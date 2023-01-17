Home » Investing » Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Just Hit 52-week Lows: Is It a Buy Today?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Just Hit 52-week Lows: Is It a Buy Today?

Despite near-term volatility and dividend slashing, AQN offers long-term investors a stable utility business, attractive valuation, and high dividend yield.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor

Source: Getty Images

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) is a utility company involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity, water, and natural gas across North America. Additionally, it is engaged in the production of renewable energy. AQN looks like a safe, stable, and diversified stock to dip into.

Utility companies are usually defensive and less susceptible to market volatility. However, AQN stock has witnessed substantial selling over the last few months, losing over 40% of its stock value since November. Its weak third-quarter performance and rising interest rates have weighed on Algonquin’s stock price. After hitting an eight-year low on December 29th, AQN is only trading 3% higher from that level.

Let’s assess whether the downward momentum in the stock price could continue or if investors should start accumulating the stock.

First, let’s look at its third-quarter performance in more detail.

AQN’s third-quarter performance

In the September-ending quarter, Algonquin posted revenue of US$666.7 million, representing a 26% increase from the previous year’s quarter. The contribution from its recently acquired New York American Water Company, favourable rate revisions, new facility additions, and ability to pass on the increase in prices to its customers drove its top line. However, the decline in production from its wind facilities and unfavourable currency translation offset some of the increases.

Despite the revenue growth, the company reported a net loss of US$195.2 million compared to US$27.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The changes in the value of its investments, higher interest expenses amid rising interest rates, and increased depreciation expenses weighed on its earnings. Meanwhile, removing special items, its adjusted EPS (earnings per share) came in at $0.11, a decline of 26.7% from its previous year’s quarter.

Though adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) increased by 9.6% to US$276.1 million. AQN closed the quarter with liquidity of US$2.18 billion.

AQN’s outlook

Amid the challenging macroeconomic conditions, delay in the completion of its renewable energy facilities, and expectation of delayed price revisions, AQN’s management lowered its 2022 EPS guidance from US$0.72–US$0.77  to US$0.66–US$0.69. Meanwhile, the company has announced it will continue with its efforts to acquire Kentucky Power Company and Kentucky Transmission Company.

However, the company is also working on selling assets worth US$1 billion, with the proceeds utilized to reduce its debt levels. Further, management expects its 2023 adjusted EPS, excluding the gains or losses from asset sales, to come in the range of US$0.55–US$0.61. The midpoint of the guidance represents a decline of 14% from its 2022 guidance.

In this challenging environment, Algonquin management has announced a lowering of its quarterly dividend from US$0.1808/share to US$0.1085/share. Despite slashing its dividend, AQN’s dividend yield for the next 12 months stands at a healthy 6.52%.

Bottom line

The steep correction in AQN has dragged its valuation down to attractive levels. The stock is trading at 11.2 times its projected earnings for the next four quarters. With around 80% of its asset base focused on its regulated utility business, the company’s financials are stable and predictable. So, despite the near-term volatility and slashing of dividends, I believe investors with an over three-year investment horizon can start accumulating the stock. At an attractive valuation, they get the earnings predictability of a stable utility business and high dividend yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Afraid of a Recession? Buy This 1 TSX Stock to Earn $300 in Monthly Passive Income in 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a safe TSX monthly dividend stock that can help you earn passive income, despite recession worries in 2023.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Help You Retire Early

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks are perfect for those wanting to retire early, with the chance to see shares reach 52-week highs…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Algonquin Stock: Time to Buy or Better Luck Elsewhere?

| Robin Brown

Even after a recent investor update, Algonquin stock continues to drop! Is it time to buy or run away?

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks for TFSA Investors to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale for investors seeking high-yield passive income.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

2 Sure-Footed Utility Stocks That Can Endure a Rocky Market

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Risk-averse investors can seek safety in two sure-footed utility stocks to endure another rocky market in 2023.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going to Buy

| Kay Ng

TELUS (TSX:T) may be suitable as a core dividend stock for most conservative investors with a long-term investment horizon. Here's…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $102/Month

| Sneha Nahata

Investors can earn $102/month in passive income through these TSX stocks, irrespective of where the market moves.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Dividend-Paying Stocks

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) are often more dependable than non-dividend stocks.

Read more »