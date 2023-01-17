Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Should You Contribute to Your TFSA or RRSP in 2023?

Should You Contribute to Your TFSA or RRSP in 2023?

Both the TFSA and RRSP are great tools for Canadian investors, but which one should you prioritize this year?

Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.

Source: Getty Images

Canadians have some fantastic investment accounts at their disposal to help keep more of their hard-earned money in their pocket. The two most common ones are the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP).

That being said, deciding which of these accounts to contribute to first can be confusing. Depending on your income level, tax situation, and personal circumstances, either account could be ideal for your contribution priorities. Here’s the breakdown of how to decide between your TFSA or RRSP in 2023.

When to choose the RRSP

The main benefit of an RRSP is the ability to defer taxes. This is because any contributions you make (18% of your 2022 income, subject to a maximum limit of $30,780) can be used to reduce your taxable income. Depending on your income bracket, this can result in significant savings.

A good reason to prioritize RRSP contributions is if you are currently in a high tax bracket and expect your retirement tax bracket to be lower. There’s no hard and fast rule for this, but if you make over $100,392, an RRSP contribution to lower your taxable income to a lower bracket could be a good idea.

Other valid reasons to prioritize an RRSP contribution over a TFSA one include the following:

  • Your employer is matching any RRSP contributions. This is literally free money!
  • You are a dual citizen of the U.S. and thus a U.S. taxpayer.
  • You have reasons to shield your savings from creditors.

When to choose the TFSA

In most cases, the TFSA is the best first pick for contributions. Maxing this account out consistently is a great way to achieve financial freedom. For 2023, the contribution limit has been increased to $6,500.

If you prioritize your TFSA over your RRSP, don’t worry. Any unused RRSP contribution room can be carried forward indefinitely and used in later years when you’re (hopefully) earning more.

Another reason to prioritize a TFSA is if you have a work-provided defined benefits pension plan. In this case, your RRSP contribution limit will be reduced by the pension adjustment.

How to invest in each

Depending on which account you choose, there are further ways to optimize your tax efficiency when it comes to investments. For stocks, some good rules of thumb include the following:

  1. Keeping U.S.-listed stocks or exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, in a RRSP to avoid the IRS’s 15% foreign withholding tax on dividends.
  2. Keeping income-generating assets like Canadian dividend stocks, bonds, or real estate investment trusts (REITs) in a TFSA to avoid taxation.

An example would be buying the U.S.-listed Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in an RRSP, while buying the Canadian-listed iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF in a TFSA.

These two ETFs are great examples for core portfolio holdings in a RRSP or TFSA. A great way to supplement them is with a few choice Canadian and U.S. stock picks (and the Fool has some great recommendations for those below).

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Stocks for Beginners

Got $3,000? These Stocks Could Double Your Money by 2030

| Robin Brown

Here are three top Canadian stock ideas that could easily turn $3,000 into $6,000 or more by 2030.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Stock Bay Street Bets Will Double in 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

These could be the main reasons why Bay Street analysts expect this Canadian stock to more than double in the…

Read more »

High pressure wire tower at sunset at dusk
Energy Stocks

Algonquin Power Stock: How Low Could It Go in 2023?

| Vineet Kulkarni

AQN shares are down. Conservative, income-seeking investors may consider many other safe and stable utility names.

Read more »

Airport and plane
Stocks for Beginners

Air Canada Stock: Here’s What’s Coming in 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s what you can expect from Air Canada stock in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Stocks for Beginners

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Explosive TSX Growth Stocks Down 56% and 66% to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best TSX growth stocks you can buy in 2023 to benefit from the upcoming bull…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy in January 2023 

| Puja Tayal

The TSX has stocks that react differently to macro events. These shares can help you make the most of this…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Stocks for Beginners

If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be it

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a great Canadian growth stock that I find undervalued right now based on its future growth prospects.

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index is set to end the second week of 2023 on a bullish note after inching up…

Read more »