Home » Investing » 3 Legit Ways to Make $105 in Monthly Passive Income

3 Legit Ways to Make $105 in Monthly Passive Income

I’m earning legit passive income from bank stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.

Source: Getty Images

Are you interested in earning monthly passive income? It’s possible to do so, although the amount will be pretty modest starting out. In a recent article, I shared how I was earning $1,255 per year (about $105 per month) on a $82,000 portfolio. Assuming you own a mix of dividend and non-dividend paying stocks, this is about the kind of result you can expect. If you go with nothing but dividend stocks that yield 3%, you could get about $2,460 per year ($205 per month) with the amount of money I have invested. That’s not the strategy I’d recommend, though: some of the best stocks don’t pay dividends. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, for example, has never paid a dividend in its entire history.

The big picture here is that it is possible to make monthly passive income, though it’ll take a large chunk of change in order to do it. In this article, I will explore the three asset classes you can invest in to generate passive income.

Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks are probably the assets that readers of this article will be most familiar with. About half of the passive income I get comes from Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock. The majority of the rest of it comes from other dividend-paying stocks.

Dividend stocks pay shareholders a portion of the profits earned by the corporation that issues the stock. To take TD stock as an example, TD is a financial services company that issues loans, pays deposit interest, helps people trade securities, and issues insurance. When TD has more loan interest coming in than deposit interest going out, it has profits it can pay to shareholders. When its brokerage and insurance operations turn profits, that adds to the profit TD can pay to shareholders. It all adds up to a very lucrative business that can pay big dividends.

Interest-paying bonds

Next up, we have corporate bonds that pay quarterly, semi-annual, or annual interest. These are hard to buy directly but you can invest in them through bond funds like the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI). PDI is a U.S. fund that has an average yield of 13.88%. If you invest $100,000 in it, you get $13,880 in passive income back each year if things go well. Things might not go well: PIMCO has to invest in some pretty risky bonds to get its 13.88% yield. But the potential for passive income is certainly there.

Term deposits

Finally, we have term deposits. These are short-term bond-like investments offered by banks. In Canada, they’re called Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs). I recently invested a few thousand dollars into a GIC with a 5% yield, which increased my annual passive income a fair bit. Term deposits/GICs haven’t had very high yields for most of the last decade, but now, with the Bank of Canada raising interest rates, they do have reasonably high yields. Currently, the yield offered is below the inflation rate, but if the Bank succeeds in getting the inflation rate down, then the 5% you can get today might be worth it when your GIC matures in one year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

For $555 in Passive Income, Buy 645 Shares of This Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has a solid history of dividend growth, while retaining a 9.91% yield right now!

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

A TFSA Investor’s Dream: This REIT Is a Must Buy for 2023

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why Dream Industrial REIT could generate good returns in your TFSA this year and beyond.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Small-Cap Gems You’ll Want to Buy Before Everyone Else Does

| Adam Othman

Add these two small-cap Canadian TSX stocks to your self-directed portfolio while they continue trading for discounted valuations right now.

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Your TFSA

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in buying stocks in your TFSA? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

Looking for passive income that could last a lifetime? These two top TSX dividend stocks could provide substantial income given…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

Yes, The TFSA Limit Is Rising, But Don’t Go Spending It All at Once

| Puja Tayal

The CRA increased the 2023 TFSA limit by $6,500 to encourage more investment. Make the most of this limit by…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This 6.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Artis REIT’s 6.3% distribution is among the safest high-yield monthly dividend for Canadian investors. Units could even double.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest $500/Month Now and Get it Back as Passive Income in 2033

| Puja Tayal

You can control how much to invest in stocks. What if you could control how much to earn from stocks?…

Read more »