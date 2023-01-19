Home » Investing » TSX Stocks on Sale: Algonquin Power & Utilities, Fortis, and More

TSX Stocks on Sale: Algonquin Power & Utilities, Fortis, and More

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy dividend yields, the following three TSX stocks are volatility beaters to add to your portfolio.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

As central banks worldwide take monetary tightening initiatives, economists are projecting a global economic slowdown. Indeed, the disappointing December retail sales in the United States have raised the fear of recession. So, given the volatile outlook, it is wise to strengthen your portfolio with dividend stocks that are trading at attractive valuations. Here are my three top picks.

Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) is a utility and renewable energy company that has witnessed substantial selling over the last few months due to weak third-quarter performance and rising interest rates. It has lost around 53% of its stock value compared to its 52-week high while trading at 11.6 times its projected earnings for the next four quarters. Meanwhile, management has slashed its 2022 EPS (earnings per share) guidance amid the delay in the completion of some renewable energy facilities and an expectation of a hold-up in price revisions.

The green power producer is preparing for growth in renewable energy demand. AQN is working on closing the acquisition of Kentucky Power Company and Kentucky Transmission Company. It has also taken several cost-cutting initiatives and announced selling around US$1 billion of its assets to lower its debt levels. Further, the company slashed its quarterly dividend from US$0.1808/share to US$0.1085/share, with its yield for the next 12 months standing at 4.64%.

Crucially, the company generates substantial revenue from regulated utility businesses. So, I expect its financials to be stable and predictable in the coming years. Considering its cheaper valuation, solid underlying business, and healthy dividend yield, AQN would be an ideal buy in this volatile environment.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) services around 3.4 million customers across North America, meeting their electricity and natural gas needs. With approximately 93% of its assets engaged in the low-risk transmission and distribution business, the utility generates stable and reliable revenue irrespective of the economic outlook. Supported by these stable cash flows, the company has increased its dividends uninterruptedly for the last 49 years. The dividend yield for the next 12 months stands at 4.05%.

However, over the last few months, FTS stock has been under pressure, losing 14.4% of its stock value compared to May highs. Given its capital-intensive business, investors are worried that rising interest rates could increase its interest expenses, thus hurting its profit margins. Meanwhile, the correction has dragged its NTM (next 12 months) price-to-earnings down to 18.6.

Noteworthy, Fortis has committed to investing approximately $22.3 billion through 2027, expanding its rate base at an annualized rate of 6.2%. Thus, management is confident of raising its dividends at an annualized rate of 4–6% through 2027. So considering its solid track record, stable business model, and healthy dividend yield, I believe Fortis would be an excellent buy at these levels.

TC Energy

My final pick would be TC Energy (TSX:TRP), trading at a discount of 22.5% from its 52-week high. The announcement of leaks at Keystone Pipeline has weighed on the company’s stock price. The recent pullback has dragged its valuation down, with its NTM price-to-earnings at 13.6.

Meanwhile, TC Energy operates a midstream energy business, with approximately 95% of its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) produced from rate-regulated assets and long-term contracts. Further, the company is focusing on expanding its rate base and has planned to invest around $34 billion through 2026. The resultant cash flows could grow its adjusted EBITDA at a CAGR of 6%.

So, TC Energy could maintain its dividend growth in the coming years. TRP stock has raised its dividends uninterruptedly at an annualized rate of 7% since 2000. Also, the company could benefit from growing LNG (liquefied natural gas) exports from North America to Europe.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Make Money in a Weak Market

| Adam Othman

No business can survive every type of weak market, but plenty of companies handle most financial crises with relative stability.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are a Retiree’s Best Friend

| Sneha Nahata

Retirees can consider these large-cap stocks for generating additional income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Paying Big Income in a Bearish Market

| Robin Brown

Worried about another bear market in 2023? Check out these Canadian dividend stocks that pay out BIG dividends regularly.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

Can Buying Algonquin Stock Today Create Long-Term Wealth?

| Adam Othman

While share prices are down to highly attractive levels, Algonquin Power stock might not be a great choice to build…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued TSX Stocks Worth Buying Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors seeking value that lasts should certainly consider these two TSX stocks that trade well within undervalued territory.

Read more »

A tractor harvests lentils.
Dividend Stocks

The Best Agriculture Stocks in Canada for 2023

| Adam Othman

The agriculture industry offers some of the greatest deals on the stock market right now, and yet many investors have…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Alaris Equity for its 7.9% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Alaris is a dividend stock that offer investors a tasty forward yield. Its also trading at a cheap multiple and…

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $6,500 in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Use the TFSA to buy and hold a basket of quality growth and dividend stocks to generate outsized gains in…

Read more »