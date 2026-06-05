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A Perfect June TFSA Stock With a 6.1% Monthly Payout

This energy royalty stock delivers 6.1% yield with monthly payouts and zero operational risk, plus a growing stake in AI’s power-hungry future.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
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Key Points
  • Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) pays a 6.1% yield monthly dividend, delivering tax-free passive income in a TFSA without the operational risks of traditional oil and gas stocks.
  • The dividend is sustainable at oil prices as low as US$50 per barrel, backed by a conservative 60% target payout ratio and partnerships with industry giants like ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips.
  • U.S. Permian Basin production has surged 220% since 2022, positioning Freehold Royalties to benefit from growing energy demands driven by AI data centers.
10 stocks we like better than Freehold Royalties

Consistency is the name of the game when building a resilient, passive-income-generating portfolio inside your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Finding a reliable dividend stock that pays you high-yield passive income every single month, without exposing your capital to extreme operational risks, is the ultimate goal for investors implementing a buy-and-hold portfolio strategy, and this June, Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) stock stands out as a prime candidate for this TFSA investment strategy.

Offering a dividend of $0.09 per share, paid monthly, FRU stock yields an attractive 6.1% annually. Buying the monthly dividend stock in a TFSA account adds significantly low-risk exposure to the North American energy sector, while delivering a steady stream of tax-free cash straight into your brokerage account.

Piggy bank on a flying rocket

Source: Getty Images

Freehold Royalties stock: The ultimate “landlord” of the oil patch

What makes Freehold Royalties a resilient stock to buy in a TFSA? The monthly dividend stock is a pure-play royalty investment that earns low-risk cash flows on production done by partners on its properties, without incurring capital costs, investing in operating activities or paying well abandonment costs.

Think of Freehold Royalties as the landlord in the energy patch. The company assumes no capital risks associated with exploration investments, nor does it assume operating risks of running an oil and gas extraction and processing business. Instead, it sub-contracts those risks to its production partners.

FRU’s partners include deep-pocketed, heavyweight operators and oil-field engineering experts at ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Canadian Natural Resources, and Whitecap Resources, to name just a few. These operators bring their capital and expertise to Freehold Royalties’s fields, earning the royalty play growing cash flow streams.

Is the high-yield dividend reliable?

For income investors, a high yield is only as good as its underlying safety. FRU stock’s 6.1% dividend could do the heavy lifting for your total investment returns (it has done this before), but more importantly, it appears built to survive market volatility.

FRU Chart

FRU data by YCharts

Management targets a conservative 60% long-term payout rate so that the payout is fully covered by distributable cash flow. Even better, the dividend may remain supported at oil prices as low as US$50 per barrel West Texas Intermediate (WTI). It will take oil prices to drop below US$50 and to stay there for a while for the monthly dividend to take a hit.

On top of the juicy monthly dividend payout, the royalty stock has a growing oil liquids-weighted portfolio backed by top operators investing aggressively to grow production. These operators use the latest technologies to lower costs, enhance productive efficiency, and extend the lifespan of FRU’s cash-flowing streams.

The U.S. growth engine and an AI catalyst

While its Canadian assets provide a solid cash flow foundation, Freehold’s U.S. portfolio is currently a heated-up growth engine. While the business’s U.S. production was 45% of total production during the first quarter of 2026, U.S. assets generated 51% of quarterly revenue. This outsized revenue generation is because U.S. assets mainly produce premium-priced oil and natural gas liquids.

Particularly exciting is the U.S. Permian Basin, where oil growth has achieved a stellar 220% growth since 2022. This fast-growing basin offers some of the best economic returns to operators and royalty earners alike, featuring low break-even points around US$43 per barrel WTI.

To forward-thinking investors, Freehold Royalties’s growing Permian Basin natural gas liquids output could be a key resource for fueling electricity generation for rapidly sprouting, power-hungry artificial intelligence (AI) data centres in North America.

Buying Freehold Royalties stock in June and holding the high-yield dividend stock long term adds a monthly passive income stream to your TFSA and secures a backdoor, cash-flowing stake in the North American energy grid required to power the AI revolution.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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