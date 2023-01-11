Home » Investing » 2 Undervalued TSX Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar!

2 Undervalued TSX Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar!

Bank of Nova Scotia and another cheap TSX value stock to keep a close watch on this year.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

There’s no shortage of “value plays” on the TSX Index after doing a relatively decent job of holding its own in a bearish 2022. Looking ahead, Federal Reserve interest rates and hawkish chatter could continue to drag markets south.

Indeed, investors have no friend in the Fed.

As investors continue to duke it out with a seemingly unforgiving Federal Reserve, many may be conditioned for further pain in the new year. It seems like a good time to get out of the markets as the Fed continues to remind investors that it is not yet done raising interest rates and needs greater assurance that the annoying inflation “genie” is returning to his bottle.

Recent inflation data may be promising. But the Fed knows the danger of lingering inflation. Back down in a “winning” fight too soon and inflation could have a chance to squeeze consumers for longer than is needed.

So let’s delve deeper into two cheap TSX stocks that I view as undervalued. In a market that’s in a rough spot, I think the following names are the ones to watch through 2023.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is a hard-hit Canadian bank with great international exposure (the Latin American business is viewed as a source of long-term growth). It’s this international segment that’s been a sore spot for the bank relative to its peers.

Undoubtedly, emerging markets may be growthier, but it often comes at the cost of greater volatility during rough economic patches. Higher rewards oftentimes entail higher risks.

BNS stock is down around 28% from its high — a more painful drop than some of its Big Five peers. The Latin American business may fall into a rut, as the recession hits. However, I still view emerging markets exposure as key to scoring better gains over the long term.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock faces a tough uphill battle, as the recession weighs in. Still, longer term, I view BNS stock as one of the best ways to further geographically diversify your portfolio without having to venture out of the TSX. Further, at 8.5 times trailing price-to-earnings, I think there’s never been a better time to consider Canada’s most internationally focused big bank. If the low multiple doesn’t entice you, the 6.2% yield may.

fool_stock_chart ticker=TSX:BNS]

TD Bank

TD Bank (TSX:TD) is another big bank that’s trying to climb out of a hole which 2022 kicked it into. The stock is down just shy of 20% at writing. With a 9 times trailing price-to-earnings multiple and a 4.44% dividend yield, TD stock may not be the cheapest play or the most appealing through the eyes of passive income investors.

Still, I view TD Bank as a well-managed industry player that’s not too phased by near-term headwinds. It’s focused on improving risk-adjusted growth over the long run. Recent M&A moves suggest TD is more than willing to brave macro headwinds en route to becoming a more dominant force in the Canadian and U.S. banking scene.

The road ahead is uncertain, but investors are in good hands with TD as the banking scene prepares to move through the chilly cold breeze of recession this winter.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

3 Top Stocks I Bought This Week

| Andrew Button

This year, I'm loading up on bank stocks like Bank of America and TD Bank.

Read more »

think thought consider
Bank Stocks

Is RBC Stock a Buy in January 2023?

| Andrew Walker

Investors who missed the rally off 2020 lows are wondering if this is a good time to buy Royal Bank…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Bank Stocks

2 Oversold Blue-Chip Dividend Heavyweights to Play it Safe

| Joey Frenette

TD stock and another golden opportunity for value investors in Canada in the New Year.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

The Best-Returning Canadian Bank Stocks in 2022

| Kay Ng

The best Canadian bank stocks are worthy as core holdings in a diversified investment portfolio. Here's the winner of 2022!

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Bank Stocks

Has CIBC Stock Bottomed Out?

| Andrew Walker

CIBC's share price plunged in 2022. Is the stock now oversold?

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy BNS Stock or Royal Bank Now?

| Andrew Walker

Bank stocks took a hit last year. Is Bank of Nova Scotia or Royal Bank stock a buy?

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Bank Stocks

Why BMO Stock Lost 10% Last Year – Should You Buy?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Banks continue to look under pressure in 2023, but does BMO stock stand out?

Read more »

consider the options
Bank Stocks

Why BNS Stock Fell 26% in 2022

| Andrew Walker

Bank Nova Scotia's share price took a beating in 2022. Is BNS stock now oversold?

Read more »