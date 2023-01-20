Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 20

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 20

TSX stocks may remain volatile in the next few sessions as investors await the central bank’s interest rate decision.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Stocks in Canada remained weak for the second consecutive session on Thursday, as investors continued to assess the possibility of a near-term recession. The TSX Composite Index fell 35 points, or 0.2%, yesterday to settle at 20,341.

Although a strong rally in commodity prices across the board took metal mining and energy stocks higher, big losses in other key market sectors like healthcare, technology, and real estate drove the Canadian market benchmark downward. With this, the TSX Composite is now down 19 points on a week-to-date basis after gaining 5% in the first two weeks of January.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Ballard Power Systems, Canopy Growth, goeasy, Quebecor, and Cargojet were the worst-performing TSX stocks yesterday, as they fell by more than 4% each.

On the positive side, strengthening gold prices drove gold stocks like Equinox Gold, Fortuna Silver Mines, Sandstorm Gold, and Osisko Gold Royalties up by at least 5% each, making them the top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Based on their daily trade volume, Tourmaline Oil, B2Gold, Suncor Energy, and Cenovus Energy were the most active stocks on the exchange.

Latest earnings update

Richelieu Hardware (TSX:RCH) announced its November quarter financial results on January 19. The Montréal headquartered specialty hardware company registered a 1.3% year-over-year increase in its adjusted quarterly earnings to $0.80 per share, beating Street’s estimates of $0.75 per share. Richelieu’s total revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% from a year ago to $457.5 million, helped by 6.7% internal growth and 8.2% growth from acquisitions. However, its quarterly revenue figure fell short of analysts’ expectations of $463.1 million. This could be one of the key reasons why RCH stock largely remained mixed yesterday to end the session with a minor 0.8% gain, despite its earnings beat.

TSX today

Early Monday morning, commodity prices were going sideways, pointing to a flat open for the resource-heavy main TSX index today. Besides the Canadian monthly retail sales numbers, investors may want to keep a close eye on the existing home sales data from the U.S. market this morning.

Overall, I expect TSX stocks to remain volatile in the next few sessions, as investors await the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision and monetary policy report due on Wednesday next week.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Richelieu Hardware, and Sandstorm Gold. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Stocks for Beginners

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks With P/E Ratios of Less Than 10X

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The P/E ratio is a solid way to identify valuable stocks. These three Canadian stocks trading below 10 offer insane…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

How I’d Invest in a TFSA Today if I Were Starting Over

| Tony Dong

The VGRO ETF is a great one-ticker solution for a TFSA.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Stocks for Beginners

Is Nutrien Stock the Best Growth Stock to Buy in 2023?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien stock rose and fell for outside reasons. So now is the time to get back into this company before…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

3 Steps to Bring in $1,000/Month in Passive Income

| Tony Dong

Aspiring passive income investors can follow these three steps to start investing.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

3 Remarkably Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for a major deal, these are TSX stocks you don't have to hold forever to see them…

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 18

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors may want to watch the latest U.S. retail sales and producer price index data today.

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks I’d Buy With a $6,500 TFSA Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A recession could mean bad news for the economy, but good news for investors seeking a deal for their TFSA.

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Stocks for Beginners

Magnificent TSX Stocks Defying the Market Pullback

| Joey Frenette

CP Rail and Couche-Tard stocks are outperforming the averages for a good reason.

Read more »