Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 TSX Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever

3 TSX Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever

Are you interested in dividend stocks? These three picks could pay you forever!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks can be very appealing because of their potential to generate a source of passive income. In fact, of all the ways an investor can generate passive income, dividend stocks may have the lowest barrier to entry. If you do decide to go down this route, it’s important to note that this investment strategy is a long-term play. It’ll take many years of discipline and consistency to generate a source of passive income that you can live off. However, it’s certainly possible.

Here are three TSX dividend stocks that could pay you forever.

This stock has paid shareholders for nearly two centuries

When looking for stocks that could pay you forever, it makes sense to focus on companies that already have a long history of distributing dividends. Take Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) for example. This is one of Canada’s largest banks in terms of assets under management, market cap, and revenue. Bank of Nova Scotia first distributed a dividend on July 1, 1833. Since then, the company has never missed a dividend payment. That represents 189 years of continued dividend distributions.

That’s no small feat that the company has accomplished. Think about all the terrible market conditions that Bank of Nova Scotia has had to endure over the past two centuries. Even though the company hasn’t been able to increase its distribution each year, the fact that it’s been able to ensure any dividend speaks volumes regarding its commitment to paying its shareholders. This is one stock that I think all dividend investors should hold in their portfolio.

A stock with a long history of increasing its distribution

Investors should also look for stocks that have a long history of increasing dividend distributions. This is an important thing to consider because a growing dividend could help investors stay ahead of inflation. Fortis (TSX:FTS) is an excellent example of a company with a long history of dividend raises. This company has increased its dividend in each of the past 49 years. That gives it the second-longest active dividend-growth streak in Canada.

The company has already announced that it plans to continue raising its dividend through to at least 2027. Fortis aims to maintain a dividend growth rate of 4-6% over that period. It has been able to plan for these dividend raises due to the predictable nature of its revenue. If a growing dividend is something that you value greatly, then Fortis is a no-brainer for your portfolio.

Look for stocks with a low payout ratio

A low payout ratio is another metric that investors could consider when looking for stocks that could pay them forever. For those that are unfamiliar, a payout ratio is simply the proportion of a company’s net income that is allocated towards its dividend.

This is important to consider, because a lower payout ratio can suggest two things. First, if a company’s income suddenly drops, then a lower payout ratio would indicate that a dividend may be safe from any cuts or suspensions. Second, it suggests that a certain stock has a lot more room to grow its dividend in the future.

Generally, I look for stocks that have a payout ratio of 40% or lower. Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is an excellent example here. This company has managed to raise its dividend in each of the past 26 years. That makes it one of 11 TSX-listed stocks to achieve that feat. Despite those raises, Canadian National’s payout ratio is only 40%. I believe it could continue to increase its distribution at a comfortable rate over the coming years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Canadian National Railway, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Should Investors Get Back Into Utility Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utility stocks may be down, but I wouldn't count them out yet -- especially if you're thinking long term.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going to Buy

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of discounted stocks on the market right now. Here’s a look at the next TSX stock that…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Buy-and-Hold Dividend Stocks With Massive Long-Term Potential

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) and Telus (TSX:T) are dividend stocks with long-term potential for TFSA investors seeking a great deal in…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

Start a growing dividend income stream with the smartest TSX stocks that have clear visibility over their future payouts.

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Dividend Stocks

These 2 TSX Stocks Are Leaving the Rest of the Market in the Dust

| Adam Othman

These two Canadian stocks have delivered market-beating returns this year, despite a tough year for the broader market.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Stocks for Beginners

4 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

| Kay Ng

Canadians can live for a long time after retirement. Aim to optimize your investment portfolio for your financial needs and…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $100

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the best under-$100 dividend stocks you can buy in Canada right now.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

To Get $500 a Year, Buy 170 Shares in This Growing Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock continues to rise higher and higher, but you may have forgotten that it's also a solid dividend…

Read more »