the bottom line.

Manulife’s EPS of 51 cents this past quarter missed estimates by nearly 4%. Core earnings also decreased 16.7% year over year. This miss can mostly be attributed to a $256 million charge in the company’s P&C Reinsurance business for assessed losses due to Hurricane Ian, reduced net gains on sales of the available-for-sale equities, and reduced business gains in the U.S. and Asia. These are all factors to be considered when investing in an insurance company.

While most experts still think MFC stock is undervalued at these levels, there are risks. Thus, while this highly profitable insurance company may seem cheap, there are plenty out there who don’t agree.

Bottom line 

My stance hasn’t changed on Manulife stock. This is an undervalued insurance company with long-term upside potential worth buying now, in my view. That’s mostly attributable to Manulife’s earnings-growth potential, attractive dividend, and strong fundamentals.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, stable cash flows, and impressive track records, I believe these three dividend stocks are excellent…

Read more »

Pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge Is a High-Yielding Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Own Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for a high-yielding Canadian dividend stock to buy? Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has plenty to offer investors.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Buy These 2 Healthcare Stocks Today (Besides the Cheap $10 Price)

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two small-cap stocks trading under $10 worth buying right now as promising healthcare plays in 2023.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Build Wealth in the New Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks have proven they're set up for a strong future and have dividends you'll want to lock up…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: These Dividend Stocks Come With Recession Protection

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirees may be freaking out right now, but don't! Consider these high yielding dividend stocks for passive income while the…

Read more »

Dad and son having fun outdoor. Healthy living concept
Dividend Stocks

Parents: Max Out Your RESP Before the Dec. 31 Deadline!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Parents, make sure you're maxing out the RESP to get in on a government grant! Now is the time to…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Why You Should Invest Your Room ASAP With These 3 Stocks

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right TFSA stocks for your portfolio might take some time. But with the right choices, you can stick…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going to Buy

| Aditya Raghunath

Innergex is a TSX stock that is growing its revenue and earnings at an enviable pace. It also pays investors…

Read more »