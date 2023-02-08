TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Rally on Wednesday, February 8

- Stock Market News
-
-
-
- Stock Topics
- Stocks for BeginnersIf you’re looking for stocks for beginners, you’ve come to the right place! Our staff of experts help find some of the best beginner stocks for Canadians.
- Bank StocksWhat are bank stocks? Bank stocks represent partial ownership in a financial institution that’s licensed to hold and loan money. Over time bank stocks have been relatively safe investments, as they offer products and services that most people need. How do you choose a good bank stock? 1. Look at the bank’s profitability First, you want to be sure the bank is even profitable. To do that, you can use the following metrics. Return on equity (ROE): this metric tells you how much profit a bank makes from its shareholder’s equity. The higher this metric, the more efficient a bank is using its stakeholder’s money. Return on assets (ROA): the ROA tells you the overall profit a bank makes in relation to its assets. The higher the ROA, the more profit a bank makes from its assets. Efficiency ratio: the efficiency ratio tells you how much revenue a bank uses towards its operating costs. The lower the efficiency ratio, the more revenue a bank theoretically has. 2. Assess the bank’s risks One of the biggest risks a bank has is losing money on an outstanding loan. As with profitability, a couple metrics could help you see how much banks are…
- Cannabis StocksMotley Fool Canada’s cannabis content.
- CoronavirusThe Motley Fool’s live guide on what investors should do during the stock market crash and the COVID-19 pandemic. For members of The Motley Fool’s investing services, you can access all our latest coverage by logging into your service website. Editors’ Picks Is the Coronavirus Bear Market Finally Over? Investors want to know if the bottom is in. Find out the best way to invest for whatever the future brings, bear market or not. To Invest Amid the Coronavirus Market Crash, Start With This Strategy Rule one: Don’t try to to time the bottom in a stock market that’s more volatile than it’s been in decades. Coronavirus (COVID-19): Why Is Italy’s Fatality Rate So Bad? Italy’s fatality rate is almost 3 times higher than the rest of the world, at 10.4%. Coronavirus (COVID-19): These 4 Charts Show How Important Social Distancing Is Stay safe, stay home, and wash those hands! Warren Buffett’s Advice on How Investors Should Respond to a Super-Contagious Disease The Oracle of Omaha has given some words of wisdom on exactly what you should do. Keep calm and carry on investing Foolishly It takes courage to hold on and keep investing in turbulent markets. Recent Articles
- Dividend StocksWhat are dividend stocks? Dividend stocks are stocks that send you a sum of money (usually quarterly, but sometimes annually) simply for owning shares in the company. To be clear, this money isn’t a capital gain, which you earn when share prices go up or when you sell the stock for profit. A dividend is more like a “bonus” that comes to you in the form of cash or more shares in the company’s stock. Which companies have dividend stocks? It’s important to note that not all companies pay out dividends. Dividend-paying companies are usually older, more established corporations that have a long track history of positive growth and expansion. Usually when a company earns more money than it can reinvest in itself, it creates a dividend paying policy for shareholders. For that reason, you’ll rarely see growth companies, small caps, or start-ups issue dividends. In Canada, some top dividend stocks include: Procter & Gamble Pembina Pipeline Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Fortis Inc. Polaris Infrastructure [KevelPitch/] Check back here for the most up to date information about dividend stocks in Canada.
- Energy StocksWhat are energy stocks? Energy stocks represent partial ownership in companies that supply electricity and fuel for the global economy. The energy sector in Canada is vast, comprising a large portion of the TSX. Energy stocks include: Electric utility companies Liquefied natural gas companies Natural gas companies Oil companies Renewable energy companies Solar energy companies How can you pick energy stocks? 1. Look for companies with a promising future It’s no surprise that the energy sector is under intense scrutiny. With climate change at the front of many people’s minds (from governments to investors), energy companies, old and new, are constantly adapting to a new world. Many people want cleaner energy. And it’s the energy sector’s challenge to make clean energy available — and profitable, too. For that reason, investors will do well to look for innovative companies that are actively solving contemporary energy problems. Though we’re not suggesting investors ignore bigger companies in oil or natural gas, we are suggesting you keep an eye on the future as you’re picking your energy stocks. Given the direction the world is going, ask yourself: who will be around in 20, 30, or even 40 years? That’s one of the biggest questions…
- Metals and Mining StocksWhat are mining and mineral stocks? Mining and mineral stocks represent partial ownership in companies that find, extract, and process minerals and materials. The mining sector makes up a large portion of Canadian stocks, with the TSX having more mining stocks than any other market in the world. Here are some minerals these companies extract: Precious metals: gold, silver, platinum, palladium Industrial metals: iron, ore, zinc, cobalt, lithium, nickel, copper, aluminum Construction materials: sand, crushed stone, limestone Energy materials: coal, oil sands, uranium Fertilizers: boron, potash, phosphate How can you find good mining stocks? 1. Know the mining industry The mining industry is fairly complex. Not only do mining companies operate in a manner distinct from any other sector — they literally dig into the ground, not sit in swivel chairs — but also the vocabulary and industry terms can be complex, too. From the mining process to machinery to the minerals themselves, mining investors will do well to know exactly what a mining company does before buying its stocks. 2. Analyze its financial strength Investors should find mining companies that can withstand economic downturns and recessions. Two factors that will help you assess a mining company’s finances are production…
- Tech StocksWhat are tech stocks? Tech stocks represent partial ownership in companies that produce, distribute, manufacture, and research new technology. The sector is vast and ever-changing with plenty of exciting opportunities for growth. Some examples of tech companies include: Artificial intelligence Blockchain Cybersecurity Computers and software Cloud services The internet The internet-of-things (IoT) Self-driving technologies Semiconductors Smartphones Why invest in tech stocks? The tech sector isn’t as stable as, say, banking. But that’s not always a bad thing. Tech companies, from startups to big corporations, often promise significant growth. And with new technologies moving as fast as they have in the last few decades, that growth could be exponentially large. Tech stocks can also help you diversify your investment portfolio. Investing in tech companies exposes you to a different sector in the market, helping you capitalize on gains, as well as minimize overall losses when market downturns affect other sectors. One example of diversification in action: tech stocks performed fairly well during the recent pandemic-induced recession, whereas other sectors, such as banking and energy, took a hit. Finally, with the sheer amount of great Canadian tech companies, you have plenty of choices between value and growth. If you lean more on…
- Stock Topics
-
-
-
- Investing Basics
- Personal Finance
- About Us
-
-
- Our Purpose
-
To make the world smarter, happier, and richer.
Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people around the world achieve their financial goals through our investing services and financial advice. Our goal is to help every Canadian achieve financial freedom.
-
-
-
-
- Our Services