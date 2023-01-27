Home » Investing » 2 Unassailable Earnings Growth Stocks for a Wobbly Economy

2 Unassailable Earnings Growth Stocks for a Wobbly Economy

Aritzia and another top growth stock that could be hot performers through 2023 and beyond.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Coworkers standing near a wall

Image source: Getty Images

Many new investors have been preparing for the 2023 recession, with a rush to so-called “value” names at the expense of growth plays. Indeed, higher rates have knocked hyper-growth right off the podium. With the wobbly economy sending stock markets in both directions, many investors may be inclined to wait it out. Markets don’t tend to bottom out even before recessions arrive, after all.

Further, the 25% in peak-to-trough downside on the S&P 500 is quite mild compared to most historical recession-hit bear markets. Undoubtedly, many expect a mild downturn up ahead for Canada’s economy. But there’s also a chance, albeit potentially slim, that Canada can land on its feet after a few months of negative GDP growth.

Finally, there are a few out there that see no recession in sight. If that’s the case, the bearish moves made by markets last year could prove completely unwarranted and set the stage for a nice bounce through 2023.

With that in mind, we’ll have a glance at two top-notch growth stocks that I think will be tough to derail, even if a recession hits this year. Their growth stories are strong enough to outlast recession headwinds, especially mild recession headwinds!

Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is more than just a women’s clothing retailer. It’s one of the quickest-emerging fashion brands in Canada. With the firm setting its sights on the U.S. market for growth, I couldn’t be more bullish. Indeed, a recession could curb demand for upscale clothing through 2023. That’s no surprise for a discretionary retailer. However, longer term, I don’t think there’s any stopping Artizia as it looks to make a splash in the states.

Aritzia’s early move into the U.S. market has been quite encouraging. In the latest quarter, Aritzia clocked in strong sales numbers despite headwinds ranging from inflation to other macro headwinds weighing on disposable income. Net revenue surged 38% year over year to $624.6 million. That’s a record in the midst of a wobbly market environment!

Topping off the quarter, CEO Jennifer Wong said she doesn’t see “any notable changes in behaviour” of customers. Without a doubt, there are macro headwinds; it may be that Aritzia isn’t feeling them because its brand is that powerful. Even at 30.2 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), I remain a fan of the name and think its growth can lead it higher in a rough year for the economy.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a convenience retailer that’s also behind a market-crushing stock. Over the past year, the name is up around 25%. On a hot Thursday for stocks, though, ATD pulled back by 2.2%. Evidently, consumer staples cooled off as investors rotated back into risk. I think the dip is unwarranted. Couche-Tard isn’t just a staple; it’s a defensive growth stock whose earnings will power shares higher.

At 16.2 times trailing P/E, I don’t believe the magnitude of growth and acquisition power is factored in. Further, there’s always a chance that a recession could be moderate rather than mild. In that case, ATD stock ought to be viewed as a staple for your portfolio.

In any case, it’s business as usual for Couche, as it looks to grow its store count globally.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

How to Create a Million-Dollar TFSA in Two Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Your TFSA could create riches you didn't know were possible, but only if you commit again and again to your…

Read more »

Chalk outline of two arrows pointing in opposite directions
Stocks for Beginners

2023 Is a Terrible Time to Be a Saver: Here’s What to Do With Your Money Instead

| Kay Ng

You can hold short-term GICs for your liquidity needs but also consider investing your money in quality businesses for the…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Stocks for Beginners

3 Cheap Stocks I’d Buy in Bulk When a Recession Hits

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only would I grab these cheap stocks during a recession, I would then hold them for the next decade…

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Stocks for Beginners

Millennials: How to Take Full Advantage of That “RRSP” Thing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

I get it; it's hard to invest for the future when the present is stressful, but there are present benefits…

Read more »

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Stocks for Beginners

Canadians Investors: How to Know When We’ve Hit a Recession

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A recession is coming in 2023, but what does that even mean? And how can investors protect themselves before it…

Read more »

man slides
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Where to Put That New $6,500 Contribution Room

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks may be trading high, but they still offer value for TFSA investors seeking out the best stocks to…

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Cheap Stocks I’d Buy Before the 2023 Bull Market Arrives

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors seeking out value should consider these cheap stocks, which could be some of the best stocks to buy before…

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Tech Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Growth Stocks?

| Puja Tayal

After interest rate hikes halved growth stocks in 2022, there are signs of recovery as rate hikes slow. Should you…

Read more »