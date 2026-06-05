7% Dividend Stock: Is it Now Too Immense to Ignore?

This grocery-anchored REIT offers a nearly 7% monthly yield, but its payout coverage is the headline to watch.

Leasing is strong, with rent renewals and new deals coming in well above expiring and in-place rents.

Income investors have had a tricky few years. Higher rates made guaranteed income more tempting, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) fell out of favour. Yet that pain also created a more interesting setup for investors willing to look past the noise. Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) now trades with a yield that sits near 7%, while its properties remain tied to one of the most defensive parts of the economy: groceries.

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SGR

First of all, that combination deserves attention. Canadians can delay a vacation, skip a renovation, or trade down on restaurants, but still need food. That makes grocery-anchored real estate different from flashier property types. It doesn’t rely on office workers returning downtown or shoppers buying luxury goods. It relies on regular trips to the store.

Slate Grocery owns and operates grocery-anchored real estate in the United States. Its portfolio includes 115 properties across major U.S. markets, with tenants that serve everyday needs. That gives the REIT a simple business model. It collects rent from necessity-based retail centres, pays expenses and interest, and sends part of the remaining cash flow back to unitholders.

Into earnings

The latest quarter showed why the REIT may now look too immense to ignore. In the first quarter of 2026, rental revenue rose 11.8% year over year to US$59.3 million. Net income also climbed 17.5% to US$18.9 million. Those are solid numbers for a REIT that still gets treated like a sleepy income name.

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The bigger story sits in leasing. Slate Grocery completed more than 725,000 square feet of total leasing during the quarter. Renewals came in at 18.9% above expiring rents, while new deals landed at 49% above the comparable average in-place rent. That tells investors the portfolio still has pricing power. In a market where many landlords struggle to fill space, Slate Grocery keeps pushing rents higher.

Occupancy also stayed healthy at 94.4%. Slate Grocery’s average in-place rent was US$12.98 per square foot, far below the market average of US$24.59. That gap gives management room to keep lifting rents as leases roll over.

Considerations

The dividend remains the main draw. Slate Grocery pays monthly, which suits investors who want steady cash flow. At recent prices, the yield sits at roughly 7%. That kind of income can add real weight to a tax-beneficial portfolio, especially if investors reinvest distributions during weaker markets. Even now, here’s what $7,000 could bring in.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SGR.UN $17.15 408 $1.19 $485.52 Monthly $6,997.20

This monthly setup also gives the stock a psychological edge. Investors see cash arrive often, and that can make it easier to hold through rate worries or market dips. If rates move lower over time, income buyers could come back to REITs. That would help valuations, especially for names with visible rent growth.

Still, this isn’t a risk-free bargain. The adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio reached 111.9% in the first quarter. That means AFFO did not fully cover distributions for the period. Management can handle short-term timing issues, but investors should watch this closely. A high payout ratio leaves less room for mistakes.

Debt also deserves attention. Slate Grocery reported a debt-to-gross-book-value ratio of 55%. That’s manageable, but not tiny. The good news is that 90.2% of debt carries a fixed interest rate, with a weighted average interest rate of 5%. That helps protect the REIT from sudden financing shocks.

Bottom line

So, is Slate Grocery now too immense to ignore? For income investors, it probably belongs on the watch list. The yield looks attractive, the business model feels defensive, and leasing spreads show real strength. Yet the high AFFO payout ratio keeps this from becoming a no-brainer.

For patient investors, that blend of income, stability, and rental upside gives the stock a better story than its sleepy profile suggests right now overall. Investors who want monthly income and can handle REIT volatility may find Slate Grocery compelling today. Groceries aren’t glamorous, but steady rent from everyday retail can look pretty powerful when markets turn messy.