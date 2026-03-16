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You Know These Canadian Businesses Better Than the Market Does. Here’s How to Use Your Edge.

“Made in Canada” can be an investing edge when you understand the brands, the competition, and which businesses keep winning quietly.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Metro is a steady essentials play, with modest sales growth, reliable earnings, and a consistently rising dividend.
  • OpenText pairs sticky enterprise software revenue with strong margins, a cheaper valuation, and an unusually high tech dividend.
  • Brookfield Renewable offers contracted clean-power cash flow and distribution growth, supported by surging electricity demand trends.

One of the quietest edges Canadian investors have is that we’re already familiar with some of the greatest investment opportunities — we shop at Metro (TSX:MRU), have at least have heard of OpenText (TSX: OTEX), and we know Canada needs more power. The market sometimes forgets that familiarity is a research advantage.

“Made in Canada” can be a real investing edge because it often means you understand the business better than the market gives you credit for. You see the brand in real life, you know the competitive landscape, and you can spot when a company quietly keeps winning while headlines chase flashier stories. It also helps that many Canadian leaders run in industries built on repeat demand, long contracts, or essential services. This can feel extra valuable when markets get jumpy. So let’s look at three Canadian stocks to consider on the TSX today.

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day

Source: Getty Images

MRU

Metro is a classic example. It runs grocery store brands like Metro, Food Basics, Super C, and Jean Coutu pharmacies, so it sits right in the “people still need this” category. Over the last year, the big story has been Canadian consumers staying careful, which usually pushes more traffic toward value-oriented stores. Metro leaned into that reality, keeping discount growth on the radar and continuing to build its online and loyalty capabilities while managing through uneven food inflation and shifting seasonal demand.

In fiscal Q1 2026, it posted sales of $5.29 billion, up 3.3%, with net earnings of $226.3 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05. Adjusted net earnings rose to $248.7 million, up 1.3%, which hints that the core business still improved even with some noise in reported results. The valuation looks reasonable for a dependable consumer company, with the stock around 21 times trailing earnings, and it has kept growing its dividend, including a recent increase that lifted the quarterly payment to about $0.4075 per share.

Metro is the textbook “made-in-Canada” buy — a grocer you have visited, a pharmacy you probably use, and a business that keeps growing earnings and its dividend while consumers watch their spending.

OTEX

OpenText gives you a different flavour of “made here, sold everywhere.” It provides information management software and cloud services to big organizations, which means switching costs and long contracts can make revenue stickier than people expect. Over the last year, OpenText kept pushing its cloud transition and tightening focus on recurring revenue, while investors watched leadership changes and looked for proof that it can keep improving cash flow even if IT budgets stay cautious.

In fiscal Q2 2026, total revenue came in at $1.33 billion, with cloud services and subscriptions at $478 million. Net income was $168 million, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $491 million. This works out to a 37% margin. Annual recurring revenue sat at $1.06 billion, which matters because it gives the business a steadier base when spending cycles wobble. On valuation, it looks far less expensive than many tech stocks, trading at just 14.6 times earnings, all while offering a 4.5% dividend yield.

If the cloud transition keeps delivering and IT budgets stabilize, the market’s skepticism about OpenText starts to look like an opportunity.

BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) might be the most obvious “Canada edge” of the three as it plays into a global need that keeps getting bigger: electricity. It owns and operates renewable power assets across hydro, wind, solar, and storage, and it tends to sign long-term contracts that can provide inflation protection. Over the last year, the narrative has shifted from “renewables are out of favour” to “power demand is exploding.” That’s thanks to data centres, artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, and broader electrification.

Brookfield Renewable reported funds from operations of $1.33 billion, or $2.01 per unit, up 10% on a per-unit basis. It also raised its distribution by more than 5%, bringing the annual distribution to $1.568 per unit, with a quarterly payment of $0.392, yielding 4.8%. The bigger picture is also appealing: it operates at scale and has a deep development pipeline, which can support years of growth if it keeps executing and recycling mature assets into higher-return projects.

Brookfield Renewable is backed by the most durable demand trend on this list. The world needs more electricity, and Brookfield is one of the largest operators that can supply it.

Bottom line

Your “made-in-Canada” edge doesn’t rely on a gimmick. It relies on owning businesses you can actually understand and trust through a cycle. And all three companies here offer ample dividend income as well, even with just $7,000 in each.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARES YOU COULD BUY WITH $7,000ANNUAL DIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT ON A $7,000 INVESTMENTPAYOUT
FREQUENCY
MRU$97.4371$1.63$115.73Quarterly
BEP.UN$44.23158$2.12$334.96Quarterly
OTEX$34.17204$1.49$303.96Quarterly

If you want to lean into Canadian leadership without sacrificing global opportunity, these three stocks look like practical places to start. A grocer, a software company, and a renewable power operator are very different businesses, all Canadian, all paying dividends, and all ones you already know something about before you start your further research. That head start matters more than most investors realize.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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