Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » 2 Top TSX Energy Stocks to Buy in January 2023

2 Top TSX Energy Stocks to Buy in January 2023

Here are two top TSX energy stocks that had a great year in 2022 and could be primed for strong performance in 2023.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
oil tank at night

Image source: Getty Images

It has been a wild ride for TSX energy stocks over the past year. Oil started 2022 at US$88 per barrel, it shot up to US$120 per barrel after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and landed at US$80 per barrel at the end of the year.

Despite that, the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index posted a 39% return. TSX energy stocks have been doing all the right things since 2020. They have focused on capital efficiency by improving operations, reducing excess, and lowering debt. Now, many can deliver solid free cash flows and maintain their dividends, even if energy prices were to fall to a more average range.

Prospects for TSX energy stocks still look positive

TSX energy stocks are significantly more resilient than they were just a year ago. Given that global oil supply continues to be constrained and demand is constant, these stocks should continue to earn profitable returns in the years ahead.

Many of these stocks remain extremely cheap when compared to history. As a result, it doesn’t hurt to have some exposure to the sector. Here are two top TSX energy stocks to consider owning in 2023.

Canadian Natural Resources: A giant energy producer

Since November, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock has declined 12%. Investors can snatch it up with a nice 4.64% dividend yield. CNQ has been one of the most prolific dividend payers in the Canadian oil patch.

For 22 years, this TSX energy stock has grown its dividend annually by a 22% compounded rate! That is an incredible track record.

It speaks to the quality of CNQ’s assets and its production capabilities. It is the largest energy producer in Canada, and it produces oil and gas with factory efficiency. Its management team own a large stake in the business, so it is incentivized to act in shareholders’ best interest.

This was evident when it raised its dividend twice, and it paid a special $1.50 per share dividend in 2022. As its debt continues to drop, one can expect further cash rewards in 2023.

Tourmaline Oil: A top natural gas stock

Another premium TSX energy stock is Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU). Despite its name, it is actually Canada’s largest producer of natural gas. Natural gas has been fluctuating significantly, and that has led to a steep decline in Tourmaline’s stock price. It is down 22% since November.

There are reasons to like this stock. First, it has zero net debt. That means that all excess free cash flow can either be re-invested in production or delivered back to shareholders.

Last year, it paid special and base dividends worth $7.675 per share or an 11% dividend yield. It continues to target around 5% annual production growth.

Second, this TSX energy stock produces at a very low cost and sells its gas to some of the highest priced markets in North America (like California). As a result, it can still do well, even if prices decline to an extent. Lastly, management has a large stake in the company, so incentives are highly aligned with shareholders.

The TSX energy stock takeaway

If you want to play the cyclical energy sector, you are best to own two of the best quality players in the industry. After TSX energy stocks have pulled back in the past few months, you can pick up these stocks at attractive prices and with good prospects for strong dividends ahead.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Energy Stocks

Vermilion Energy Stock Is Trading Near Its 52-week Lows – Time to Invest?

| Vineet Kulkarni

VET stock has lost 48% since last August, notably lagging peers.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Energy Stocks

2 Cheap Stocks That Could Make You Rich in 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two cheap stocks, but winning investments in 2022, could handsomely reward investors this New Year.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Why Tourmaline Oil Corp. Stock Rose 51.3% Last Year

| Tony Dong

Shares of Tourmaline Oil had a strong run-up in 2022. Here's why.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 10

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks could remain flat at the open today, as commodity prices remain largely mixed.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Energy Stocks

1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 6.8% Yield) to Buy in January 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Freehold Royalties is an oil and gas royalty company that pays investors a tasty dividend yield right now.

Read more »

Portrait of woman having fun in the street.
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy Under $20

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three screaming buys for a diversified portfolio to reward investors with considerable earnings in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Tourmaline Oil Stock: Can This Top 2022 Gainer Keep the Momentum Going?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

I am bullish on Tourmaline Oil, given its healthy growth prospects and cheaper valuation.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Energy Stocks

The TSX’s Top Gainers in 2022

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There actually were growth stocks in 2022, believe it or not. And these three TSX stocks topped the list.

Read more »