Home » Investing » Here’s Why I Just Bought Alibaba Stock

Here’s Why I Just Bought Alibaba Stock

I recently added to my position in Alibaba (BABA) stock, a Chinese e-commerce giant similar to Shopify.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shopping and e-commerce

Image source: Getty Images

Last month, I purchased some shares in Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) near their all-time low price of $63. It wasn’t my first time buying the stock, but it was the lowest price I ever got in at. In this article, I will explore why I bought Alibaba stock despite it declining in price prior to my purchase.

Great fundamentals

One of the things that BABA stock has going for it is great fundamentals. In financial terms, “fundamentals” means the quality of the business underneath the stock. If a company is profitable, growing, and has a durable competitive advantage, then it has good fundamentals.

Alibaba has all of these characteristics. It’s China’s biggest and most well-known e-commerce company, so it has scale advantages compared with competitors. It had strong growth in its most recent quarter; revenue was up 3%, operating profit 68%, and free cash flow (a kind of pure-cash earnings metric) 61%. Finally, it’s highly profitable, with free cash flow and adjusted earnings both coming in at around 17% of revenue. This means that each dollar of revenue generated 17 cents of profit – a pretty healthy profit margin.

China is economically re-opening

In the previous section, I showed that Alibaba has strong growth in earnings and cash flows. That’s a good thing, but how do we know it’s going to continue? The past means nothing if there’s not a plausible reason to believe the trend will continue into the future. Fortunately, in Alibaba’s case, there is a good reason to believe that it will. China, Alibaba’s home country, is finally re-opening after three years of strict zero-COVID policies. China’s COVID policies, which involved stricter lockdowns than those ever seen in the West, had been holding back economic growth for years. Several Alibaba earnings releases explicitly said that COVID outbreaks interfered with the company’s results. Now that China is turning a corner on COVID, Alibaba will see a new opportunity to grow and thrive.

A similar Canadian stock worth considering

If you find my analysis of Alibaba compelling but aren’t quite ready to invest in an unfamiliar foreign market like China, one strategy you could employ is to look for similar Canadian stocks. There’s no shortage of Canadian tech stocks out there, and at least one of them is similar to Alibaba in some ways: Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP).

Shopify is a Canadian e-commerce company that provides people with website and payment tools to run their own online stores. With Shopify, small businesses can sign up and have their own online store running in minutes. Unlike Alibaba, Shopify does not run a “one-size-fits-all” store that people use to search for goods. Instead, it provides people with the tools to build their own. What the two companies have in common is helping people sell goods online. They just approach it in different ways.

Whatever Shopify is doing, it’s working pretty well. In its most quarter, revenue increased by 22% compared to the same quarter a year before. The growth rate accelerated compared to the prior quarter. Technically, SHOP lost money in the third quarter, but that was in no small part to the value of its investments declining. Operating performance was pretty good. Shopify is a very expensive stock, though, so be on the lookout for volatility if you choose to buy it. The market is still jittery and big losses are possible.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Alibaba. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $100,000 and Get $713/Month in Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

This amazing Canadian dividend stock can help your TFSA savings grow over time and let you earn $713 in monthly…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

ChatGPT Is Here: These 2 Tech Stocks Are Set to Be Massively Disrupted

| Andrew Button

Recently, OpenAI launched ChatGPT, an AI chatbot that generates text. Could Open Text (TSX:OTEX) be disrupted?

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Investing

Should Investors Buy the Dip on Algonquin Stock?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors should be attracted to the long-term potential for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN), as it battles volatility.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Pizza Pizza Stock vs. A&W

| Adam Othman

Every investor has a different interpretation of a "good stock," influencing their picks. A stock that one investor might find…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Tech Stocks

The Safest and Riskiest FAANG Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors taking positions in FAANG stocks this December should pick the e-commerce giant and avoid the top social media platform.

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock Looks Too Good to Pass Up!

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is a dividend stud that's ending 2022 at a very modest multiple.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Investing

Smarter Buy: Pembina Pipeline Stock or Enbridge?

| Andrew Button

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) and Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) are both high-yield pipeline stocks. Which is better?

Read more »

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks to Buy Whether or Not a Recession Is Coming

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Recession or not, here are two Canadian stocks you can feel great about buying today and holding for the long…

Read more »