Home » Investing » $1,000 Invested in Well Health’s IPO Would Be Worth This Much Today

$1,000 Invested in Well Health’s IPO Would Be Worth This Much Today

Well Health is a TSX growth stock trading at a massive discount right now. Is WELL stock a buy or hold in 2023?

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Initial Public Offering (IPO) concept image, businessman selecting stock trading interface

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in initial public offerings (IPOs) can help early shareholders create long-term wealth. Typically, a company issues additional equity shares via an IPO to fund its expansion plans, driving revenue and earnings higher over time.

But investing in IPOs is a high-risk strategy, as these stocks generally trade at a premium. So, if the company consistently misses Bay Street analyst estimates, it will result in an accelerated selloff in share prices.

Let’s see how much wealth Well Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) created for shareholders as a publicly listed company.

Well Health went public in 2016

Shares of Well Health were listed on the TSX back in April 2016 at $0.11. In fewer than seven years, WELL stock has returned 2,580% to investors, easily outpacing the broader indices in this period. So, an investment of $1,000 in Well Health’s IPO would be worth almost $26,800 today.

Comparatively, the S&P 500 index and the TSX have returned 113% and 83%, respectively, to investors since April 2016.

But past returns should not matter much to current or future investors. Moreover, WELL stock is currently trading 71% below all-time highs and can easily move lower if market sentiment deteriorates in 2023. Let’s see if Well Health remains a top buy for potential shareholders right now.

Is Well Health a buy or sell?

Well Health offers several omni-channel healthcare services in Canada and the United States. It is among the largest providers of anesthesia services to gastroenterologists in 48 states south of the border. Well Health’s healthcare business in the U.S. supports more than 1,000 practitioners.

It also supports 2,500 clinicians in Canada and is the largest outpatient medical clinic owner-operator in the country. Over the years, Well has successfully built a robust end-to-end healthcare system ranging from primary care, allied care, diagnostics, and specialist care, among others.

Well Health has focused on highly accretive acquisition to drive top-line growth higher in recent years. Its sales have risen from $32.8 million in 2019 to $302 million in 2021. The company expects to end 2022 with more than $560 million in sales and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of $560 million.

Well Health should deliver consistent profits going forward, which will be used to fund future acquisitions, reinvest in organic growth or initiate share buybacks.

In the first nine months of 2022, Well Health more than doubled its sales to $412.6 million. Its gross margin in the last three quarters also improved to 54.1% compared to 48.3% in the year-ago period.

What’s next for WELL’s stock price and investors?

Valued at a market cap of $611 million, WELL stock is priced at less than 1.2 times forward sales, which is quite cheap for a growth stock. The ongoing market volatility might drive Well Health shares lower in 2023. But the company’s enticing valuation, widening profit margins, and enviable revenue growth make it a top bet right now.

Analysts remain bullish on WELL stock and have a 12-month price target of $7.66, which indicates an upside potential of almost 200% from current price levels. It makes sense to allocate a small portion of your equity portfolio toward this small-cap growth stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

clock time
Tech Stocks

Now’s Your Chance to Buy the Big Tech Stocks You Missed Out on

| Andrew Button

Tech stocks like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are down for the year, despite rising profits.

Read more »

Maxar Technologies
Tech Stocks

Maxar Stock Just Doubled: Is it Still a Buy Today?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Why did Maxar stock jump to $70 last week?

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Shopify or the Entire TSX?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) stock proved explosive during the pandemic, but I’m much more comfortable tracking the TSX in the near…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian AI Stock That Is Too Cheap to Ignore

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why you may not want to miss buying this amazing Canadian AI stock at such a huge discount right…

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

Is BlackBerry Stock a Buy After Plunging to New Lows?

| Vineet Kulkarni

BB stock is down for a reason.

Read more »

Maxar Technologies
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Growth Stocks I’d Buy And Hold Forever

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Growth stocks like MDA should be on your radar.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Tech Stocks

3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years — Or Sooner

| Jitendra Parashar

You can buy these three of the best Canadian high-growth stocks now to hold for the next decade.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks’ High-Growth Prospects + Low Prices = Superior Returns

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their long-term growth potential and discounted stock prices, these three high-growth stocks could multiply your investment over the next…

Read more »