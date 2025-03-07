Member Login
Home » Investing » Suncor Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Suncor Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Suncor stock has seen quite the turnaround in recent years, but will it keep the momentum up?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
| More on:
Oil industry worker works in oilfield

Source: Getty Images

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) has been making waves lately, and not just in the oil sands. The company’s fourth-quarter (Q4) 2024 results showcased a blend of achievements and challenges. But were those challenges enough to scare off investors? Or did investors perhaps see an opportunity for future earnings?

It’s a lot to consider. Today, let’s get into Suncor stock and see whether this top energy stock is a buy, hold, or even a sell in 2025.

The numbers

First, let’s start with the numbers. Net earnings from Suncor stock’s recent earnings report stood at $818 million. A noticeable drop from the $2.82 billion recorded in the same quarter the previous year. This decline was primarily attributed to lower refined product realizations and increased royalties, reflecting the volatile nature of the energy sector.

Despite the dip in net earnings, Suncor stock’s operational performance remained robust. The company achieved record upstream production, averaging 875,000 barrels per day in Q4 2024. This impressive feat was bolstered by stellar outputs from assets like Firebag and Fort Hills, underscoring Suncor’s commitment to operational excellence.

Financially, Suncor stock’s adjusted operating earnings were $1.566 billion for the quarter, slightly down from $1.635 billion year over year. However, the company’s cash flow from operations painted a brighter picture, increasing to $5.083 billion from $4.318 billion in the prior year. This uptick highlights Suncor stock’s ability to generate substantial cash, even amidst fluctuating market conditions.

What’s next?

Shareholders had reasons to smile, too, during earnings. The board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share, payable on March 25, 2025. This decision reflects Suncor’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its investors — a gesture much appreciated in today’s market landscape.

The past year has been transformative for Suncor stock. Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Rich Kruger, who took the helm in April 2023, the company has seen marked improvements in safety records and operational performance. These positive changes have not gone unnoticed. Activist investor Elliott Investment Management nearly doubled its stake in Suncor stock to approximately $3 billion, thereby signalling strong confidence in the company’s trajectory.

Suncor stock’s performance has mirrored its internal advancements. As of writing, Suncor stock traded at $48.70, reflecting the market’s recognition of the company’s efforts and achievements. Such success could, therefore, mean investors can get in on the action as well.

Bottom line

Looking ahead, Suncor stock’s future appears promising. The company is poised to continue its focus on operational efficiency and shareholder returns. With a strong foundation and strategic vision, Suncor stock is well-positioned to navigate the evolving energy landscape and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

While Suncor stock faced some financial headwinds in Q4 2024, its operational strengths and strategic initiatives paint an optimistic picture for the future. For investors considering their stance on Suncor stock, be it buy, sell, or hold, the company’s commitment to growth and shareholder value offers compelling reasons to maintain confidence in its long-term potential, especially as the company continues such positive earnings.

