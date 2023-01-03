Home » Investing » Is CIBC Stock a Buy in January 2023?

Is CIBC Stock a Buy in January 2023?

CIBC (TSX:CM) stock dropped 21% in 2022 and now offers an ultra-high yield. But is that enough for investors to buy in January?

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

The Big Six banks have taken a hard hit in the last year. Rising inflation and interest rates meant Canadians couldn’t afford to take out loans, leading to losses by all the banks. Including dividend all-star Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM).

But with shares dropping so low, is it now time to buy up this big bank? Or is CIBC stock doomed for the remainder of 2023? Let’s take a look.

Why the drop?

CIBC stock dropped with the rest of the banks this year but most certainly dropped more than the others. Shares are down by 21% year to date, with the other banks remaining in the single-digit or low-double digit range. So, why did CIBC stock drop so heavily?

The big issue for CIBC stock is that it remains a fairly Canadian-focused bank. Now this is changing with its acquisition of PrivateBancorp, with up to 25% of its revenue aimed to come from the United States. However, until that time it remains heavily exposed to the drop in oil and gas prices as well as the housing industry.

That being said, CIBC stock has taken steps to improving its company over the last decade or so. This includes improving its customer satisfaction, expanding wealth management, and improving U.S. growth. But while it remains one of the biggest lenders in terms of mortgages, this segment hasn’t done so well in the last year. This segment in particular could cause the bank to struggle more in 2023.

Should you avoid CIBC stock?

In short, no — not if you plan to hold it long term. While CIBC stock should certainly struggle more than the other Big Six in 2023, it will eventually come out of this downturn. In fact, economists are predicting a far more manageable housing market in 2023. This would prove well for Canada’s major lender this year.

That being said, CIBC stock has been spending a lot, so it will certainly have to put its money where its mouth is if it hopes to gain back investors at the same rate of the other Big Six banks. Yet when we look at fundamentals, the stock certainly looks oversold at these rates.

CIBC stock currently trades at 8.3 times earnings, offering a 6.21% dividend yield to lock up with shares down so low. It’s also climbed 124% in the last decade for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%! Meanwhile, sure we’re going to have a rough year, but it won’t be as bad for CIBC as the Great Recession was. And it managed to come out of that recession just fine, improving its bottom line in the process.

Foolish takeaway

CIBC stock offers investors an incredibly high dividend yield at cheap rates. Long-term investors would do well to lock up the stock with shares down 21% in the last year and bring in that high yield while they can. With provisions for loan losses, CIBC stock could make a stellar recovery a lot sooner than you think.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

stock data
Bank Stocks

Is BNS Stock a Buy in January 2023?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia stocks looks cheap right now. Is this a good time to buy or should investors wait?

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Season

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

I’m looking to buy discounted and high-yield bank stocks like Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) before the new year.

Read more »

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Bank Stocks

Is goeasy Stock a Buy Today While it’s Down 40% This Year?

| Sneha Nahata

goeasy has compounded investors’ wealth and is poised to deliver stellar returns in the coming years.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Investing in 2 Regional Banks Just Got a Lot More Lucrative

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two regional banks became more enticing investments for 2023, like the Big Banks, for their juicy and higher dividends.

Read more »

Elderly man giving a Christmas present to his wife
Bank Stocks

TSFA or RRSP – Better Place to Stash Cash in 2023?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If a recession hits us hard in 2023, you'll want the ability to take out cash if you need it.…

Read more »

consider the options
Bank Stocks

Better Buy for Income Investors: CIBC Stock or a GIC?

| Kay Ng

There's no competition between GICs and CIBC. The latter will deliver higher returns in the long run, because it's a…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Bank Stocks

Tiff Macklem Demands 2% Inflation – Will Bank Stocks Benefit?

| Andrew Button

Canada's central bank will need to hike interest rates to hit the 2% inflation target. Will banks like Royal Bank…

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

2 Cheap Banking Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two cheap Canadian bank stocks you can buy now and hold forever.

Read more »