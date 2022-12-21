Home » Investing » Beat the Market? 2 Trusty TSX Stocks With a Proven Track Record

Beat the Market? 2 Trusty TSX Stocks With a Proven Track Record

2 TSX stocks for your all-weather portfolio.

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background

Image source: Getty Images

Markets changed their course and took a U-turn around this time last year. Record-high inflation and rapid rate hikes weighed on TSX stocks, causing one of the most unpleasant bear runs. However, some names stood tall and notably outsmarted broader markets. Here are two of them that played well and could continue to outperform.   

Dollarama

Very few stocks manage to defy broader market pressures, and Canadian value retailer Dollarama (TSX:DOL) was one of them. While the TSX Composite Index has dropped 6% this year, DOL stock has rallied a notable 30%. Whether it’s inflation woes or rising interest rates, Dollarama stock has played immensely well this year.

Dollarama has shown decent margin stability and compelling revenue growth this year. Generally, companies witness pressure on margins and declining financial growth amid rising interest rates. So, the current outperformance and financial growth highlight DOL’s business strength.

Interestingly, even if inflation continues to remain higher next year, Dollarama could continue to play well. That’s mainly because of its core competitive advantages. It offers a unique value proposition to customers that’s especially more valuable in inflationary times.

Moreover, Dollarama has a significantly large presence in Canada, with more than 1,400 stores. That’s way higher than peers. Its wide array of merchandise procured from cost-efficient vendors bodes well for its business growth.

Note that Dollarama stock has fared fine in bear as well as bull markets. It has returned over 700% in the last decade, remarkably outperforming broader markets. So, DOL stock is an apt bet for all kinds of investors, and has the potential to outperform in all kinds of markets.

DOL stock is currently trading close to its all-time highs and does not look cheap from a valuation angle. However, its strong business execution and outperformance justify the premium valuation. It could continue to outperform in 2023, driven mainly by stellar earnings growth potential, strong execution, and macro challenges in the broader markets.

Intact Financial

The year 2022 has indeed been a brutal one for the markets. Accelerated interest rate hikes and geopolitical uncertainties brought many growth stocks down to their knees. But those who have a proven track record maintained their strength in these bear markets, too. Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) has been one of them. Canada’s largest property and casualty insurer continues to grow steadily despite a challenging macro environment.

IFC stock has gained 20% this year, comfortably outperforming its peers and broader markets. And this year’s outperformance was not a one-time occurrence. Intact has played well in the long term as well, returning 110% in the last five years and 300% in the last decade.

Scale brings an enormous advantage to Intact Financial as it has a leading 20% market share in the Canadian insurance market. Plus, its strong, in-house underwriting bodes well for its financial growth.

Intact’s steady earnings growth facilitates stable dividend growth. IFC currently yields 2%, lower than the broader market average. However, it has increased shareholder payouts for the last 17 consecutive years. Driven by stable dividends and decent earnings growth, Intact will likely keep beating markets in the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Intact Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How I’m Making $1,250/Year in Passive Dividend Income

| Andrew Button

This year, I'm collecting $1,254 in dividend income from Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and other stocks.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Market Volatility? Stabilize Your Nest Egg With 3 Predictable Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, healthy growth prospects, and stable dividend payouts, these three predictable stocks could strengthen your portfolio…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy With Decades of Passive Income Potential

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Fortis and BCE are top dividend stocks to buy due to their resilient businesses, enabling them to generate passive income…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

Up by 21.03%: Is Restaurant Brands Stock a Buy Right Now?

| Adam Othman

Restaurant Brands International stock can be an excellent addition to your portfolio, as it continues a remarkable run this year…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees

| Kay Ng

Sienna is one of the high income opportunities, but if you want secure passive income, buy dividend stocks like RBC…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

For $120 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 2,000 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how easily you can start earning $120 in monthly passive income with this beaten-down TSX monthly dividend stock.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Double Up on While They’re Insanely Cheap

| Kay Ng

Tax-loss selling season in December 2022 is the perfect time to consider doubling up on these insanely cheap TSX stocks.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Own Through a Recession

| Andrew Walker

Industry leaders deserve to be on your radar heading into 2023.

Read more »