Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

3 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

These Canadian energy companies will generate strong profits and reward investors with high and reliable dividend payouts.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.

Source: Getty Images

The energy sector has been under pressure this year, with commodity price volatility shaking up stock performance. But despite the turbulence, the energy demand isn’t going anywhere. Many companies in this space continue to generate strong profits and reward investors with reliable dividend payouts, making them no-brainer stocks to buy now.

Thus, investors planning to buy top energy stocks with $1,000 right now could consider Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN), and Enbridge (TSX:ENB). These Canadian stocks have fundamentally strong businesses that generate steady and growing cash flows. Let’s take a closer look.

Energy stock #1

Canadian Natural Resources is a top energy stock for investors seeking growth and income. This leading oil and gas producer has a diverse asset base, primarily in Canada, with additional operations in the U.K.’s North Sea and offshore Africa. Its well-balanced production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids provides flexibility and resilience in changing market conditions.

One of the company’s biggest strengths is its long-life, low-decline production, which makes up most of its planned liquids output. A key component of this is its high-value, zero-decline synthetic crude oil (SCO) from oil sands mining operations. The remaining production comes from thermal oil sands and heavy crude assets. Thanks to these stable, long-lasting reserves, along with low replacement costs and efficient operations, Canadian Natural generates strong cash flow throughout market cycles.

Canadian Natural also has a strong inventory of low-capital projects that can be quickly executed when market conditions are favourable. With high ownership and operational control over its assets, the company optimizes development timing to maximize shareholder value.

The company is financially strong, with an impressive record of increasing its dividend per share for 25 consecutive years. It offers a solid 5.4% dividend yield and has delivered over 213% capital gains in the past five years. Its solid total returns make it a no-brainer energy stock.

Energy stock #2

Brookfield Renewable Partners is an attractive stock to gain exposure to the green energy sector. The company is poised to benefit from its diversified renewable energy assets and highly contracted portfolio. Approximately 90% of its energy generation is backed by long-term contracts, with nearly 70% of its revenue tied to inflation. This structure ensures stable cash flow and helps expand operating margins, providing a cushion against economic volatility.

Moreover, Brookfield has significant opportunities to renegotiate expiring agreements at higher rates. The company has successfully secured new contracts at substantial increases, leveraging the rising demand for clean energy. This re-contracting strategy enhances its funds from operations (FFO) and strengthens its financial position.

Brookfield is poised to capture the growing demand for renewable energy with an extensive installed capacity and a robust development pipeline. This will translate into solid FFO and enable the company to reward investors. Brookfield has a track record of increasing dividends by about 5% to 9% annually. Additionally, it offers a high dividend yield of over 6.9%.

Energy stock #3

Enbridge is a no-brainer energy stock to buy right now. With a diverse portfolio, steady cash flows from long-term contracts, and minimal exposure to commodity price fluctuations, it consistently delivers strong earnings and reliable distributable cash flow (DCF), no matter the market conditions. Moreover, its investments in traditional and renewable energy projects will enable Enbridge to benefit from growing energy demand.

Thanks to its solid asset base and resilient earnings, Enbridge has generously rewarded shareholders. It has increased its dividend per share for 30 consecutive years and is well-positioned to continue raising it in the future.

The high utilization of its energy infrastructure assets, contractual arrangements, focus on optimizing its operations, and low-cost expansion opportunities will support its financial growth, dividend increases, and share price appreciation over the long term. Right now, it offers an attractive dividend yield of 6.3%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners, Canadian Natural Resources, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Engineers walk through a facility.
Energy Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 32% to Buy Now and Hold for Life!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco stock may be down, but certainly don't count it out, especially with production rising higher.

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Energy Stocks

This 8% Dividend Stock is a Must-Buy as Trump Tariffs Hit Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gibson stock could still be a strong investment, even with Trump tariffs coming down the line.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Canadian Energy Stocks: Suncor Stock vs. Cenovus Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two energy stocks are top options for investors wanting income that pays now and in the future, but which…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Energy Stocks

3 Premium TSX Dividend Stocks Worth Loading Up On

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three premium Canadian dividend stocks I think long-term investors can safely own for the long term.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Energy Stocks

Where Will Suncor Energy Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Chris MacDonald

This energy company stock may be a value play based on its strong track record of navigating industry cycles and…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Energy Stocks

Is Battered Energy Stock Parex a Buy for Its 11% Yield?

| Adam Othman

Many energy stocks are still soaring or gliding after flying high, pushing down their yields. However, there is at least…

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Enbridge Stock and Buying This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these energy stocks offer dividends, but does Enbridge stock still look like the best option?

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

9.3% Dividend Yield? Buy This Top-Notch Dividend Stock in Bulk!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 9.3% dividend yield? That's pretty drool worthy, if you ask me. But what should investors first consider?

Read more »