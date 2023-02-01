Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks With 25 Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth

3 TSX Stocks With 25 Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth

TSX stocks like Enbridge (TSX:ENB) should be on your Dividend Aristocrats watchlist.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

One of the clearest signals of value creation is steady dividend growth. If a company can not only maintain but also expand its shareholder payouts every year, it’s verifiably swimming in cash. That’s why investors can safely bet on Dividend Aristocrats — stocks that deliver several years of consecutive dividend growth. 

Here are the top three TSX stocks with dividend-growth records that stretch beyond 25 years. 

Enbridge

Energy exports are a critical part of Canada’s economy. But most investors are too focused on energy production, while I believe energy transportation is a much safer way to make money. Transporting energy is an infrastructure business, which means it requires hefty upfront investments but delivers steady long-term returns once completed. 

That’s the business model Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has deployed successfully for decades. The Calgary-based company owns and operates the largest network of oil and gas pipelines across North America. 

It’s a business that’s on track to generate $15.9 billion to $16.5 billion in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) in 2023. Management also expects to generate $5.25 to $5.65 in distributable cash flow per share. That’s roughly 10% of the current stock price. 

Enbridge offers a dividend yield of 6.55%. That’s being raised by 3% this year, marking the 28th consecutive year of dividend growth for the energy giant. This Dividend Aristocrat certainly deserves a spot on your income-oriented watch list. 

Canadian National Railway

The railway business is another infrastructure play. Staggering investments made decades ago are still paying dividends today. That’s why Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) has such an impeccable dividend track record. The company is on track for its 27th consecutive dividend hike this year. 

CN Rail operates a vast 35,000 km network of railway tracks across the U.S. Midwest and Canada. The network also links up with three coasts: the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico. 

The company beat earnings expectations last year. It delivered $1.93 in earnings per share instead of the $1.75 analysts were expecting. This year could be tougher as the world faces a recession. However, CN Rail’s network is an essential part of the supply chain for automobiles, fertilizers, crude oil, and industrial chemicals. That puts it in a favourable spot despite the economic headwinds. 

CN Rail offers a 2% dividend yield and is expected to hike its dividend again this year. Keep an eye on it. 

Canadian Western Bank

Besides railways and crude, Canada’s economy is also famous for supplying capital. Our banks are some of the biggest and most well managed in the world. The Big Five get all the attention, but smaller banks like Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) have also delivered respectable returns over the years. 

This mid-sized bank is focused on niche opportunities in the Canadian banking sector. Instead of focusing on Ontario and mortgage lending, much of this bank’s loan book is dominated by commercial borrowers in Western Canada. That’s a more volatile part of the economy but offers better yields than vanilla mortgages and credit cards.

Meticulous risk management has allowed the bank to hike dividends every year for over 30 years. The stock now offers a dividend yield of 4.6% and trades at just 8.25 times earnings per share. It’s an undervalued Dividend Aristocrat that deserves a prime spot on your watch list. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, Canadian Western Bank, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks I’ll Be Buying Hand Over Fist in February 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Top TSX stocks such as Brookfield Asset Management have the potential to deliver outsized gains to shareholders this year.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

How to Generate $500 in Tax-Free Passive Income Per Month

| Puja Tayal

While the stock market is unpredictable, you can make a calculated investment and get a fixed passive income under a…

Read more »

Business people standing near houses models
Dividend Stocks

Why Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Notched a 15% Gain in January 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CAPREIT may not look like a deal at the outset, but long-term growth projections would disagree – especially when considering…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 8% Yield) I’m Buying Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Real estate investment trusts Northwest Healthcare offers investors a tasty dividend yield of almost 8%.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

2 Recession-Resistant Stocks to Buy for Steady Gains in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors worried about a recession can look to buy utility stocks such as Hydro One and Waste Connections right now.

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

Down by 15%: Is BCE Stock a Good Investment in January 2023?

| Adam Othman

Few companies are truly “too big to fail,” but most market leaders are far more resilient against market headwinds or…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Looking for $200/Month in Alternative Income? Buy 530 Shares of This Stock

| Puja Tayal

Do you want to earn $200 monthly alternative income for the next few years? Then accelerate your investments in this…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Deadline Coming: 3 TFSA Stocks to Buy Now Before Dividend Payouts

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Invest in RNW stock and 2 other TFSA friendly names before this fast-approaching deadline to get the full 2023 dividend.

Read more »