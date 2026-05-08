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A Reasonably Priced Safety Stock That Canadian Retirees Might Want to Know About

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) is starting to get too cheap to pass up for value investors.

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Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
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Key Points
  • Balance income, safety, and growth by focusing on real value, and avoid “too cheap” stocks you don’t fully understand.
  • CN Rail looks like a solid long-term dividend grower at a reasonable price right now, even if the stock stays choppy in the short term.
10 stocks we like better than Canadian National Railway

Canadian retirees have quite the tightrope to walk as they seek to balance out growth potential, passive income (in the form of dividends, interest, distributions, and all the sort), as well as safety (lower volatility and defence against economic downturns). Of course, every individual retiree is going to have a different risk tolerance, income needs, and appetite for growth.

In any case, there is one common trait that I think every investor should seek to maximize at all costs: value. Whenever you can pay a dollar to get a dollar and change, investors should look to act. But, of course, it can be tough to tell what’s actual value and what’s a trap disguised as value.

In my view, it’s better to go for a modestly-discounted stock that’s out of favour than to go for the steepest markdowns, especially if you can’t fully grasp why a company is down and what more it’ll take to spark some kind of turnaround. Bottom-fishing isn’t easy, and if you don’t have an appetite for turbulence, perhaps prioritizing quality and reasonable prices could be the winning move over the long term.

Without further ado, here’s one safety stock that I think is defensive with a nice, growing dividend, an underrated longer-term growth profile, and a valuation that’s still not all too outlandish.

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains

Source: Getty Images

CN Rail stock looks cheap

Enter shares of CN Rail (TSX:CNR), which have been chopping around quite a bit this year, with steep surges and equally vicious drawdowns. Indeed, the stock is starting to get far choppier than the market in 2026. But despite the wild swings, I do view the name as a great comeback play with one of the most durable dividends out there (currently yielding 2.4%). I don’t know about you, but I’d rather get a 2.4% yield with a good shot of averaging dividend growth in the high single-digits (or even low double-digits in good times) over prolonged periods.

Of course, CN Rail is rolling through a rather harsh climate, and dividend growth might not be as generous as it used to be. Still, I think the rail icon is one of the steadier and more boring ways to build wealth over the decades. What’s most enticing is that the rail firm has one of the widest physical economic moats out there, one that AI cannot replicate!

Compared to a utility, you’re getting less yield (at least on average), a higher beta, and far more sensitivity to the state of the economy. Indeed, if we are headed for an AI-induced economic downturn, CNR stock is going to be a rougher ride. But I think it’ll all be worth it for the long-term dividend growth potential and the really depressed price of admission.

The company may be going through some rough times, but with a 19.3 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E), you’re paying a very fair price for a company with pricing power and the ability to bounce back once the economy picks up speed.

Bottom line

You can’t have a booming economy without CN Rail. And with encouraging volumes in the latest quarter, perhaps it’s time to board before the firm becomes more of an optimal operator while headwinds finally look to dissipate. CNR stock might be too choppy for some retirees, but for those who want a good price on a long-time dividend grower while the multiple is reasonable, I’d say it’s a great time to nibble.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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