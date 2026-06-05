Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 7% Dividend Stock: Is it Now Too Immense to Ignore?

7% Dividend Stock: Is it Now Too Immense to Ignore?

This grocery-anchored REIT offers a nearly 7% monthly yield, but its payout coverage is the headline to watch.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Slate Grocery REIT owns U.S. grocery-anchored plazas, so rent is tied to everyday essentials.
  • Leasing is strong, with rent renewals and new deals coming in well above expiring and in-place rents.
  • The near-7% monthly yield is appealing, but AFFO didn’t cover payouts last quarter.
10 stocks we like better than Slate Grocery REIT

Income investors have had a tricky few years. Higher rates made guaranteed income more tempting, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) fell out of favour. Yet that pain also created a more interesting setup for investors willing to look past the noise. Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) now trades with a yield that sits near 7%, while its properties remain tied to one of the most defensive parts of the economy: groceries.

man looks surprised at investment growth

Source: Getty Images

SGR

First of all, that combination deserves attention. Canadians can delay a vacation, skip a renovation, or trade down on restaurants, but still need food. That makes grocery-anchored real estate different from flashier property types. It doesn’t rely on office workers returning downtown or shoppers buying luxury goods. It relies on regular trips to the store.

Slate Grocery owns and operates grocery-anchored real estate in the United States. Its portfolio includes 115 properties across major U.S. markets, with tenants that serve everyday needs. That gives the REIT a simple business model. It collects rent from necessity-based retail centres, pays expenses and interest, and sends part of the remaining cash flow back to unitholders.

Into earnings

The latest quarter showed why the REIT may now look too immense to ignore. In the first quarter of 2026, rental revenue rose 11.8% year over year to US$59.3 million. Net income also climbed 17.5% to US$18.9 million. Those are solid numbers for a REIT that still gets treated like a sleepy income name.

The bigger story sits in leasing. Slate Grocery completed more than 725,000 square feet of total leasing during the quarter. Renewals came in at 18.9% above expiring rents, while new deals landed at 49% above the comparable average in-place rent. That tells investors the portfolio still has pricing power. In a market where many landlords struggle to fill space, Slate Grocery keeps pushing rents higher.

Occupancy also stayed healthy at 94.4%. Slate Grocery’s average in-place rent was US$12.98 per square foot, far below the market average of US$24.59. That gap gives management room to keep lifting rents as leases roll over.

Considerations

The dividend remains the main draw. Slate Grocery pays monthly, which suits investors who want steady cash flow. At recent prices, the yield sits at roughly 7%. That kind of income can add real weight to a tax-beneficial portfolio, especially if investors reinvest distributions during weaker markets. Even now, here’s what $7,000 could bring in.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SGR.UN$17.15408$1.19$485.52Monthly$6,997.20

This monthly setup also gives the stock a psychological edge. Investors see cash arrive often, and that can make it easier to hold through rate worries or market dips. If rates move lower over time, income buyers could come back to REITs. That would help valuations, especially for names with visible rent growth.

Still, this isn’t a risk-free bargain. The adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio reached 111.9% in the first quarter. That means AFFO did not fully cover distributions for the period. Management can handle short-term timing issues, but investors should watch this closely. A high payout ratio leaves less room for mistakes.

Debt also deserves attention. Slate Grocery reported a debt-to-gross-book-value ratio of 55%. That’s manageable, but not tiny. The good news is that 90.2% of debt carries a fixed interest rate, with a weighted average interest rate of 5%. That helps protect the REIT from sudden financing shocks.

Bottom line

So, is Slate Grocery now too immense to ignore? For income investors, it probably belongs on the watch list. The yield looks attractive, the business model feels defensive, and leasing spreads show real strength. Yet the high AFFO payout ratio keeps this from becoming a no-brainer.

For patient investors, that blend of income, stability, and rental upside gives the stock a better story than its sleepy profile suggests right now overall. Investors who want monthly income and can handle REIT volatility may find Slate Grocery compelling today. Groceries aren’t glamorous, but steady rent from everyday retail can look pretty powerful when markets turn messy.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

A Monthly-Paying TSX Stock With a 4.5% Dividend Yield

| Sneha Nahata

This monthly-paying TSX stock is backed by fundamentally strong businesses with resilient cash flows, and targets a sustainable payout ratio.

Read more »

woman holding steering wheel is nervous about the future
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP for a 40-Year-Old in Canada

| Jitendra Parashar

Building wealth in your 40s often starts with owning quality dividend-paying companies like these.

Read more »

looking backward in car mirror
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Stock Dropped 16% – Here’s Why I’d Buy It Anyway

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) corrected, but remains a cheap stock worth buying.

Read more »

holding coins in hand for the future
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Stock Pays a 5.5% Dividend Every Single Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its high-quality tenant base, exceptionally high occupancy levels, consistent distribution growth history, and attractive long-term expansion opportunities, CT REIT…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’d Buy for Stability and Growth

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and another dividend growth stock that's worth buying for the long haul.

Read more »

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask
Dividend Stocks

1 Super-Strong Dividend Stock Canadians Can Buy to Sleep Well at Night

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When markets get shaky, Emera’s regulated utility model and long dividend streak can offer the calm investors crave.

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Dividend Stocks

Millennials: How Much Canadians Have in a TFSA at Age 45

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A smaller-than-expected TFSA at 45 isn’t unusual, but it can still grow fast with time and the right long-term compounder.

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock I’d Buy After a Bad Headline

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Premium Brands has worn the “bad headline” label for years, but its latest results suggest a turnaround may be brewing.

Read more »