Home » Investing » Income Investors: 3 Cheap Dividend Stocks With 7.8% Yields

Income Investors: 3 Cheap Dividend Stocks With 7.8% Yields

Three cheap dividend stocks with yields of nearly 8% are attractive options for income investors looking for moneymakers in 2023.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Income investors or retirees living off dividends want the highest yield possible. However, not all high-yield stocks are safe investments; some might even be dividend traps.

But if you’re on the hunt for cheap dividend stocks yielding nearly 8%, the safer choices are Diversified Royalty (TSX:DIV), Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN), and Acadian Timber (TSX:ADN).

Cheapest cash cow

Diversified Royalty is the cheapest cash cow you can find on the TSX today. Moreover, at only $3.06 per share, the dividend stock outperforms the broader market year to date at +17.23% versus -9.03%. Current investors can partake in the juicy 7.91% dividend.

The $432 million multi-royalty corporation derives predictable, growing royalty streams from franchisors. The royalty partners are ongoing business concerns in the following industries: automotive maintenance, supplemental education, home care, casual dining restaurant, real estate services, and customer loyalty programs.   

Stratus Building Solutions in the commercial cleaning services is the latest (and seventh) addition to Mr. Lube, Oxford Learning, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning, Mr. Mikes, Sutton, and AIR MILES. Most of the royalty partners experienced business reversals during the coronavirus outbreak.

Fast forward to 2022, and the businesses are in recovery mode, if not back to normal operations. After three quarters this year, Diversified’s net income increased 31.26% year over year to $20 million. According to management, the positive trend among the royalty partners is a continuation of the pool’s strength in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

Full recovery underway

Chartwell trades at a discount (-29.92% year to date), and $7.86 per share is a good entry point, considering the mouth-watering 7.79% dividend. The $1.85 billion company is Canada’s largest provider of seniors’ housing. Its quality retirement residences include independent living (and supportive) apartments and suites, assisted living suites (memory care), and long-term-care (LTC) facilities.

Its chief executive officer (CEO) Vlad Volodarski said, “We continue to focus on occupancy and cash flow recovery.” We continue to focus on occupancy and cash flow recovery. Various operational, sales and marketing strategies are in place to support our residences’ leadership teams and staff in their efforts to drive faster recovery in 2023 and beyond.”

After three quarters in 2022, net income reached $2.07 million compared to the $8.6 million net loss from a year ago. Management has its sights on 2025 when Chartwell hopes to achieve the same-property occupancy rate of 95% from 77.6% in 2022.

Steady demand

Acadian Timber is more expensive but the depressed price of $14.80 (-18.88% year to date) and 7.89% dividend yield are very enticing. The $254.13 million company owns and manages freehold timberlands in Eastern Canada (New Brunswick) and the northeastern U.S. (Maine).

In the first nine months of 2022, net income increased 11.22% year over year to $13.5 million, despite lower sales volume.

Its president and CEO Adam Sheparski said, “Acadian generated solid financial results for the third quarter, despite the challenges posed by increasing costs and limited contractor availability.” However, Sheparski expects the steady regional demand and pricing for its key products to continue and sustain in fiscal 2023.

No dividend traps

Some companies offering ultra-high yields are dividend traps. However, I don’t think Diversified, Chartwell, and Acadian Timber are notorious for dividend cuts. The businesses are stable enough to keep investors whole on dividend payments.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Ultra-Safe Passive-Income Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Kay Ng

If the GIC income of about 5% doesn't satisfy you, you can consider parking long-term capital in ENB and BNS…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Dividend Stocks

Soaring Interest Rates: 2 TSX Stocks That Can Play Along (and Even Win)

| Adam Othman

An interest rate hike isn't equally bad for all businesses, and some thrive when the rates go up.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Best Stocks to Buy for Fast-Growing Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking to establish a fast-growing passive-income stream? Here’s a collection of some of the best income stocks to…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

TFSA – Invest $5,000 in These 3 Stocks and Get $547 in Passive Income Every Year

| Puja Tayal

The bear market has created an opportunity to invest $5,000 in dividend stocks at a cheap price and earn $547…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Offering Incredible Yields in a Bearish Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks will certainly give you that fixed income you crave, but also provide an opportunity for growth in…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale for a portfolio targeting passive income.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Get Passive Income of $667/Month With This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Earning monthly passive income in Canada might not be very difficult with this TSX dividend stock.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Beat the Market? 2 Trusty TSX Stocks With a Proven Track Record

| Vineet Kulkarni

2 TSX stocks for your all-weather portfolio.

Read more »