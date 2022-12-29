Home » Investing » 3 Undervalued TSX Stocks You Can Buy at a Screaming Discount for Passive Income in 2023

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks You Can Buy at a Screaming Discount for Passive Income in 2023

Top TSX dividend stocks to buy for passive income are now on sale.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

The market correction hammered stocks in 2022. This wasn’t easy to watch, but investors with a buy-and-hold strategy can now find top TSX dividend stocks trading at undervalued prices for a self-directed Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) currently trades for $66 per share compared to its 2022 high of $95. The stock is on track to drop 27% for the year despite strong financial performance in fiscal 2022. In fact, Bank of Nova Scotia’s adjusted net income for the year came in at $10.8 billion compared to $10.2 billion in 2021.

The market seems to think 2023 and 2024 will be a disaster for the bank. This is certainly possible if the Canadian and global economies go into a deep and prolonged recession. The expectation from economists, however, is for Canada to see a mild and short recession.

Considering the ongoing strength in the jobs market and historically high level of savings that households and businesses built up during the pandemic, the drop in Bank of Nova Scotia’s share price appears overdone.

The board raised the dividend this year and investors should see another increase to the payout in 2023. At the time of writing, BNS stock provides a 6.25% dividend yield.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) trades for $55 per share at the time of writing compared to $74 in June. The company has had a rough run in the second half of 2022 with a leak occurring on the Keystone line in the United States and warnings of rising costs on the Coastal GasLink project that will bring natural gas from producers in northeastern British Columbia to a new liquified natural gas (LNG) facility on the B.C. coast.

Fortunately for investors, most of the bad news should be in the rearview mirror. The Coastal GasLink is 80% complete and TC Energy already ironed out an agreement with LNG Canada on cost-sharing for the project. TC Energy’s overall capital program of $34 billion should drive up cash flow in the coming years. Either way, management is still targeting annual dividend growth of 3–5%.

Investors who buy TRP stock at the current price can get a 6.5% dividend yield.

Suncor

Suncor (TSX: SU) trades for close to $42 per share at the time of writing. This is roughly where the stock sat before the pandemic. Suncor’s oil sand peers have seen their share prices almost double since early 2020, so the stock has badly underperformed the sector.

This might change in 2023. Suncor used excess cash from soaring oil prices to pay down debt and buy back stock in the past couple of years. The board also reversed the 55% dividend cut that occurred in the early months of the pandemic and has even increased the dividend to a new all-time high. The latest raise of 11% brings the current quarterly payout to $0.52 per share. This provides an annualized yield of about 5% at the current share price. Investors should see the payout increase again in 2023 or receive bonus distributions.

Oil remains at a profitable level for Suncor, even after the pullback from the 2022 highs. Global fuel demand is expected to grow next year as airlines ramp up capacity and commuters return to offices. This bodes well for oil prices and Suncor’s downstream refining and retail divisions.

The bottom line on top stocks to buy for passive income in 2023

Bank of Nova Scotia, TC Energy, and Suncor pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA or RRSP, these stocks look cheap right now and deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

How to Make $173 Per Month in Passive Income Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These monthly paying dividend stocks offer high yield and are attractive investments to generate passive income.

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

2 Growth Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

| Adam Othman

Even though past performance is no guarantee of how a stock might behave in the future, you can still use…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $40,000 in These 2 Stocks and Get $240 in Passive Income

| Adam Othman

It's possible to find stable and reliable dividend stocks outside the aristocratic pool, but the income may not help you…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat

| Kay Ng

The Canadian retailer offers a juicy yield of 4.9% and growing passive income. Nice price appreciation in the long run…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

| Puja Tayal

Wouldn’t it be nice to get a $1,000 check each month without working for it. Two TSX stocks can cut…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $30K in 3 Stocks and Get $146 in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Do you seek passive income? Use your TFSA to make tax-free passive income through these top TSX stocks.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

End-of-2022 Deal: 3 TSX Stocks More Than 50% Off

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth potential, I believe investors should accumulate these discounted stocks to earn higher returns over the next…

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Years

| Daniel Da Costa

As we head into 2023 and a flood of uncertainty, here are two of the best high-yield dividend stocks for…

Read more »