Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now Under $50

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now Under $50

The market is full of great dividend stocks to buy and hold. Here are three dividend stocks to buy now under $50 for your portfolio.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

Establishing a well-diversified portfolio takes considerable time and investment. That’s one key reason why investors are often told to start early, invest often, and diversify. The good news is that the market provides plenty of great income-producing options to consider, including the following three dividend stocks to buy now under $50.

How about a monthly dividend and a diversified portfolio?

One dividend stock to buy now for under $50 is Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF). As of the time of writing, Exchange is trading just below $50 and is beating the market, up over 15% year to date.

For those that are unfamiliar with the stock, Exchange owns a dozen subsidiary companies that broadly fall under manufacturing or aviation categories. The businesses are truly unique in that they all provide a necessary service yet operate in segments where there is little competition.

As a result, the subsidiaries, which, for example, include cell tower construction services as well as cargo and passenger services to Canada’s remote north, all generate cash.

This allows this diversified (and, in some ways, defensive) gem to pay out a juicy monthly dividend. The yield on that dividend works out to 5.05%, or $2.52 per share.

If that’s not enough, prospective investors should also note that Exchange has bumped its dividend 16 times in the past two decades.

In short, Exchange is one of the great dividend stocks to buy now under $50, but it won’t stay at that price for long.

What about something more … renewable?

Renewable energy is one of the most discussed segments of the market. There’s a good reason for that view. Guidelines and laws are changing everywhere to require utilities to transition over to renewable energy. That transition is often a considerable expense for traditional fossil fuel-burning utilities.

Fortunately, that’s not the case for TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW). TransAlta is another example of one of the dividend stocks to buy now under $50.

TransAlta operates a portfolio of renewable energy facilities across Canada, the U.S., and Australia. Those facilities have a generating capacity of over 2,100 megawatts. They are also well diversified, including a myriad of energy types, such as solar, wind, hydro, and gas.

It’s also worth noting that TransAlta adheres to the same (lucrative) business model that its traditional utility peers follow. In other words, those facilities generate a reliable and recurring revenue stream backed by long-term regulatory contracts.

That reliable revenue stream helps TransAlta to provide a generous income to investors. Like Exchange, that distribution is made on a monthly basis. The current yield on that dividend is an insane 6.63%, or $0.94 per share.

As of the time of writing, TransAlta trades at $14.32, meaning that investors can grab three shares for under $50.

A solid history of dividend increases from a stable business

It would be hard to compile a list of dividend stocks to buy now for under $50 and not mention Canada’s telecoms. Specifically, I’m referring to Telus (TSX:T).

Telecoms are great investments owing to their defensive and reliable nature. That appeal has only grown since the pandemic started and will continue to evolve, as 5G technology continues to roll out and is embraced fully.

Prospective investors should note that Telus isn’t the largest of Canada’s telecoms, but it is unique. The telecom is investing heavily in multiple digital service areas such as health and agriculture. Both segments are showing strong growth and long-term potential.

Also worth noting is that Telus is the one telecom that has seen impressive dividend growth over the past decade. In fact, the most recent uptick was a 7.2% year-over-year increase. It was also the 23rd increase in the past 11 years.

The current yield on that juicy quarterly dividend works out to 5%. This makes it one of the better-paying yields among its peers and the entire market.

There are plenty of dividend stocks to buy now under $50

The market is full of dividend-paying stocks like the three mentioned above. However, it should be noted that no stock, including the three above, is not without risk.

In my opinion, the three stocks mentioned are great additions as part of a larger, well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

stocks rising
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Still Buy Nutrien Stock Even Though It’s Down By Almost 30%

| Adam Othman

Despite showing plenty of volatility this year, Nutrien stock can still be a worthwhile addition to investment portfolios.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks Whose Dividends Could Be in Danger

| Kay Ng

Large dividend yields can be too good to be true. Here's how to identify dividends that could be in danger.

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

| Jitendra Parashar

These two fundamentally strong Canadian dividend stocks can help you multiply your wealth for your dream retirement.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

1 Oversold Dividend Stock I’d Buy Before 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key reasons why I find this Canadian dividend stock a very attractive buy before the New Year.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Dividend Stocks

3 Smart Value Stocks That Could Disappear in the Next Bull Market

| Adam Othman

Not all value stocks are worth considering, but there are a few options that can prove quite influential in your…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Want $1,000 in Passive Income Each Month? Buy 9,284 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s one of the best TSX dividend stocks that could help you earn $1,000 in monthly passive income.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yielding TSX Stocks to Scoop Up Before They Recover

| Adam Othman

Extendicare stock and NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT can be excellent high-yielding investments to add to your portfolio today.

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

Here’s My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian value investors can consider buying shares of FirstService, which will also provide them exposure to the residential market in…

Read more »