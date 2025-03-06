Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s How Many Shares of Enbridge You Should Own to Get $2,000 in Yearly Dividends

Here’s How Many Shares of Enbridge You Should Own to Get $2,000 in Yearly Dividends

Looking to establish some yearly dividends? Enbridge (TSX:ENB) can handily provide you with $2,000 or more in annual income.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
how to save money

Source: Getty Images

One of the things that income investors love is receiving those juicy yearly dividends. That income can provide or even augment an existing income. In the case of investors who aren’t ready to draw on that income, dividend renvesting can allow any future income to grow.

One income stock that can help provide a whopping $2,000 (or more) in yearly dividends is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Here’s how prospective investors can realize that goal.

Meet Enbridge

Most investors are aware of Enbridge in some form. The energy infrastructure giant is involved in multiple segments of the market, including renewables, utilities, and its pipeline network.

That pipeline business, which includes both crude and natural gas segments, is the largest and most complex system on the planet. Each day it hauls massive amounts of crude and natural gas to points across North America.

Specifically, Enbridge hauls a whopping one-third of all North American-produced crude across its network. The company also hauls one-fifth of the natural gas needs of the U.S. market.

To say that this makes Enbridge a defensive operation would be an understatement. But there’s plenty more to love about the stock that can provide those juicy yearly dividends!

Turning to its renewables business, Enbridge boasts an impressive portfolio of wind, hydro, and solar facilities that are located across North America and Europe. Those facilities generate a recurring and stable revenue stream, backed by long-term regulated contracts.

That reliable revenue stream applies to Enbridge’s natural gas utility too. Thanks to a series of well-executed acquisitions last year, Enbridge’s natural gas utility segment boasts seven million customers in North America.

In addition to the defensive appeal of those segments, Enbridge also boasts a sizable if not insane backlog of projects. The $29 billion worth of projects in that backlog include $23 billion worth of projects coming online within the next two years.

Those growth initiatives, coupled with the defensive appeal of its core segments, make Enbridge a great option for any investor, not just those seeking yearly dividends.

Speaking of dividends, here’s Enbridge’s juicy yield

One of the main reasons why investors continue to flock to Enbridge is for the dividend that it offers. As of the time of writing, that quarterly dividend boasts an impressive yield of 6.2%.

Throw in that impressive defensive moat mentioned above and that makes Enbridge one of the best income-producing stocks on the market.  

It also means that investors who can drop $32,000 (as part of a larger, well-diversified portfolio) can expect to generate nearly $2,000 per year in income.

CompanyRecent PriceNo. of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
Enbridge$59.99533$3.77$2,009.41Quarterly


And that’s not even the best part.

For prospective investors looking at Enbridge for those yearly dividends but not ready to draw on that income yet, they can choose to reinvest that income. This allows any eventual future income to grow further on autopilot.

It’s also worth noting that Enbridge has provided consecutive annual upticks to that dividend going back three decades without fail.

Enjoy those yearly dividends

Enbridge is the complete stock. It can offer strong growth in addition to an incredible defensive moat, while paying out one of the best yields on the market.

In my opinion, Enbridge should be a core holding in any well-diversified portfolio.

Buy it, hold it, and watch your income grow.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

3 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian energy companies will generate strong profits and reward investors with high and reliable dividend payouts.

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Energy Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 32% to Buy Now and Hold for Life!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco stock may be down, but certainly don't count it out, especially with production rising higher.

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Energy Stocks

This 8% Dividend Stock is a Must-Buy as Trump Tariffs Hit Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gibson stock could still be a strong investment, even with Trump tariffs coming down the line.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Canadian Energy Stocks: Suncor Stock vs. Cenovus Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two energy stocks are top options for investors wanting income that pays now and in the future, but which…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Energy Stocks

3 Premium TSX Dividend Stocks Worth Loading Up On

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three premium Canadian dividend stocks I think long-term investors can safely own for the long term.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Energy Stocks

Where Will Suncor Energy Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Chris MacDonald

This energy company stock may be a value play based on its strong track record of navigating industry cycles and…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Energy Stocks

Is Battered Energy Stock Parex a Buy for Its 11% Yield?

| Adam Othman

Many energy stocks are still soaring or gliding after flying high, pushing down their yields. However, there is at least…

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Enbridge Stock and Buying This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these energy stocks offer dividends, but does Enbridge stock still look like the best option?

Read more »