Member Login
Home » Investing » CPP Insights: The Average Benefit at Age 60 in 2024

CPP Insights: The Average Benefit at Age 60 in 2024

The average CPP benefit at age 60 in average is low, but claiming early has many advantages with the right strategy and astute planning.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside

Image source: Getty Images.

People who have paid into the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) for years will receive monthly income for life. However, the benefit amount depends on contributions and the start of payments. The CPP pegs the standard retirement age at 65, which is also the reference point if users opt to collect early or late.

Many say starting payments at 60 is undesirable because of the financial consequences. The average monthly amount for a new pensioner retiring at age 65 today is $831.92 (as of January 2024). If the disincentive for the early take-up is a 0.6% per month reduction before age 65, the monthly pension decreases by 36% over five years.

The average CPP benefit at 60 is $532.43, substantially lower than the average. However, delaying the payment at age 70 results in a 42% permanent increase in five years. The monthly pension jumps to $1,181.33. However, despite the wide disparity in pension amounts, the early option offers many advantages, including more years to enjoy retirement.

Smart strategy

Not all who claim the CPP at 60 have health issues or urgent financial needs. Some use this strategy as they have investment assets like stocks and are still building a nest egg. Moreover, contributions to the CPP are mandatory if you work until 65 and voluntary if you will continue working up to 70.

Growing investments

The CPP is not a retirement plan, so expect a shortfall or gap compared to pre-retirement income. Investment income can fill the income gap over time through dividend reinvesting. The income streams from the CPP pension can cover daily expenses and other costs while the investment or capital is growing.

You don’t even have to sell your stocks when the market is down and allow for its recovery. However, the key is to stay invested in established dividend payers to ensure uninterrupted payments. Your investment should be safe with Enbridge (TSX:ENB) or Fortis (TSX:FTS).

Sector heavyweight

Enbridge is the top-of-mind choice in the energy sector. The $99.2 billion energy infrastructure company is a sector heavyweight with a 27-year dividend-growth streak. Due to the utility-like nature of the business, it boasts a low-risk commercial profile.  

At $46.67 per share, the dividend offer is 7.84%. A $35,002.50 investment (750 shares) today will compound to $112,173 in 15 years, including dividend reinvestment. The overall money growth in this example is 220.47%. Enbridge should be able to sustain and raise dividends. Its four core franchises with enormous growth potentials provide predictable cash flows.

Dividend King

Fortis wears a crown because it’s a Dividend King, the second in Canada. The $25.8 billion regulated electric and gas utility company has increased dividends for 50 consecutive years. Its illustrious dividend growth and history should give confidence to invest in the utility stock.

If you invest today, the share price is $52.38, while the dividend yield is $4.51%. According to management, the $25 billion 2024-2028 capital plan will drive earnings, raise the rate base, and enable a 4-6% annual dividend increase through 2028.

Planning is essential

The timing of claiming the CPP is a contentious issue among future retirees. Still, whether you start payment early, late or at 65, planning is an essential component. Relying on the CPP alone is a financial risk in retirement.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Why Did goeasy Stock Jump 6% This Week?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The spring budget came in from our federal government, and goeasy stock (TSX:GSY) investors were incredibly pleased by the results.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

My Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Passive-Income Investors to Buy in April 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

These five TSX dividend stocks can help you create a passive stream of dividend income for life. Let's see why.

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

5 Easy Ways to Make Extra Money in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These easy methods can help Canadians make money in 2024, and keep it growing throughout the years to come.

Read more »

Road sign warning of a risk ahead
Dividend Stocks

High Yield = High Risk? 3 TSX Stocks With 8.8%+ Dividends Explained

| Christopher Liew, CFA

High yield equals high risk also applies to dividend investing and three TSX stocks offering generous dividends.

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

Is Telus a Buy?

| Andrew Button

Telus Inc (TSX:T) has a high dividend yield, but is it worth it on the whole?

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

How to Maximize CPP Benefits at Age 70

| Christopher Liew, CFA

CPP users who can wait to collect benefits have ways to retire with ample retirement income at age 70.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 5.9% That You Can Buy for Less Than $8,000 Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

With an 8% dividend yield, Enbridge is one of the stocks to buy to gain exposure to a very generous…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

3 Easy Changes to Simply Save More Money

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking to grow your savings but don't have any savings to grow? Here's how to make more money…

Read more »