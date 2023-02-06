Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Soar After a Recession

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Soar After a Recession

Magna International (TSX:MG) and TFI International (TSX:TFII) are value plays that recently picked up traction in January!

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Though we may have entered a recession year, year-to-date gains suggest the bull may be back in the driver’s seat. Undoubtedly, many of us have forgotten what a bull market feels like. Buying the dip used to be a go-to strategy, rather than a trap that accompanies quick losses. Though it’s impossible to tell if the stock market has bottomed out until after the fact, investors should stay the course, rather than doing anything drastic like profit-taking or “chasing” the market momentum.

As an investor, you’ve got to be comfortable with the ups and downs. Though it’s nice to start the year on a strong note, standing by value name instead of trying to catch a bounce in last year’s falling knives may be a better move if you’re rattled by the off-the-charts volatility (in both directions) that’s likely to continue from here.

In this piece, we’ll consider Magna International (TSX:MG) and TFI International (TSX:TFII): two intriguing value stocks that could build on the gains posted in January.

Magna International

Magna is an auto-parts maker that peaked back in the summer of 2021. Undoubtedly, discretionary firms like Magna tend to feel the cold winds of approaching recessions first. The stock lost around 48% of its value from peak to trough. Fading demand expectations, supply woes, and other likely temporary issues have weighed on investor sentiment.

Since bouncing off October 2022 lows, MG stock has rallied 31% in a rather choppy fashion. With a lower bar ahead of earnings, I think there’s a good chance that “super-discretionary” firms like Magna can come out well ahead of the estimates.

Yes, it’s difficult to enter such a stock with a recession ahead. However, longer-term thinkers willing to average down shouldn’t make too much of the timing. At the end of the day, it’s the secular tailwinds that can help Magna stock power higher. A mild recession won’t last forever. Eventually, the same tailwinds (think the rise of electric vehicles) that propelled Magna stock past $125 per share will be back in play.

For now, Magna’s doing a decent job of managing through a downturn. Whether or not the bottom is in, I like the risk/reward scenario while shares go for 20.85 times trailing price to earnings.

TFI International

TFI International has been extraordinarily hot of late, surging more than 16% year to date. The stock plunged 35% from peak to trough before kicking off a powerful rally that brought the name to new highs. Today, shares are flirting with $160 per share, thanks in part to a handful of analyst upgrades.

The trucking firm is reported to reveal its fourth-quarter results on Monday, with the consensus calling for $1.77 per share. For a firm with eight consecutive earnings beats (some of them are quite sizeable), I view TFI as a winner that’ll keep on trucking higher. At 1.1 times price to sales and 12.5 times trailing price to earnings, TFI looks like a perfect mix of momentum and value. I’d not bet against the firm, as it continues to defy market-wide bearish conditions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

analyze data
Investing

Better Buy: Shopify Stock vs. Aritzia

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Growth stocks like Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) could outperform in the years ahead.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Energy Stocks That Could Break Through the Roof in 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Two energy stocks that seem well-placed to play the next leg of the crude oil rally.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Level Up Your Passive Income With 3 High-Yielding Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and high dividend yields, these three companies are an excellent buy for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Unstoppable Dividend Payer

| Vishesh Raisinghani

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) could outperform the market with its dividend growth.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Tire Stock Rose 15% in January 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) stock continues to climb upwards yet still trades in value territory and with a solid dividend, as…

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Is Well Health Stock a Buy in February 2023?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

WELL Health (TSX:WELL) stock is up 26% in the last month alone, but with full-year earnings still expected, that could…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock a Buy Before Its Q4 2022 Earnings?

| Vineet Kulkarni

SHOP stock has soared a handsome 50% so far in 2023, notably beating its peers.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $6,500 in 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three TSX stocks for TFSA investors.

Read more »