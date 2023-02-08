TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Rally on Wednesday, February 8

Bank Stocks What are bank stocks? Bank stocks represent partial ownership in a financial institution that’s licensed to hold and loan money. Over time bank stocks have been relatively safe investments, as they offer products and services that most people need. How do you choose a good bank stock? 1. Look at the bank’s profitability First, you want to be sure the bank is even profitable. To do that, you can use the following metrics. Return on equity (ROE): this metric tells you how much profit a bank makes from its shareholder’s equity. The higher this metric, the more efficient a bank is using its stakeholder’s money. Return on assets (ROA): the ROA tells you the overall profit a bank makes in relation to its assets. The higher the ROA, the more profit a bank makes from its assets. Efficiency ratio: the efficiency ratio tells you how much revenue a bank uses towards its operating costs. The lower the efficiency ratio, the more revenue a bank theoretically has. 2. Assess the bank’s risks One of the biggest risks a bank has is losing money on an outstanding loan. As with profitability, a couple metrics could help you see how much banks are…