Home » Investing » TFSA Top-Up 2023: 2 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy With an Extra $6,500

TFSA Top-Up 2023: 2 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy With an Extra $6,500

Fortis (TSX:FTS) and Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) are defensive growth plays with juicy dividends right here.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Glass piggy bank

Image source: Getty Images

With a new year on the horizon, it’s about time that Canadian investors thought about what they’re looking to buy with their 2023 TFSA contribution of $6,500. Undoubtedly, the equity markets are rough right now, making fixed-income securities that much more appealing. Though a portion of your next TFSA contribution should be invested in lower-risk securities, I’d argue that stocks remain the best game in town. Even as rates on debt securities or GICs (Guaranteed Investment Certificates) continue to swell above the 4.5-5% mark, it’s really hard to stack up against total returns offered by stocks over an extended period of time.

Yes, stocks are viewed as less appealing with the downside risks and more competitive bond yields. That said, the next bull market could be most rewarding to those who stick by equities. At the end of the day, pieces of businesses are among the best plays for those who are looking to be constructive with their money over the course of many years.

What you do with your TFSA is entirely up to you. In this piece, we’ll consider value stocks that are in a fine middle ground. Let’s look at two Canadian stocks to buy together as we enter 2023 — a year that will surely be full of surprises, bearish and bullish.

Currently, I’m a fan of defensive growth. Fortis (TSX:FTS) and Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) stand out.

Fortis: Predictability at a discount

Fortis isn’t just a retiree stock or bond proxy, it’s a very well-run utility that can help you preserve wealth in dire times while growing it at a solid rate over the long haul. Recently, market-wide volatility has gotten quite bad.

Defensives have taken a hit to the chin, as too many safety-seeking investors chased the plays. Fortis got caught up in the boom and bust. The stock is now moving higher after enduring a more than 22% drop from peak to trough. It’s rare to have a steady dividend juggernaut pulling back into a bear market. Any time it does, investors should pounce while the dividend is swollen.

Today, the dividend yields 4.15%. That’s a pretty solid payout that investors can lock in before shares can recover any further, dragging the yield back below the 4% mark. Not much has changed about Fortis’s growth path. The valuation has, however.

Waste Connections: Turning trash into cash

Waste Connections is a sleep-easy stock that a recession can’t stop. Rubbish collection is a necessary service that’s needed, even when the economy sinks into a massive rut.

In recent weeks, the stock slipped around 8% from its peak. I view the dip as a buying opportunity in one of the most resilient growth stocks in this market. Sure, the 0.75% dividend yield isn’t much. But the dividend’s growth profile is tough to beat at a time like this.

The 42.4 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple is rich. As a result, I’d only nibble into a full position throughout the year. Who knows? Maybe this latest slip is the start of a pullback toward $160 per share — a target I’m looking at before loading up on the firm that turns trash into cash.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

analyze data
Investing

2 Undervalued TSX Stocks Worth Buying Right Now

| Andrew Walker

The market correction is making some top TSX dividend stocks very cheap today.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Top TSX Stocks

The Best TSX Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Adam Othman

If you want to invest $1,000 in stocks that can grow significantly, here are two of the best TSX stocks…

Read more »

Airport and plane
Dividend Stocks

2 Travel-Trend Stocks Ready to Be Set in Motion

| Adam Othman

Identifying the right stocks at the peak of a bear market and buying them just ahead of a long-term bullish…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Rising Growth Stocks I’d Still Buy Before 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks have climbed double digits in the last few months -- way more than we can say for…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend 

| Puja Tayal

The stock market pulled some dividend stocks closer to their 52-week lows. Now is a good time to lock in…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Investing

How to Earn $100/Month in Safe Passive Income

| Andrew Button

One way to get $100 per month in passive income is with monthly paying dividend stocks like Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL).

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

For Income of $500 a Year, Invest $4,869 in This Dividend Stock Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock yields a whopping 10.11% as of writing, and it would only take under $5K to create $500…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Get Passive Income of $450/Month With This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how this TSX dividend stock could help you earn $450 in monthly passive income in Canada.

Read more »