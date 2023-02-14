Home » Investing » 2 of the Best Canadian Stocks That Pay Out Monthly

2 of the Best Canadian Stocks That Pay Out Monthly

These two Canadian stocks offer attractive dividends, long-term growth potential, and return cash to investors every single month.

Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

No matter how young you are or how much risk you’re willing to take on, dividend stocks are some of the best investments that any Canadian can own.

When a stock pays a dividend, it’s a sign that its business is more established and can afford to return some of the profits back to investors.

While many think of dividend stocks as companies that pay significant yields, it’s important to understand that there are many different types of dividend stocks.

Some stocks pay out less than 10% of their earnings and have dividend yields below 1%. Meanwhile, others aim to pay out all their profits and offer yields above 7%.

Depending on your preferences or how your portfolio is diversified, different dividend stocks will be more ideal for you than somebody else.

But no matter what kind of investor you are, some of the best stocks to buy for the long haul pay out a significant portion of earnings but also retain cash to invest in more growth.

This way, these stocks can offer both attractive passive income, which is often increasing and offer significant capital gains potential over the long haul.

And when these stocks pay their dividends monthly rather than quarterly, it’s even more appealing, because it gives investors the chance to compound those returns even faster.

If you’re looking for high-quality Canadian dividend stocks to add to your portfolio, here are two of the best to consider today.

One of the best Canadian energy stocks to buy and hold long term

Plenty of Canadian energy stocks pay dividends, but one of the best passive-income generators you can buy, and one that pays a dividend every month, is Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU).

Because Freehold is a royalty company, it generates tonnes of cash flow. Unlike stocks that produce energy, Freehold spends no money on capital expenditures and, therefore, can pay a significant dividend back to shareholders.

However, while it doesn’t need to spend money drilling new wells, Freehold retains some of its earnings in order to buy more land and expand its portfolio. Lately, much of its acquisition activity has been located south of the border, which has helped to diversify its portfolio and even adds more growth potential.

Not only does it offer investors a compelling 6.8% dividend yield, but it also offers impressive long-term growth potential.

In fact, the last two years, where Freehold has been recovering from the pandemic, have been its best two years ever. Prior to the pandemic, the most revenue Freehold ever earned in a year was just shy of $200 million.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Freehold’s sales were $206 million, and for 2022, they’re expected to be just shy of $400 million.

If you’re looking for a high-quality dividend stock that pays an attractive dividend, returns cash monthly, and offers long-term growth potential, Freehold Royalties is one of the best Canadian stocks you can buy.

A top industrial REIT with excellent growth potential

Investing in real estate has a tonne of advantages, and while most residential real estate investment trusts (REITs) are some of the best you can buy, high-quality industrial REITs, such as Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN), offer tonnes of potential as well, making them some of the best Canadian stocks to buy now.

Granite owns industrial properties such as warehouses and distribution centres in Canada, the U.S., and Europe.

Industrial real estate is one of the best subsectors to invest in these days, as the demand for warehouse space has exceeded the available supply for years now.

With the rising popularity of e-commerce and the improving economies of scale, as the popularity grows, many companies have been closing brick-and-mortar locations in recent years, as more sales come from online.

Therefore, with all the increased demand for warehouse space to house inventory, industrial REITs have experienced significant growth and continue to see rental rates rise as leases turnover.

In addition, Granite is a massive REIT with a market cap of more than $5 billion and one of the best operators in the space, taking full advantage of the tailwinds that industrial REITs are seeing.

If you’re looking to buy one of the best Canadian dividend stocks, Granite also pays out monthly and offers a growing dividend that currently yields roughly 3.9%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

rail train
Stocks for Beginners

Better Buy: BCE Stock vs Rogers Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada's telecoms are great long-term investments offering growth and juicy dividends. But which telecom is best? Let’s find out.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks for a Legit Shot at $1 Million in 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks are the perfect buy for those who can invest a little at a time, year after…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS) and Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) are two top TSX dividend stocks worth buying in this market.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Farming Stocks to Buy in 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors looking to diversify and seeking inflation protection in 2023 can consider buying three top farming stocks.

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Earn $273/Month With These 2 Top Dividend Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks TFSA investors can buy now to earn $273 in passive income…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Worried About the Stock Market? These 3 Cheap Stocks Have Things All Buttoned Up

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, healthy dividend yields, and cheaper valuations, these three stocks look like a steal in this…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Why Fairfax Stock Surged 84% in The 2022 Bear Market?

| Puja Tayal

Fairfax Financial Holdings stock outperformed the market in 2022. What caused this 84% rally? Is now a good time to…

Read more »

risk/reward
Dividend Stocks

Why Magna International Stock Is Worth the Risk

| Kay Ng

Buying low and selling high isn’t so simple in investing. Here’s an example with Magna International (TSX:MG) stock.

Read more »