Home » Investing » RRSP and TFSA Users: 2 Defensive Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

RRSP and TFSA Users: 2 Defensive Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

If you want to become wealthy by investing, use the TFSA and RRSP to maximize your total stock returns over a lifetime.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.

Source: Getty Images

If you want to maximize your investment returns over a lifetime, you need to be using the RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) and the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account). Managing taxes is a serious part of any wealth-creation plan.

The RRSP is a tax-deferred registered account. The biggest benefit of an RRSP is that you get a tax deduction on the amount you contribute. However, your tax liability is only deferred until you withdraw funds from the account. If you invest in this account, it is best to think long term and wait to withdraw when you retire or your personal income drops.

However, any Canadian investment income earned in your TFSA is completely tax free. Likewise, there is no tax liability when you withdraw funds from the TFSA.

Use both the TFSA and RRSP to maximize tax efficiency

Now, there are strict rules you need to follow with these accounts, so it is important to consult a tax or wealth advisor. The point is, using both of these CRA (Canada Revenue Agency) registered accounts in tandem is a great way to save on your overall tax bill. Those tax savings can grow into a lot of wealth if they are given years and decades to compound.

If you like the idea of compounding wealth, here are two defensive stocks that would be a good fit in any TFSA or RRSP.

Fortis: A long-term hold for income

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is about as safe as it gets, especially if you are an investor that likes income in their TFSA or RRSP. Fortis has grown its dividend for 49 consecutive years. Chances are very high that it will continue to keep growing its dividend for plenty of years.

Fortis operates regulated transmission/distribution utilities across North America. As demand for energy and electrification continue to rise, so too will demand for electric and gas infrastructure (like Fortis owns and develops). This will be a positive growth tailwind for many years ahead.

Fortis is very prudently managed. Its balance sheet is in a solid position. Most of its debt is fixed and its debt maturity profile is spread out over decades. It is working through a $22.3 billion capital plan that should yield around 6% rate base growth over the coming five years. Dividends are expected to grow by about 4-6% annually over that time.

Fortis is not a growth stock. Investors are likely to annually earn 5% from capital appreciation and an approximate 4% dividend yield that should rise with time. All around, it makes for a low-risk, high-single-digit investment return for your TFSA.

Alimentation Couche-Tard: A defensive compounder for life

Another defensive stock for any RRSP or TFSA is Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD). Unlike Fortis, it only pays a small 0.9% dividend yield.

Now, it has grown that dividend by 25% compound annual growth rate since 2012. However, it largely spends its excess cash on re-investing into the business and share buybacks when its stock is undervalued.

Couche-Tard operates 14,000 convenience stores and gas stations around the world. While this is not a flashy growth industry, it provides an essential service where demand for food and gas is consistent.

This TFSA stock has a great track record of investing at high rates of return. In fact, its smart investment strategy has delivered a 660% total return over the past 10 years.

This stock has a highly invested management team, ample opportunities to grow, and a solid balance sheet. What more can you ask from a defensive stock in your TFSA or RRSP?

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Investors: Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

These three high-yield TSX dividend stocks can help shareholders create a passive-income stream in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How to Average $440 Per Month for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now offer high yields for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

REIT Alert: The 2 Niche Markets Set to Rebound in 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The strong start of two Canadian REITs seems to validate real estate expert forecasts.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Use Your $6,500 TFSA Limit to Buy 2 Monthly Dividend-Payers

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA users can realize the power of compounding in 2023 by using their expanded $6,500 limit to purchase monthly-dividend stocks.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Dividend Stocks

Could Suncor Energy Stock Be a Big Winner in 2023?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Suncor stock gained 36% last year while peers surged 45%.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Afraid of a Recession? Buy This 1 TSX Stock to Earn $300 in Monthly Passive Income in 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a safe TSX monthly dividend stock that can help you earn passive income, despite recession worries in 2023.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Help You Retire Early

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks are perfect for those wanting to retire early, with the chance to see shares reach 52-week highs…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Algonquin Stock: Time to Buy or Better Luck Elsewhere?

| Robin Brown

Even after a recent investor update, Algonquin stock continues to drop! Is it time to buy or run away?

Read more »