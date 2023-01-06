Home » Investing » 3 Heroic Stocks in the Middle That You’re Probably Overlooking

3 Heroic Stocks in the Middle That You’re Probably Overlooking

While blue-chip stocks offer the most comfort and security to most conservative investors, there are plenty of reliable mid-caps that may be just as reliable.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
man window buildings

Image source: Getty Images

Every investor has some “go-to” stocks or stock categories they revert to when they can’t find a good, new stock to invest in. For some, it’s banking stocks, and for others, it’s fast-growing tech companies, though the decision of a specific sector or industry may also be tied to what those investors understand the best.

For most conservative investors, large-cap stocks that are also industry leaders are typically the go-to choices. And even though it’s a valid strategy, these investors may be missing out on some amazing options present in the mid-cap pool.

These are stocks that might be just as resilient and stable as large caps and may offer better return potential. And there are three such candidates that investors (even conservative ones) may consider adding to their default go-to pool.

A residential community management company

There are plenty of industrial leaders outside the large-cap stocks, and a great example would be FirstService (TSX:FSV). It’s the largest real estate community manager in North America, with 8,600 communities (comprising 1.7 million individual units) in its portfolio.

And that’s just half of its business. The other half is essential property services. It has seven well-known brands under its essential services banner.

The stock’s growth has been just as phenomenal as the company’s — at least up until Dec. 2021. It rose well over 600% between May 2015 and Dec. 2021 and has been in correction mode since hitting that peak. But the underlying strengths of the company are still there, and even though the valuation is not very attractive yet, the stock may be on the verge of starting a recovery journey.

A commercial real estate services company

Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI) sits neatly near the middle of the mid-cap range with a market capitalization of about $5.29 billion.

The company offers commercial real estate services, including property management, landlord/tenant representation, and consultation services in 63 countries, making it far more international than FirstService. And since it’s associated with a different industry, investing in both will not result in capital concentration in one industry.

The stock offers impressive growth potential, assuming it keeps growing at a similar pace as it has been so far. It grew over 366% in the last 10 years, though the pace slowed down considerably for the last five years. But if the stock offers similar returns in the next few decades, you may see exceptional growth within your portfolio — better than the average large-cap growth stocks might offer.

A storage space company

StorageVault Canada (TSX:SVI) is one of the largest companies in the Canadian storage space business and has several brands under its banner. This niche market and asset class usually fly under the radar, though that’s no longer the case for the company and its stock.

In the last five years, the stock has risen over 122%. It also offers dividends, but like the other two stocks on this list, the yield is quite low. Its position in the storage space market makes it a resilient stock. And the only chink in its armour is currently the overvaluation. But its financials are amazing and growing at a steady pace.

Foolish takeaway

Even if you are not interested in these types of stocks, it’s difficult to deny their exemplary performance in the past and the potential they hold for the future. A good approach would be to look into these stocks and try to understand the business to see whether these three deserve to be on the list of stocks you revert to when you don’t have any fresh prospects for the capital on hand.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Colliers International Group and FirstService. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now offer attractive yields for retirees seeking passive income.

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks You Can Buy Every Year to Let Your Winners Run

| Adam Othman

One of the ways overdiversification can be avoided is by allocating a decent portion of your yearly savings (capital) to…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 4 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for safe passive income for the next 10 years? These four Canadian stocks are top dividend growers…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Dividends – Enbridge Stock or BCE Stock?

| Andrew Walker

BCE and Enbridge both look undervalued today. Is one a better bet for a portfolio focused on dividends?

Read more »

work from home
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors – Invest $50,000 Now for $1.2 Million by 2053

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Value? Check. Income? Check. Millionaire retirement status? Check that off, too, with these stocks for RRSP investors.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. Bank of Nova Scotia

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you looking to add a little extra passive income to your portfolio in 2023? Here are two top dividend…

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Considering the past growth of these two dividend stocks, they could be rewarding buy-and-hold assets.

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors – 2 Dividend Stocks I’ll Buy Until I Die

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks aren't just great for today, they're excellent for long-term holders. Either way, you can gain major income…

Read more »