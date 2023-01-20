Home » Investing » Barrick Gold Stock: How High Could It Go In 2023?

Barrick Gold Stock: How High Could It Go In 2023?

The TSX is seeing an uptick, but a recession could dampen investor confidence. Amid the bear market, Barrick Gold stock could outperform.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock market

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market momentum is driven by investor sentiment in the short term and fundamentals in the long term. If you are looking for a stock that could grow in 2023, you need to understand where investor sentiment is skewed. According to new surveys from the Bank of Canada, businesses and consumers are reducing spending in anticipation of a recession. History has shown that gold outperforms in a recession, and it could be true in 2023.

Since the start of December 2022, Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) stock has surged 25% on fears of a recession in the first half of 2023.

Why does gold outperform in a recession? 

The yellow metal known for its store of value is the oldest form of exchange. Before the global fiat currency system in the 1970s, central banks worldwide printed paper currency against the value of gold. In other words, paper currency was a substitute for yellow metal. 

But the United States started printing currency without any gold backing and instead had the US dollar replace the yellow metal. Hence, whenever the US dollar weakens, gold prices rise. In the 2022 downturn, the US dollar remained strong due to rising oil prices (traded internationally in US dollars). A recession could pull down oil demand, weakening the US dollar and strengthening gold prices. 

Barrick Gold stock gives you exposure to gold prices. Compared to a gold ETF, the mining stock also gives you dividends, including a performance dividend of up to $0.15 per share if its net cash increases beyond $1 billion. 

How high could Barrick Gold stock go in 2023? 

When the recession actually hits, Barrick Gold stock could jump to its pandemic high of $38. The pandemic recession was short-lived as governments worldwide injected billions of dollars into the economy through fiscal stimulus packages. The government pulling back the stimulus money is partly behind speculation of a 2023 recession. 

Moreover, the removal of COVID restrictions significantly increased demand. But the pandemic lockdowns and sanctions on Russia disrupted the global supply chain. This gap in demand and supply spiked inflation. The Bank of Canada is increasing interest rates to pull down demand and reduce the demand-supply gap. 

How effective an interest rate hike will be on inflation is difficult to tell. The central bank expects inflation to return to the target rate of 2% by the end of 2024, which means interest rates could remain high throughout 2023. As high-interest rates slow business revenues and consumer spending, stock market investors could invest in gold to potentially protect their portfolio from a recessionary downside. 

If the 2023 recession turns out to be longer than expected, Barrick Gold’s stock price could cross $38 and continue to rise as long as the recession endures. During the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, Barrick Gold’s stock price doubled between November 2008 and November 2011. The three-year bullish trend reflected how deep the recession was. Since then, the stock has never reached its 2011 high of more than $53.

The highest I expect Barrick Gold stock to go in 2023 is closer to $45–$47 if the recession runs deep. 

Key takeaway 

Barrick Gold stock may not be in a long-term growth trend but it is a hedge against inflation. When building your investment portfolio, keep your investment in gold stocks to a minimum and book profits when the stocks hit their 52-week high. This way, you can profit even in a weak market and later buy gold stocks in a growing economy when they are oversold. 

Also, take the bear market as an opportunity to diversify your portfolio across long-term growth stocks like BlackBerry trading at a significant discount. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 17

| Jitendra Parashar

The domestic inflation data release could keep TSX stocks volatile today.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Hit a 9-Month High: 3 Mining Stocks That Could Soar

| Christopher Liew, CFA

With gold gaining momentum and expected to hit record highs in 2023, three TSX mining stocks could rise as well.

Read more »

People walk into a dark underground mine.
Metals and Mining Stocks

The 2 Best Canadian Mining Stocks to Buy in January 2023

| Chris MacDonald

These two companies are among the best mining stocks to buy right now for investors seeking a hedge against this…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Barrick Gold Is the Perfect Cheap Stock for 2023

| Chris MacDonald

Investors looking for relative value in this difficult to understand market may want to take a hard look at Barrick…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 12

| Jitendra Parashar

The important U.S. inflation numbers could give further direction to TSX stocks today.

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Better Buy: Kinross Gold Stock or Franco-Nevada?

| Adam Othman

Gold stocks and ETFs are among the first choices most investors make when the economy is in recession, but the…

Read more »

stock market
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should You Buy Gold Stocks In 2023?

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors bullish on gold can consider buying mining stocks such as Barrick Gold right now.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

B2Gold Stock: How High Could it Go in 2023?  

| Daniel Da Costa

After struggling through 2022 while gold stocks were out of favour, B2Gold has some significant upside in 2023 as interest…

Read more »