Home » Investing » Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Falling Market

Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Falling Market

Investors looking to hedge against a stock downturn should consider these two stocks as viable long-term picks.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
Tired or stressed businessman sitting on the walkway in panic digital stock market financial background

Image source: Getty Images

The market volatility we saw for much of 2022 looks like it will continue well into 2023. And with that volatility comes the need for investors to hedge against a falling market.

Fortunately, the market gives us plenty of great options to consider, including the following two stocks.

Back to basics with this necessity provider

Inflation impacts all businesses differently. The key for long-term investors is to seek out those stocks which provide a necessity. A prime example to consider is grocery stocks like Metro (TSX:MRU).

Metro is one of the largest grocers in the country, with a variety of store banners located primarily in Quebec and Ontario. The grocer also operates a portfolio of pharmacy stores under the Jean Coutu brand. In total, Metro boasts 975 food stores and 645 pharmacy locations.

The defensive appeal of a grocer in a volatile market cannot be understated. Consumers still need to shop for groceries, irrespective of how much the market is shifting. The result is a trade-down, whereby consumers purchase alternative, or more-frugal products, but still purchase goods.

In the case of Metro, even a high-inflation environment still translates into stellar earnings.

In the most recent quarter, Metro posted income of $231.1 million, or $0.97 per diluted share. This represents an 11.3% uptick over the $207.7 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, reported in the same period last year.

As expected, Metro attributed the bump in results to inflation. The results also led Metro to provide shareholders with a generous 10% bump to its quarterly dividend.

That dividend carries a yield of 1.51%, furthering the appeal of Metro as a stock to hedge against a stock market downturn. That appeal is also one of the reasons why Metro’s stock price is up 7% over the trailing 12-month period.

Buying gold is a hallmark of volatility

Investors looking to hedge against a falling market have another option to look at. The perceived stability in precious metals, particularly during times of uncertainty isn’t anything new. Investors have run to gold for safety for millennia. But rather than the metal itself, there’s an alternative, less risky option to consider.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM) is a precious metals stock that isn’t a miner. Instead, Wheaton is a streamer. Streamers differ from their traditional miner-peers in that they do not own any mines. Instead, they provide upfront capital to traditional miners to set up the mine and begin operations.

In exchange for that initial investment, streamers are permitted to purchase an amount of the metals produced by the mine, at a considerable discount. Typically, an ounce of gold or silver can be purchased at up to US$400 and US$4.50, respectively.

The streamer can choose to sell those metals at the current market rate, or hold them for a later period. But that’s not the only benefit to come from the streaming model.

Because the streamer is hands-off in the day-to-day operations of the mine, it can move onto the next mine. This allows streamers to quickly assemble a portfolio of mines, from different miners, comprising different metals in different locations.

In the case of Wheaton, the company boasts 21 active mines on three continents. Wheaton also has an additional 13 mines in various stages of development.

Adding to its lower-risk and defensive appeal to hedge against a falling market, Wheaton also offers investors a quarterly dividend. That dividend payout is based on the cash generation in the trailing four quarters. In other words, when Wheaton has a good quarter, the dividend will rise along with the stock.

As of the time of writing, Wheaton’s dividend works out to a yield of 1.32%.

Hedge against a falling market with the right stocks

No investment is without risk, which is why investors are often told about the importance of diversifying their portfolios. Fortunately, both Metro and Wheaton offer some defensive appeal, which will work well for investors looking to weather the current storm.

In my opinion, a small position in both Metro and Wheaton would do well as part of a well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian Stocks I’ll Be Buying Hand Over Fist in 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are some great Canadian stocks on sale right now. Here's a duo of companies I'm buying that you may…

Read more »

Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.
Stocks for Beginners

Has ATZ Stock Bottomed Out?

| Jitendra Parashar

Has ATZ stock finally bottomed out after losing nearly 10% of its value in 2022? Let’s find out.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

4 Top Value Stocks to Buy in February 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only are all these value stocks worth considering, each is growing significantly on the TSX today!

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some stocks that can help you retire rich? Here are three buy-and-forget options that will do the trick.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

3 Must-Buy TSX Stocks for Anyone New to Investing

| Robin Brown

Are you new to investing? These three TSX stocks for income, value, and growth are must-buys for any Canadian investor…

Read more »

grow dividends
Stocks for Beginners

After the Spinoff, Brookfield Stock Rose 16% in January

| Kay Ng

Brookfield stock is a wonderful business with a track record of delivering annualized returns of over 16%. And it's cheap…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

Just Starting to Invest? 3 Smart Stocks to Buy in February 2023

| Andrew Button

If you're looking for smart beginner stocks to buy, you could look into asset management companies like Brookfield Asset Management…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

How to Generate $500 in Tax-Free Passive Income Per Month

| Puja Tayal

While the stock market is unpredictable, you can make a calculated investment and get a fixed passive income under a…

Read more »