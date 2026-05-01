Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Why This Boring, Reliable Utilities Stock Is Starting to Look Very Profitable

Why This Boring, Reliable Utilities Stock Is Starting to Look Very Profitable

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock looks like a steady, profitable grower to pay more attention to, especially if you like rising dividends.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Utility stocks can do more than defend a portfolio, since grid upgrades for AI-era power demand could add a new growth driver on top of their steady dividends.
  • Fortis offers unusually high earnings visibility and near-locked-in dividend growth through 2030, making it a dependable long-term compounder even at a premium valuation and lower yield.
10 stocks we like better than Fortis

The steady utility stocks aren’t just a great way to place defence anymore. Undoubtedly, their dependable dividends, predictable earnings growth profiles, and lower degree of volatility have made some of the Canadian utility names the go-to bond proxies for when markets get really choppy. Indeed, if you’ve got a defensive part of your portfolio, odds are it’d be that much better with a steady utility player at its core.

From Fortis (TSX:FTS) to Canadian Utilities, it can literally pay growing dividends to stick with the boring, but stable names. More recently, though, the utility players have become that much more interesting, thanks in part to their role in modernizing the grid for the AI age.

Of course, the top utility stocks are more of the behind-the-scenes beneficiaries from the AI revolution. And while more data centre deals get inked, I do think that the broader utility scene could go from boring, dependable, and steady to growthy, and even a bit exciting.

With wonderful hard assets and very long track records of dividend raises each and every year, I think there’s more to the utility stocks than just a way to batten down the hatches. Arguably, a name like Fortis might make sense to own, even if you’re not looking to defend against the next big bear market.

A meter measures energy use.

Source: Getty Images

Fortis stock is more than just reliable; it’s a steady grower

As various AI innovators on the cutting edge look to invest considerable sums in GPU while consuming an obscene amount of energy, there are ways further downstream to play such a spending boom. After a nearly 9% year-to-date gain, shares of FTS are really starting to heat up.

With runway to grow south of the border (think ITC Holdings) and a 4–6% annual dividend growth forecast that’s pretty much a lock until the end of 2030, perhaps FTS stock could be the play that does well, regardless of what the next major move is for markets.

What’s most striking about Fortis is that it’s growing at a very respectable rate for such a defensive stock. Indeed, there’s quite a bit of earnings visibility over the next three to four years. With 7% in annualized growth as a baseline and the potential for some AI-driven surprises, I do view the slight premium on shares as more than worth paying.

The premium price tag is well-earned

Of course, it’s not all too often you see a steady dividend payer like Fortis going for more than 20 times trailing price-to-earnings. Today, the name goes for just shy of 23 times trailing P/E, which is undoubtedly on the higher end, while the dividend yield, now at 3.3%, is on the lower end. Still, with several good quarters under its belt and significant momentum going into its coming quarterly reveal, I’d not be afraid to add to a position after the latest 3–4% dip.

Sure, it’s hardly a correction, and expectations have only grown higher in recent months, but for investors who want predictability, near-guaranteed annual dividend raises, and the ability to compound wealth steadily through the decades, perhaps Fortis is a far more exciting play than some of the riskier, higher-multiple tech stocks that have a better seat at the AI revolution.

At the end of the day, energy transmission needs to be ready to go as next-generation AI data centres steadily come online in the coming years. It may be a boring business, but the excitement can’t happen without it.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

trading chart of brent crude oil prices
Energy Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy Before the Next Oil Spike Hits

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX energy names can turn a commodity rally into real cash flow, without needing perfect conditions.

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Win Big From Oil Near $100

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Oil near US$100 can supercharge cash flow, and these two TSX producers offer different ways to get leverage to that…

Read more »

Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone
Energy Stocks

The Dangerous Reason Why Chasing High Dividend Yields Can Backfire

| Daniel Da Costa

Although high-yield dividend stocks can look attractive on the surface, here's why focusing too much on yield can get you…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

The Dividend Stocks I’d Consider the Smartest Use of $5,000 Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) could be a great bet for value investors seeking income and appreciation this year.

Read more »

woman gazes forward out window to future
Energy Stocks

1 Dividend Stock I’d Feel Confident Buying and Holding for a Decade

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this dividend stock, which returns 75% of its free cash flow to investors, is one of the best…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Energy Stocks

A Standout TFSA Stock With a 6 % Monthly Payout Worth Knowing About

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) stock: A low-risk, light asset, clean model paying a 6% monthly TFSA yield!

Read more »

customer fills up car with gasoline
Dividend Stocks

Oil Above $110 and Rates on Hold: 3 Canadian Energy Stocks Built for Both

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When commodity prices spike and rate cuts stall, not every energy company handles the pressure.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Here’s the TFSA Strategy I’d Be Following Heading Into the Rest of 2026

| Joey Frenette

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) could be a great dividend and value buy for 2026.

Read more »