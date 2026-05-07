The Best $10,000 TFSA Approach for Canadian Investors

Canadian investors with $10,000 TFSA money can achieve diversification and create a self-sustaining cash-flow engine for decades to come.

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

That 40/25/35 mix aims to produce immediate tax‑free dividends (roughly $44 initially), accelerate compounding through reinvestment, and provide resilience across energy, tech, and real estate.

Deploy about 40% to Enbridge (ENB) as an income anchor, 25% to Enghouse Systems (ENGH) for growth-plus-dividends, and 35% to the BMO Equal Weight REIT ETF (ZRE) for real‑estate income and monthly reinvestment.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a powerful wealth-building tool, particularly for those with a long-term investment horizon. With inflation ever-present, Canadian investors have a way to protect tax-free growth and boost their purchasing power.

An added advantage to the TFSA’s tax-exemption feature is the minimal capital requirement to get the most out of your investment. For example, a $10,000 starting point is large enough to achieve diversification and create a self-sustaining cash-flow engine.

Source: Getty Images

Capital deployment

The key to successful TFSA investing is asset allocation. Despite their inherent volatility, equities have the potential to deliver the best long-term returns. For your $10,000 portfolio, consider blending an income anchor, a growth driver, and a real estate-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF). This approach prevents over-diversification and portfolio stagnation over time.

The income anchor

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is the ideal anchor in a TFSA portfolio. This $162.6 billion energy infrastructure giant derives its revenue from long-term, inflation-protected contracts. The regulated pipeline assets ensure predictable cash flows and dividend income regardless of short-term market fluctuations. More importantly, the business mix is well-positioned to meet growing energy demand.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 94% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 85% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of April 20th, 2026

ENB boasts 31 consecutive years of dividend increases. The large-cap stock currently trades at $74.87, up 15.5% year-to-date. If you invest today, the yield is a juicy 5.2%. Management sees visible growth from around $10 to $20 billion worth of opportunities through the end of the decade.

I recommend a $4,000 allocation or 40% of the $10,000 investment. Enbridge is the primary engine in your dividend reinvestment strategy.

The growth driver

Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) is a rare find, considering that only a handful of tech firms pay dividends. At $17.85 per share, the dividend offer is 7%. The lucrative payout compensates for the stock’s temporary weakness (-10.8% year-to-date).

The $963.5 million software company has been paying quarterly dividends since Q2 2007, not to mention a five-year dividend growth rate of plus-16.5%. Enghouse, through two core business segments, caters to distinct vertical markets. Both the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group develop and sell enterprise-oriented software solutions.

Even if you limit the allocation to $2,500 (25%), you earn income and still capture the upside when the tech sector rebounds.

The real estate component

The remaining 35% or $3,500 of your $10,000 TFSA money can go to BMO Equal Weight REIT ETF (TSX:ZRE). This ETF invests in Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs). BMO Global Asset Management, the fund manager, allocates a fixed weight for each holding to ensure balanced exposure across residential, industrial, and office REITs.

ZRE’s monthly distribution enables dividend reinvestment 12 times a year, not 4. It should help accelerate compounding in your TFSA. Thus far in 2026, this REIT-focused ETF has outperformed the TSX year-to-date, up 9.2% versus plus-5.9%. At $23.72 per share, the annualized yield is 4.1%.

Resilient against downturns

The suggested asset allocation above for a $10,000 TFSA is highly resilient against a downturn in the energy, technology, and real estate sectors. At the onset, the trio will effectively generate nearly $44 in tax-free dividends. The power of compounding takes hold as you reinvest the dividends. You’d have an active TFSA portfolio for decades to come.