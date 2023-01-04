Home » Investing » Got $1,000? Buy These Growth Stocks Before They Take Off

Got $1,000? Buy These Growth Stocks Before They Take Off

Investors with $1,000 to invest right now can buy a pair of growth stocks before their potential breakouts.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Canada’s primary stock market started strong in 2022 but eventually posted a negative return for the first time in four years. The 8.7% loss was steep compared to its 21.7% gain in 2021. Fortunately, the TSX bounces back after every loss.

Market experts anticipate growth stocks to rebound if the Bank of Canada moderates or pauses its rate hike campaign. If you have $1,000 to invest, now is the best time to purchase Parkland Corporation (TSX:PKI) or Finning International (TSX:FTT) before they take off.

Proven business model

Parkland trades at $29.71 per share and pays an attractive 4.38% dividend. While investors lost 10.7% last year, a stock resurgence is foreseeable. Its President and CEO, Bob Espey, said management’s focus after accelerated acquisitions is integration, capturing synergies, deleveraging, and enhancing shareholder returns.

The $5.2 billion independent fuel and petroleum supplier expects to deliver record adjusted EBITDA in 2023 and hopes to achieve an adjusted EBITDA of $2 billion by 2025 without further acquisitions. After three quarters in 2022, Parkland’s adjusted EBITDA stood at $340 million.

In the nine months that ended September 30, 2022, revenue and net earnings rose 76.8% and 179.8% year over year to $26.8 billion and $277 million, respectively. Parkland also operates convenience stores under brand names On the Run, The Corner Store, and Snack Express.

The current strategy is to develop the existing business in resilient markets; grow the food, convenience, and renewable energy businesses; and help customers to decarbonize. Parkland has secured $6.8 million in funding from Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) and the Government of British Columbia to support the building of 50 ultra-fast EV (electric vehicle) charging networks in Western Canada.

Expanded earnings capacity

Finning International is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer. Caterpillar Inc., an American Fortune 500 company, is the world’s largest construction-equipment manufacturer. If you invest today, this industrial stock trades at $33.66 per share and pays a decent 2.8% dividend.

The $5.1 billion Canadian industrial equipment dealer operates in Western Canada, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It sells, rents, and provides equipment, parts, services and performance solutions. Finning caters to customers in various industries like construction, forestry, mining, and petroleum, plus others offering power systems applications.

According to its recently retired President and CEO, Scott Thomson, Finning has a solid foundation to navigate a dynamic global business environment. The financial prospects look good indeed following impressive Q3 2022 earnings results. In the quarter that ended September 30, 2022, revenue and net income rose 25% and 52% to $2.38 billion and $149 million, respectively, versus Q3 2021.

Expect management to report solid full-year 2022 results, although free cash flow could be negative due to supply and delivery schedule changes. Finning is confident that strong execution and continued market momentum will drive record results in 2023.

Built-in strengths

Parkland’s differentiated business model and diversified customer base are competitive advantages, but it should rise to prominence by building the EV infrastructure. Meanwhile, Finning International is financially capable to endure a possible recession and still deliver outsized gains.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks Paying Big Income in a Bearish Market

| Aditya Raghunath

High-dividend-paying TSX stocks such as Fiera Capital can help you generate a recurring passive-income stream in 2023.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

$250 in Monthly Passive Income – Buy 2,500 Shares of This Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors seeking out stable long-term passive income should consider this top TSX stock that currently trades in value territory!

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Is Now Actually the Perfect Time to Buy Algonquin Stock?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Is there a perfect time to buy? While nobody can time the market, Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN) looks intriguing to long-term…

Read more »

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Dividend Stocks

What’s Better Than Pizza Stocks? Pizza Stocks That Pay a Dividend!

| Joey Frenette

Pizza Pizza Royalty and another high-yielding pizza heavyweight that could have a big year in 2023.

Read more »

Energy Stocks

These 3 TSX Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks – one each from the energy, financial, and industrial sectors – are set to soar in 2023…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Generate $500 in Passive Income Each Month: Here’s How

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top dividend stock can pay out $500 in passive income each month, with the potential for enormous growth for…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

These 2 Dividend Underdogs Just Became Too Cheap to Ignore

| Joey Frenette

North West Company (TSX:NWC) and National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) are intriguing dividend underdogs that Canadian investors should consider for…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Where Is Algonquin Stock Heading After a Massive Crash in 2022?

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering what will happen to Algonquin stock after a dismal 2022? The stock has a huge dividend, but…

Read more »