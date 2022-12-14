Home » Investing » 3 Stocks That Can Boost Your Wealth for Retirement

3 Stocks That Can Boost Your Wealth for Retirement

These three growth stocks are ideal additions to your retirement portfolio.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy retirement

Image source: Getty Images

Proper retirement planning could help you maintain your lifestyle during retirement. Meanwhile, planning early for your retirement could help harness the power of compounding while also increasing your risk appetite.

Growth stocks grow their financials above the industry average, thus delivering higher returns in the long run. However, these companies have been under pressure this year amid rising interest rates and an uncertain economic outlook. So, young investors can utilize these corrections to add the following three growth stocks to their retirement portfolios to reap higher returns in the long run.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is an alternative finance company that offers lending and leasing services to subprime customers. Supported by the highly fragmented subprime lending market and its solid distribution network, the company has been growing its revenue and adjusted EPS (earnings per share) in double digits for the last 20 years. Despite the substantial growth, the company has acquired less than 3% of its addressable market (loans under $50,000). So, the company has considerable scope for expansion.

Meanwhile, goeasy posted record loan originations of $641 million in the September-ending quarter, expanding its loan portfolio to $2.59 billion. Strong demand, expanded product offerings, and new channel acquisitions drove its loan originations. Meanwhile, the company’s management projects its loan portfolio to reach $4 billion by the end of 2024, representing a 54% increase in its loan portfolio. The expansion of the loan portfolio could grow its revenue at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 15.2% while expanding its gross margin at an annualized rate of 100 basis points. So, the company’s outlook looks healthy.

Amid the recent selloff in growth stocks, goeasy corrected around 36% from its 52-week high. Its NTM (next 12-monts) price-to-sales ratio has declined to an attractive 1.6. The company rewards its shareholders by raising the dividend at a healthy rate. Its yield for the next 12 months stands at 3.15%. So, considering all these factors, I believe goeasy is an excellent addition to your retirement portfolio.

Nuvei

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) is a fintech company that allows businesses to accept next-generation payments through its modular, flexible, and scalable technology. Despite the challenging economic conditions, the company has continued its growth, with its total volume growing by 30% in the September-ending quarter. Its revenue grew by 7% while its adjusted EPS increased marginally to $0.43.

Meanwhile, the increased adoption of the omnichannel selling model has created a long-term growth potential for Nuvei, which supports 586 alternative payment methods. The company has strengthened its architecture and infrastructure to improve the speed of transactions. Also, the company expanded its “Nuvei for Platforms,” which would allow its customers to embed payments to their platforms, to customers across the world last month.

The company also strengthened its presence in the United States gaming market by acquiring licenses in Maryland and Kansas. So, the company’s growth potential looks healthy. Despite its high growth prospects, Nuvei trades at a cheaper NTM price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9, making it an attractive buy.

Docebo

My final pick is Docebo (TSX:DCBO), which offers artificial intelligence-powered e-learning solutions to customers worldwide. Supported by expanding customer base and increasing average contract value, the company has maintained its growth this year, despite the volatile environment. Its revenue grew by 39.7% in the first three quarters, while its net profits came in at $5.4 million compared to a net loss of $12.2 million in the previous year.

Meanwhile, I expect the company’s financial growth to continue as the e-learning market expands amid businesses’ growing adoption of digital tools across various industries and greater internet penetration. Meanwhile, Global Market Insights projects the e-learning market could grow at an annualized rate of 20% through 2028. Despite its healthy growth prospects, the company trades 49% lower than its 52-week high. So, given its healthy growth prospects and discounted stock price, I expect Docebo to outperform the broader equity market in the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.  Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. 

More on Tech Stocks

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Amazon vs. Shopify Stock

| Joey Frenette

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock and rivals have faced considerable downside in 2022, but the tides may soon turn!

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Buy This TSX Stock Deal (Before Everyone Else Does)

| Daniel Da Costa

This TSX stock consistently grows its sales and has an average analyst target price more than 200% higher than where…

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

Is Tech Finally Making a Comeback? 2 Stocks to Watch

| Adam Othman

Even though the returns are not as powerful as when you buy at the peak of the slump, buying stocks…

Read more »

A colourful firework display
Tech Stocks

These 2 Canadian Small Cap Stocks Are Rising Stars

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth potential, here are two small-cap stocks aiming to deliver multi-fold returns over the next 10 years.

Read more »

risk/reward
Tech Stocks

3 Top TSX Tech Stocks That Could Make You Rich by Retirement

| Vineet Kulkarni

Long-term investors can indeed find value in some TSX tech stocks today.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

Canadians: 3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest in Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for international stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three great foreign companies to invest in…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could help you hit big in the market? Here are three stocks that could…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Tech Stocks

3 Spring-Loaded Stocks You’ll Want to Own When They Snap Back

| Aditya Raghunath

Growth stocks trading on the TSX such as Shopify are well poised to deliver game-changing returns to investors in the…

Read more »