Home » Investing » Defensive Investors: 3 Stocks to Shore Up Your Portfolio

Defensive Investors: 3 Stocks to Shore Up Your Portfolio

Fortis is a defensive stock with an impressive track record.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.

Source: Getty Images

Are you looking for defensive stocks to shore up your portfolio? If so, you’re probably making a good move. In today’s market, many stocks are getting expensive. Last year saw a prolonged bear market brought on by rising interest rates and poor earnings releases from big tech companies. This year, both factors appear set to continue: the Fed still has at least one more rate hike up its sleeve, and tech companies’ fourth-quarter results were not very impressive.

The tech bear market reversed due to artificial intelligence (AI) hype, but it’s not clear how AI will impact earnings just yet. At today’s level, defensive stocks may be better buys than tech stocks. With that in mind, here are three defensive stocks to shore up your portfolio.

Fortis

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) is a Canadian utility stock that is well known for its dividend growth track record. The company has paid a dividend ever since it was founded, and has raised the dividend every single year for 49 consecutive years. Without question, FTS has one of the best dividend growth track records on the TSX. If Fortis does another dividend hike next year, it will upgrade from its current status as a dividend aristocrat to that of a dividend king – a stock with 50 years of dividend growth.

Will Fortis be able to pull that off? Possibly so! As a utility, Fortis provides an essential service that is highly regulated and protected from competition. Some utility stocks are suffering from high interest rates this year, but Fortis is still doing well. In its most recent quarter, it grew its earnings by 8% and hiked the dividend 6%. So, the dividend growth was not ahead of the growth in the whole business – a very encouraging sign.

Royal Bank

The Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is a very stable and dependable Canadian bank. It is well known for its Canadian retail bank, and also does investment banking in the U.S. and wealth management in the Caribbean. RY stock has a lot of things going for it. For one thing, it managed to achieve slight but positive earnings growth in its most recent quarter (2%), in a period when many companies saw their earnings decline. Also, it has a major deal in the works to acquire HSBC Canada from HSBC, which could bring a positive earnings impact. Finally, like all banks, RY can collect higher revenue when interest rates rise, making it uniquely suited to today’s economic climate. All-in-all, Royal Bank is very much a defensive stock worthy of a look.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) is a Canadian retail stock best known for its Circle K convenience store chain. It bought the chain from a U.S. company in the 2000s, and proceeded to grow it in Canada by taking over gas station chains. ATD made a lot of money last year thanks to rising oil prices – part of its revenue comes from royalties on fuel sales. Oil prices are going down now, so we’d expect ATD’s earnings growth to cool off. However, the company has a very good overall strategy, which involves growing organically by re-investing its own earnings, instead of aggressively borrowing. With disciplined companies like this, great things can happen.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

Worried About a Recession? 2 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy and Hold for Dear Life

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A recession is worrisome. Buying two blue-chip TSX stocks and holding them for the long term will deliver stable, less…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 of the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy This Year

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some of the best Canadian Dividend stocks to buy this year? Here are three great options…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

2 Recession-Tough Stocks to Buy in February 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX stocks, such as Jamieson Wellness, are trading at compelling valuations and might deliver stellar gains to investors.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Adam Othman

Buying dividend stocks cheap and discounted is a strategy many value investors pursue to maximize the return potential.

Read more »

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: Will Debt Load Put a Damper on This Top Stock in 2023?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

This dividend stock has a very solid track record of revenue and cash flow growth, ,as well as dividend growth,…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest in One of the Most Important Commodities in the World (It’s Not Gold)

| Adam Othman

Many things we take for granted may offer economic value and a powerful investment opportunity beyond commodities like gold or…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Need Passive Income? Turn $15,000 Into $1,016 Annually With These 2 Dividend Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors with limited capital can create passive-income streams from two high-yield dividend stocks.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Why Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Rose 11.8% Last Month

| Kay Ng

Most, if not all, investors could do well by buying quality dividend stocks like Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) on dips.

Read more »