Home » Investing » Passive-Income Investors: This Undervalued High-Yield Stock Yields 6.5%!

Passive-Income Investors: This Undervalued High-Yield Stock Yields 6.5%!

The industry leader has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

Retirees and other investors are seeking top TSX dividend stocks to buy for Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolios focused on passive income. The market correction is giving investors an opportunity to buy undervalued Canadian dividend stocks at discounted prices, driving up yields to attractive levels.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) should be a good stock to buy when investors are concerned about the potential arrival of a recession. The energy infrastructure giant gets most of its income from regulated assets or businesses that have long-term contracts with customers. Enbridge’s vast oil and natural gas transmission networks charge fees for moving the products from producers to refineries, storage locations, utilities, or export facilities. The gyrations of oil and natural gas prices have limited direct impact on revenue. In fact, as long as demand for fuel is strong, the cash flow should be steady and resilient.

Enbridge moves 30% of the oil produced in Canada and the Unites States, so the company’s assets are strategically important. Public opposition to the construction of large new pipelines has forced Enbridge to pivot and follow a new growth path, but this also makes the existing infrastructure potentially much more valuable, as demand continues to grow for North American oil and natural gas.

Opportunities

Enbridge is already making acquisitions and investments to drive growth in new segments of the energy sector. The company spent US$3 billion in 2021 to buy an oil export terminal in Texas. Last year, Enbridge announced an agreement to take a 30% stake in the new Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) facility being built on the coast of British Columbia. Completion of the project is expected by the end of 2027.

Enbridge is also involved in the hydrogen and carbon capture markets. These are emerging opportunities that could grow to become meaningful drivers of revenue in the coming years.

On the renewables side, Enbridge has wind, solar, and geothermal assets. The company completed a large offshore wind installation in France in 2022 and increased its presence in the United States with the announced acquisition of a key renewable energy project developer in the American market.

Enbridge has $17 billion in capital projects on the go, and investors should see new ones emerge, as the company finds expansion opportunities across the vast asset base. In addition, Enbridge’s current market capitalization of more than $110 billion gives it the financial clout to make further acquisitions.

Dividends

Enbridge raised its dividend by 3.2% for 2023. The move extended the dividend-growth streak to 28 consecutive years. At the time of writing, the payout provides an annualized yield of 6.5%. That’s meaningfully higher than any Guaranteed Investment Certificate available in Canada, and investors should see the distribution continue to grow every year.

The bottom line

Enbridge trades near $55 per share at the time of writing compared to a 12-month high around $59.50. The stock should hold up well in 2023, as it did last year, and investors get paid a nice yield to wait for the next surge to the upside.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Want $724 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 12,407 Shares of This TSX Stock in 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s one of the most reliable TSX dividend stocks you can buy in 2023 to earn $724 in monthly passive…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Unfairly Overlooked Dividend Stocks (and Where to Find More)

| Adam Othman

A low market valuation and a heavy discount are not a good combination per se, but they can result in…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

How to Generate $500 in Passive Income and $368K in Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all of us have enough to create $500 per month in passive income, but anyone can eventually get there…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in beating inflation? These dividend stocks could help you do that!

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

My Take: Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in January 2023

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

I’m looking to snatch up undervalued dividend stocks like Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) and others to start the new year.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Seekers: 3 Top Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy in 2023

| Robin Brown

Canadian energy stocks are cheap and paying out big dividends. Here are three large-cap picks that should pay great passive…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stock are now on sale.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

| Chris MacDonald

Here are some of the best Canadian dividend stocks for long-term investors seeking passive-income streams in retirement.

Read more »