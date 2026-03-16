“Made in Canada” can be an investing edge when you understand the brands, the competition, and which businesses keep winning quietly.

You Know These Canadian Businesses Better Than the Market Does. Here’s How to Use Your Edge.

One of the quietest edges Canadian investors have is that we’re already familiar with some of the greatest investment opportunities — we shop at Metro (TSX:MRU), have at least have heard of OpenText (TSX: OTEX), and we know Canada needs more power. The market sometimes forgets that familiarity is a research advantage.

“Made in Canada” can be a real investing edge because it often means you understand the business better than the market gives you credit for. You see the brand in real life, you know the competitive landscape, and you can spot when a company quietly keeps winning while headlines chase flashier stories. It also helps that many Canadian leaders run in industries built on repeat demand, long contracts, or essential services. This can feel extra valuable when markets get jumpy. So let’s look at three Canadian stocks to consider on the TSX today.

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MRU

Metro is a classic example. It runs grocery store brands like Metro, Food Basics, Super C, and Jean Coutu pharmacies, so it sits right in the “people still need this” category. Over the last year, the big story has been Canadian consumers staying careful, which usually pushes more traffic toward value-oriented stores. Metro leaned into that reality, keeping discount growth on the radar and continuing to build its online and loyalty capabilities while managing through uneven food inflation and shifting seasonal demand.

In fiscal Q1 2026, it posted sales of $5.29 billion, up 3.3%, with net earnings of $226.3 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05. Adjusted net earnings rose to $248.7 million, up 1.3%, which hints that the core business still improved even with some noise in reported results. The valuation looks reasonable for a dependable consumer company, with the stock around 21 times trailing earnings, and it has kept growing its dividend, including a recent increase that lifted the quarterly payment to about $0.4075 per share.

Metro is the textbook “made-in-Canada” buy — a grocer you have visited, a pharmacy you probably use, and a business that keeps growing earnings and its dividend while consumers watch their spending.

OTEX

OpenText gives you a different flavour of “made here, sold everywhere.” It provides information management software and cloud services to big organizations, which means switching costs and long contracts can make revenue stickier than people expect. Over the last year, OpenText kept pushing its cloud transition and tightening focus on recurring revenue, while investors watched leadership changes and looked for proof that it can keep improving cash flow even if IT budgets stay cautious.

In fiscal Q2 2026, total revenue came in at $1.33 billion, with cloud services and subscriptions at $478 million. Net income was $168 million, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $491 million. This works out to a 37% margin. Annual recurring revenue sat at $1.06 billion, which matters because it gives the business a steadier base when spending cycles wobble. On valuation, it looks far less expensive than many tech stocks, trading at just 14.6 times earnings, all while offering a 4.5% dividend yield.

If the cloud transition keeps delivering and IT budgets stabilize, the market’s skepticism about OpenText starts to look like an opportunity.

BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) might be the most obvious “Canada edge” of the three as it plays into a global need that keeps getting bigger: electricity. It owns and operates renewable power assets across hydro, wind, solar, and storage, and it tends to sign long-term contracts that can provide inflation protection. Over the last year, the narrative has shifted from “renewables are out of favour” to “power demand is exploding.” That’s thanks to data centres, artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, and broader electrification.

Brookfield Renewable reported funds from operations of $1.33 billion, or $2.01 per unit, up 10% on a per-unit basis. It also raised its distribution by more than 5%, bringing the annual distribution to $1.568 per unit, with a quarterly payment of $0.392, yielding 4.8%. The bigger picture is also appealing: it operates at scale and has a deep development pipeline, which can support years of growth if it keeps executing and recycling mature assets into higher-return projects.

Brookfield Renewable is backed by the most durable demand trend on this list. The world needs more electricity, and Brookfield is one of the largest operators that can supply it.

Bottom line

Your “made-in-Canada” edge doesn’t rely on a gimmick. It relies on owning businesses you can actually understand and trust through a cycle. And all three companies here offer ample dividend income as well, even with just $7,000 in each.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES YOU COULD BUY WITH $7,000 ANNUAL DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT ON A $7,000 INVESTMENT PAYOUT

FREQUENCY MRU $97.43 71 $1.63 $115.73 Quarterly BEP.UN $44.23 158 $2.12 $334.96 Quarterly OTEX $34.17 204 $1.49 $303.96 Quarterly

If you want to lean into Canadian leadership without sacrificing global opportunity, these three stocks look like practical places to start. A grocer, a software company, and a renewable power operator are very different businesses, all Canadian, all paying dividends, and all ones you already know something about before you start your further research. That head start matters more than most investors realize.