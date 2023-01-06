Home » Investing » Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Slid 49.3% Last Year

Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Slid 49.3% Last Year

Here’s why shares of AQN fell hard last year.

Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
An engineer works at a hydroelectric power station, which creates renewable energy.

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian utilities sector is usually considered a defensive, lower volatility pick, but there can still be substantial variation within it. Last year, a surprise underperformer – to the shock of many investors – was Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN).

Long-loved for its dividend and earnings growth, AQN crashed sharply from $15.29 per share on November 10th, 2022 to a 52-week low of $8.70 by late December. The negative catalyst? A poor third-quarter earnings report outlining a substantial miss on the bottom line. Let’s see what happened.

2022 headwinds

Arun Banskota, President and Chief Executive Officer of AQN, blamed “increasing interest rates and the timing of tax incentives related to certain renewable energy projects” as the culprit behind AQN’s earnings coming in under expectations.

The source of ire for investors was AQN’s reported adjusted net earnings of $73.5 million, which marked a significant 25% year-over-year decrease compared to Q3 2021. Adjusted earnings per share, or EPS, came in at $0.11, a 27% decrease year over year.

These dismal results were primarily caused by higher interest expenses of $23.3 million. This risk factor is one that is present for the broad utilities sector, and not just AQN. Utilities are particularly sensitive to interest rate changes as they often borrow heavily to support growth. Utility companies can face significant headwinds when rates go up, as they did in 2022.

Alternatives to AQN

With its current share price at the time of writing of $9.20, AQN’s forward annual dividend rate of $0.98 represents an 11.15% dividend yield. This is high enough to be enticing, but investors should be aware of “yield traps” before they flock to lock in a low yield on cost.

In my opinion, AQN’s prospects depend on how the macroeconomic environment plays out. If inflation continues to remain sticky, both the Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada are likely to press on with their existing pace of interest rate hikes. This will create further headwinds for AQN.

Investors looking for a more defensive, income-oriented utility sector play for a volatile, sideways trading market can consider covered call exchange-traded funds instead. These ETFs provide high monthly income, which tends to increase during periods of greater market volatility.

A great pick here is the BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSX:ZWU). This ETF holds a portfolio of 75 Canadian and U.S. utilities, pipeline, and gas stocks. Thanks to the covered call overlay, ZWU is currently paying an annualized distribution yield of 8.27% monthly.

A great way to invest for income is using ZWU as the core of your portfolio and supplementing it with a few stock picks (and the Fool has some great alternatives to AQN to put on your watchlist).

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Hot Stocks in 2023: The Top Energy Investments for Total Returns

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three high-yield TSX stocks are the top energy investments in 2023 if total returns are the priority in a recessionary…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Utility Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

With a likely cooling in interest rate hikes, here's why it makes sense to buy TSX utility stocks.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

How to Invest and Earn $5,800 in Tax-Free Income in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Dividend stocks on the TSX like Enbridge and Keyera can help TFSA holders earn over $5,800 in annual payouts this…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Energy Stocks

Freehold Royalties Stock – Can This Top 2022 Gainer Keep on Running?

| Daniel Da Costa

Freehold Royalties gained over 40% in 2022 compared to a loss of 8% from the TSX. Here's why it could…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Energy Stocks

3 Domestic Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three domestic stocks with high-growth potential but that are trading at absurdly cheap prices are excellent investment options for Canadians.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 5

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX may remain volatile today as market participants look for new macroeconomic triggers.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Energy Stock a Buy After its Disappointing Run in 2022?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Suncor Energy stock stock jumped 36%, while TSX energy stocks soared 50% last year.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Are Simply Too Cheap to Avoid

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can’t pass up on two cheap Canadian stocks because, at very little cost, the earning potential is so huge.

Read more »