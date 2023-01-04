Home » Investing » Could This 10% Yielding REIT Double Your Money?

Could This 10% Yielding REIT Double Your Money?

Here’s why True North Commercial REIT’s 10% distribution yield is on focus in 2023.

Latest posts by Brian Paradza, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:TNT.UN) units started off 2023 trading with a 3.5% gain on Tuesday. If the trust holds its gain for the remainder of the year, investors could walk away with a nearly 14% total return for 2023. Interestingly, given a near 10% distribution yield, investors may double their money in under eight years without any further capital gains – or so it seems.

However, that may not be the case. True North Commercial REIT’s distribution could get cut, and units could trade lower if portfolio occupancy rates continue to decline, interest rates rise further, and market sentiment remains tame this year.

What makes True North Commercial REIT attractive

True North Commercial REIT is a pure-play office REIT that holds a portfolio of 47 properties comprising five million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the trust boasted a strong 98% portfolio occupancy rate – its office properties were almost fully occupied. Fast forward to September 2022 and occupancy rates have declined sequentially to 94.6%. The trend could persist in 2023.

The pandemic forced many to work from home for a while. Although workers have largely returned to work, some companies discovered that hybrid work designs can actually work, and tenants are downsizing their office space requirements. Office REITs are in a tight corner, and True North Commercial REIT is no exception. But it pays its investors very well – for now.

The trust pays out a $0.05 per unit distribution per month which, post Tuesday’s rally, still yields a staggering 9.9% per annum. True North REIT’s high distribution yield could make it a beautiful passive income play.

Investors who buy TNT.UN units could easily double their money in under eight short years just by reinvesting the dividend – the Rule of 72 estimates doubling in about 7.2 years.

Could True North REIT stock sustain the distribution and really double your money?

Earnings improvement seems unsustainable

The trust reported 7% growth in same property net operating income (NOI) for the first nine months of 2022. However, the improvement was essentially a result of lease termination fees – a rather undesirable source of income.

Some of the REIT’s tenants downsized their office space requirements. They paid lease termination fees (penalties) for cutting short their rental agreements. Excluding termination fees, same property NOI could have decreased by 2.1% for the first three quarters of last year.

Lease termination fees are an undesirable source of income growth. They result from tenants’ falling demand for office space. This fall-off depicts a deteriorating tenant portfolio. Tenants will pay less rent. Releasing the vacant space is an expensive exercise. And declining occupancy rates could mean trouble for the REIT’s distribution sooner or later.

Should you buy True North REIT for the 10% yield?

True North REIT reported a significantly improved distribution quality for the first nine months of 2022. However, posted payout rates could be misleading, and the distribution is more at risk of being cut than ever before.

The REIT paid out 95% of its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO)  during the first three quarters of last year, an improvement from 105% during the same period in 2021. AFFO represents funds that the trust can sustainably pay out to investors as distributions. However, True North REIT’s true AFFO payout rate was much higher once we adjusted for one-time items.

Excluding termination fees, the trust’s AFFO payout rate would be 112% for the first nine months of last year, up from 105% in 2021. The distribution’s safety has not improved; it worsened during the past year.

Although the trust still has a good quality tenant base and 80% of its rental revenue comes from government and credit-rated tenants, its distribution may need a reality check. Declining occupancy rates will starve the portfolio of revenue while rising interest rates eat into its distributable cash flow as interest costs continue to rise.

Most noteworthy, True North REIT is one of Canada’s heavily leveraged real estate trusts. It has a debt-to-gross book value (GBV) of 58.4%, with a weighted time to maturity of 3.3 years. The trust is refinancing debt at higher rates, and debt servicing costs are rising while its ability to pay interest may be slowly impaired by declining portfolio occupancy rates.

It may be a matter of time before True North Commercial REIT is forced to cut its monthly distribution.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? Buy These Growth Stocks Before They Take Off

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors with $1,000 to invest right now can buy a pair of growth stocks before their potential breakouts.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks Paying Big Income in a Bearish Market

| Aditya Raghunath

High-dividend-paying TSX stocks such as Fiera Capital can help you generate a recurring passive-income stream in 2023.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

$250 in Monthly Passive Income – Buy 2,500 Shares of This Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors seeking out stable long-term passive income should consider this top TSX stock that currently trades in value territory!

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Is Now Actually the Perfect Time to Buy Algonquin Stock?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Is there a perfect time to buy? While nobody can time the market, Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN) looks intriguing to long-term…

Read more »

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Dividend Stocks

What’s Better Than Pizza Stocks? Pizza Stocks That Pay a Dividend!

| Joey Frenette

Pizza Pizza Royalty and another high-yielding pizza heavyweight that could have a big year in 2023.

Read more »

Energy Stocks

These 3 TSX Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks – one each from the energy, financial, and industrial sectors – are set to soar in 2023…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Generate $500 in Passive Income Each Month: Here’s How

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top dividend stock can pay out $500 in passive income each month, with the potential for enormous growth for…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

These 2 Dividend Underdogs Just Became Too Cheap to Ignore

| Joey Frenette

North West Company (TSX:NWC) and National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) are intriguing dividend underdogs that Canadian investors should consider for…

Read more »