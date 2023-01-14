Home » Investing » Bonds or Dividend Stocks: Which Is Better for Fixed Income?

Bonds or Dividend Stocks: Which Is Better for Fixed Income?

If a recession hits, where should investors keep their money: in dividend stocks or bonds?

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

An incoming recession might have many investors wondering where they should put their cash to keep it safe. And, of course, even more might be wondering how they can actually make money during a recession.

While there’s always the (terrible) option of finding that one growth stock that outdoes the rest, there’s a much easier solution. But even this has proven a debate. Investors continue to be swarmed by opinions on whether bonds or dividend stocks are better during a recession.

Today, let’s look at the benefits and downfalls of both options, and discuss some options for investors to consider.

Benefit of bonds

If you’re unfamiliar with bonds, as many new investors might be after years of owning growth stocks, let’s do a mini dive in. Governments and corporations give out bonds as basically a trade. You’re investing in the government or corporation and, in return, receive a guaranteed fixed-income rate. This lasts for as long as you’re invested over a defined period of time.

So, let’s say you invest in a corporation that has a maturity date of three years. During those three years, the company must pay out the interest rate to their holders. But these rates are quite low and inversely correlated to interest rates. So, if rates go up, bond prices go down, and the reverse is true. So, with a recession coming and rates likely to fall, many are flocking to bond yields to income during a recession.

Now, this is great during a recession, but it’s afterwards that’s the problem. As interest rates fall, bonds will go up. But when those rates stabilize, bonds will fall once more. Plus, you’ll likely see very little income from your investments at that point.

For example, BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (TSX:ZFS) offers monthly distributions currently at 1.99%. That’s compared to a weighted average of 1.57% over an average term of 2.67 years. As you can see then, the yield is already rising, providing you with rising, fixed income at a time when shares are dropping.

Benefits of dividend stocks

Dividend stocks could provide you with fixed income, but it could also come at a cost. While bonds tend to climb higher and higher during a recession with fixed income on top, dividend stocks could fall even further. That’s even if earnings are doing well, as investors are looking to keep hold of their cash for after a recession, needing it to foot the bills in the meantime.

That being said, you can usually find some great deals on dividend stocks during this time and look forward to income while you wait — as long as it’s the right company. It’s important to note that a dividend could definitely be cut during a downturn, so you want to choose safe stocks that have a long history of increases.

In that case, I would choose an infrastructure company. In Canada, one of the safest investments you can make is with Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU). It’s the only Dividend King on the TSX today, with a yield at 4.85% as of writing. Shares are now up 4.4% in the last year, and yet it’s trading near value territory at 16.89 times earnings.

Granted, Canadian Utilities stock is a medium-risk investment compared to a low-risk investment like bonds. However, if you’re a long-term investor you’re bound to receive your income and see returns rise. Shares are up a solid 53% in the last decade, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.37% as of writing. So, again, it’s not crazy high but not risky either.

Bottom line

It’s a great time to invest in bonds and dividend stocks, but only if you know where to look. Long-term bonds may not be a great option; after a recession, they tend to drop as interest rates rise. As for dividend stocks, not every dividend stock offers a deal like Canadian Utilities. So, make sure to always discuss your options with your financial advisor.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

You Should Know This
Investing

The Unfortunate Truth About Maxing Out Your RRSP

| Andrew Button

RRSP withdrawal taxes can be heavy. Fortunately, you can hold dividend stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) in a…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Barrick Gold Is the Perfect Cheap Stock for 2023

| Chris MacDonald

Investors looking for relative value in this difficult to understand market may want to take a hard look at Barrick…

Read more »

Plant growing through of trunk of tree stump
Tech Stocks

Here’s My #1 Canadian Growth Stock Pick to Buy for 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its healthy growth prospects and attractive valuation, I am bullish on Nuvei compared to all other Canadian growth stocks.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Investing

3 Canadian Growth Stocks I’d Buy Under $20

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian growth stocks are priced under $20 and have the potential to deliver solid returns.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Defensive Stocks to Buy Now if You’re Worried About Recession

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors who worry about a recession in 2023 can prepare for it by owning two of TSX’s top defensive…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

| Nicholas Dobroruka

While the market is still trading below all-time highs, here are three Canadian stocks that long-term investors should have on…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Dividend Stocks to Buy Today for Early Retirement

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for high-dividend stocks? These three picks could help you reach an early retirement!

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Outlook Not So Good? 3 Safe TSX Stocks to Buy

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These TSX stocks are an astute addition to your portfolio in this uncertain outlook, given their low-risk businesses, solid dividend…

Read more »