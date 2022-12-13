Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 1 Oversold Dividend Stock I’d Buy Before 2023

1 Oversold Dividend Stock I’d Buy Before 2023

Here are some key reasons why I find this Canadian dividend stock a very attractive buy before the New Year.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market has seen a healthy correction in 2022 after the TSX Composite benchmark dived by slightly less than 8% in the last eight months. So before 2023 begins, investors should not find it difficult to discover some oversold dividend stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Though not all oversold stocks would be worth buying on the dip. Some dividend stocks with strong fundamental growth prospects could be worth considering for the long term. After the recent correction, some healthy dividend payers look undervalued. In this article, I’ll talk about one such oversold dividend stock in Canada that you can buy before 2023.

An oversold Canadian dividend stock to buy before 2023

When you’re investing in stocks for the long term, you may want to ignore short-term market noise and temporary market uncertainties. This principle will help you pick the right stocks by focusing on the long-term growth potential of a stock instead of worrying about its short-term challenges. Keeping that principle in mind, goeasy Ltd (TSX:GSY) could be a great Canadian dividend stock to buy on the dip before 2023.

This Mississauga-based financial services company currently has a market cap of $1.9 billion as its stock trades at $115.17 per share after losing nearly 34% of its value this year. At the current market price, goeasy offers a decent 3.2% annual dividend yield and distributes its dividend payouts every quarter. Now, let me give you some key reasons why I find this oversold Canadian dividend stock attractive to hold for the long term.

Key reasons to buy this dividend stock now

goeasy primarily focuses on providing nonprime leasing and lending services to its customers. Many investors are consumers of its multiple brands like easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare. Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, the demand for its lending services has remained healthy. The rising demand for its financial services is clearly visible in its recent financial growth trends. In the September quarter, the company reported a 19.3% year-over-year increase in its total revenue to $262.2 million. easyfinancial segment revenue saw a solid 24% jump. Notably, goeasy has posted same-store revenue growth for 50 consecutive quarters and positive net income for 85 quarters in a row.

While the lending business might sound risky at first, goeasy prudently manages risk. The lender’s main focus is managing credit risk by focusing on the quality of its loan originations and underwriting standards. This risk management strategy makes it stand out among similar companies. Looking ahead, tough economic times might lead to a short-term decline in the demand for its lending services. However, its long-term growth outlook remains solid with its strong profitability and effective risk management practices. Given its strong fundamentals, I expect goeasy stock to stage a sharp recovery in 2023. This rebound could be the start of a strong long-term rally.

Bottom line

These positive factors could help goeasy’s share price appreciate. Investors further benefit from strong quarterly dividends to improve the returns on an investment in GSY. Say, for example, you have the risk appetite to invest about $30,000 in GSY stock right now. The dividends could help you earn roughly $952 in passive income each year. That said, you shouldn’t forget to diversify your stock portfolio by including more such dividend stocks to minimize your risks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

A bull outlined against a field
Dividend Stocks

3 Smart Value Stocks That Could Disappear in the Next Bull Market

| Adam Othman

Not all value stocks are worth considering, but there are a few options that can prove quite influential in your…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Want $1,000 in Passive Income Each Month? Buy 9,284 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s one of the best TSX dividend stocks that could help you earn $1,000 in monthly passive income.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yielding TSX Stocks to Scoop Up Before They Recover

| Adam Othman

Extendicare stock and NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT can be excellent high-yielding investments to add to your portfolio today.

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

Here’s My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian value investors can consider buying shares of FirstService, which will also provide them exposure to the residential market in…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat

| Puja Tayal

A dividend aristocrat keeps your investment relatively stable, and a regular and growing dividend keeps passive income coming for years.

Read more »

Burning gas and electric cooker rings
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Is a Safe Bet Regardless of Market Conditions

| Aditya Raghunath

Fortis is a TSX dividend stock that has increased its payouts for 49 consecutive years, making FTS attractive to passive…

Read more »

5G chip
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some of the smartest dividend stocks to buy? Here’s a stock duo you can start investing in today…

Read more »

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Dividend Stocks

Rogers Sugar: A Must-Own Consumer Staples Stock in 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Risk-averse investors expecting a recession in 2023 have a safety net and passive income in TSX's top consumer staples stock.

Read more »