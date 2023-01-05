Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » 3 Domestic Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

3 Domestic Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

Three domestic stocks with high-growth potential but that are trading at absurdly cheap prices are excellent investment options for Canadians.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX is coming from a loss (-8.66%) in 2022, but it was a good omen to see 10 of its 11 primary sectors advance on the first trading day of 2023. If you’re anticipating a rebound this year, like most investors, there are excellent buying opportunities for you.

Among the domestic stocks that are too cheap to ignore right now are Athabasca Oil (TSX:ATH), Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP), and Exro Technologies (TSX:EXRO). All three companies have visible growth potential that should translate to outperformance and higher returns from the individual stocks.

Robust free cash flow

Athabasca Oil trades at only $2.25 per share, but its trailing one-year price return is 102.5%. Market experts predict energy stocks to remain red hot in 2023, particularly industry players that will continue to generate robust free cash flow (FCF). This $1.32 billion energy company with a low-decline, long-life asset base has that capability.

The full-year results have yet to come out, but in the first three quarters of 2022, FCF climbed 88.5% year over year to $127.5 million. Notably, net income increased 12.4% to $82.6 million versus the same period last year. According to management, its prior advanced planning helped insulate the 2022 capital program ($150 million) from inflation.

Its president and chief executive officer (CEO) Robert Broen said, “Athabasca is positioned as a liquids-weighted producer with an exceptionally large resource base that is generating significant free cash flow.”

Long growth runway

Ballard Power Systems is an undervalued stock vis-à-vis its long growth runway. For the first time in four years, this high-growth industrial stock didn’t make it to the 2022 TSX30 List. While the current share price ($6.46) is 60% lower than its 52-week high of $16.14, market analysts’ 12-month average price target is $16.98.

This $1.93 billion company develops and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. Ballard delivers fuel cell power to customers in markets such as heavy-duty motive, portable power, and material handling, including engineering services.

Ballard incurred a net loss of US$42.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, but management maintains a positive outlook. Its president and CEO Randy MacEwen said the company made significant progress across its verticals during the quarter. With new orders from customers worldwide pouring in, business growth should accelerate meaningfully soon.

Clean technology

Calgary-based Exro Technologies is pioneering intelligent control solutions in power electronics. This $288.93 million clean technology company develops new generation power electronics that expands the capabilities of batteries, generators, and electric motors.

Exro is still operating at a loss, but growth is on the horizon with innovative technologies, like the coil driver and cell driver. Both are scalable and flexible customer solutions that will increase performance and lower costs via a new generation of power electronics for electric vehicles and stationary energy storage.

The current share price is $1.98, and the price targets of market analysts in one year are between $3.33 (+68.2%) and $5 (+152.5%).

A high flyer and multi baggers

Athabasca Oil is a no-brainer buy if you’re chasing a high flyer in the energy sector. Ballard Power Systems and Exro Technologies are potential multi-baggers, because their growth plans are firmly in place.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 5

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX may remain volatile today as market participants look for new macroeconomic triggers.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Energy Stock a Buy After its Disappointing Run in 2022?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Suncor Energy stock stock jumped 36%, while TSX energy stocks soared 50% last year.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Are Simply Too Cheap to Avoid

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can’t pass up on two cheap Canadian stocks because, at very little cost, the earning potential is so huge.

Read more »

worry concern
Energy Stocks

The TSX’s Top-Performing Value Stocks of 2022 –Can You Still Buy?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Value stocks could continue to outsmart growth names in 2023.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Is CNQ Stock a Buy in January 2023?

| Andrew Walker

CNQ stock is down from the 2022 high. Is it time to buy?

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) Stock: How High Could it Go in 2023?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Tourmaline (TSX:TOU) could have plenty of upside potential in 2023.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Wednesday, January 4

| Jitendra Parashar

Consistent declines in oil prices amid growing economic concerns could take TSX stock lower at the open today.

Read more »

Electricity high voltage pole and sky
Energy Stocks

Worried About a Recession? 3 TSX Giants to Outpace the Market

| Aditya Raghunath

Recession-resistant TSX stocks such as Fortis and Hydro One are well poised to deliver outsized returns to shareholders in 2023.

Read more »