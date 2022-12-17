Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Have a Big 2023

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Have a Big 2023

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock and another boring earnings grower could support a rally, even as interest rates stay higher for longer.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

It’s easy to give up hope that 2023 could be a better-than-expected year. The odds of a recession are high in the new year, and the Federal Reserve continues hiking interest rates, even with the latest U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report that came in lighter than expected. Could it be that the Fed is causing more damage than is needed, as investors fear the impact of this year’s rapid-fire rate hikes?

Though the cooler CPI numbers give central banks more wiggle room, I think the Fed is wise to stay the course, not giving inflation any hope of coming back. Sure, markets won’t like the tone of the Fed. However, the Fed can always hike now and cut later after there’s greater assurance that inflation is returning to normalized levels.

Atop my Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) wish list for the new year are shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL). I’m not chasing battered tech stocks quite yet. Instead, I’m more than content with the proven earnings growers, as a recession meets lingering inflation to form stagflation conditions.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Couche-Tard makes a strong case for why it should be one of your top five holdings. The stock has crushed the TSX Index over the past five years, delivering more than 270% in gains. Ambitious growth plans alone did not drive these gains. Earnings growth and prudent moves have helped Couche-Tard support its rally. In an era of higher rates, it’s profits that support rallies. And with Couche-Tard stock, you’ll get no shortage of powerful earnings growth over time and resilient cash flows.

With a balance sheet that’s getting fatter by the day, one has to think management is nearing its next blockbuster deal in the convenience store space. Though I have no idea where Couche will put its cash pile to work, I know it’ll make a deal that’ll help produce huge synergies, which will translate to share price appreciation.

Simply put, you’re in good hands with Chief Executive Officer Brian Hannasch and its founder Alain Bouchard. These are some of the smartest managers in the business. Those who invest in them are likely to continue doing very well through bad times and good. At 16.1 times trailing price to earnings, ATD stock is a steal in my books. I plan to buy more shares come TFSA top-up time.

Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is another boring company that’s become beautiful in this choppy environment. The company is best known for vitamins with green caps on them. Over the course of a century, Jamieson has built brand affinity with Canadians. As the company looks to China for next-level growth, investors should gain a better appreciation for the type of low-risk (or low-tech) growth that the firm is capable of.

Jamieson is one of the most appealing Canadian brands out there. As the company uses Kinaxis to beef up its supply chain, I think that’ll be tough to stop JWEL stock in its tracks. The growth runway is long. And management has the expertise to get things done as the Canadian success story looks to thrive on a more global front.

On a terrible day for Wall Street (the S&P 500 sank 2.5%), JWEL inched higher by 0.6%. As the bear market moves on, I expect more calm as the rest of the market panics over recession or other exogenous issues. At 28.95 times trailing price-to-earnings, shares aren’t cheap, however.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

worry concern
Investing

This 1 CPP Change in 2023 Is Going to Hurt the Worst

| Andrew Button

CPP premiums will increase next year, but making RRSP contributions and holding dividend stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Energy Stocks

Sitting on Cash? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Great Buys Today But Won’t Be Forever

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN) and Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) are two top TSX stocks to consider buying right now.

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Let You Sleep at Night

| Robin Brown

If you are looking for stocks that pay sustainable dividends that could let you rest easy at night, here are…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Screening Canadian Bank Stocks? Here’s Your Best Bet for 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Canadian bank stocks might underperform in the near term. But they look well placed for the long term.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing

The TSX Is Down, But These 3 Stocks Are Beating the Market

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three TSX stocks could continue to outperform the broader equity markets in the coming quarters.

Read more »

Initial Public Offering (IPO) concept image, businessman selecting stock trading interface
Investing

IPO Flashback: Where Are They Now?

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in IPO stocks? Before you jump into the latest IPO, take a look at what’s happened recently.

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

How a $6,500 TFSA Annual Limit Can Produce $470 Every Year

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two royalty stocks paying over-the-top dividends are profitable options for TFSA investors in 2023.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Unloved Dividend Stocks That Could Roar Back in 2023

| Joey Frenette

Consider North West Company (TSX:NWC) and another defensive dividend play to weather a 2023 storm!

Read more »